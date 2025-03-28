Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-18.21
-14.12
-13.38
-17.41
Op profit growth
-97.53
1,217.19
-1,445.91
-192.59
EBIT growth
-99.62
1,626.67
-341.58
-175.77
Net profit growth
-94.75
605.63
-15,026.46
-101.46
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-12.55
-417.03
-27.18
1.74
EBIT margin
-1.88
-410.78
-20.42
7.32
Net profit margin
-28.45
-443.57
-53.98
0.31
RoCE
2.6
-158.41
-5.25
2.49
RoNW
1.65
770.95
-7.24
0.05
RoA
9.82
-42.76
-3.47
0.02
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0
0
0
0.13
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-7.84
-134.54
-20.07
-1.06
Book value per share
-126.85
-84.44
75.82
54.13
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
0
0
113.84
P/CEPS
-0.55
-0.07
-0.73
-13.95
P/B
-0.03
-0.12
0.19
0.27
EV/EBIDTA
224.05
-0.78
-14.99
18.42
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
1.98
0.55
-2.81
309.96
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
194.68
220.83
278.99
252.53
Inventory days
0
0
1.91
6.49
Creditor days
-171.09
-42.03
-131.93
-59.71
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
0.07
13.54
0.58
-1.01
Net debt / equity
-0.69
-1
0.97
1.13
Net debt / op. profit
-28.48
-0.67
-7.76
87.11
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-44.9
-51.34
-41.82
-59.69
Other costs
-67.65
-465.69
-85.36
-38.55
