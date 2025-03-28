iifl-logo
29.9
(4.99%)
Mar 28, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-18.21

-14.12

-13.38

-17.41

Op profit growth

-97.53

1,217.19

-1,445.91

-192.59

EBIT growth

-99.62

1,626.67

-341.58

-175.77

Net profit growth

-94.75

605.63

-15,026.46

-101.46

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-12.55

-417.03

-27.18

1.74

EBIT margin

-1.88

-410.78

-20.42

7.32

Net profit margin

-28.45

-443.57

-53.98

0.31

RoCE

2.6

-158.41

-5.25

2.49

RoNW

1.65

770.95

-7.24

0.05

RoA

9.82

-42.76

-3.47

0.02

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

0

0

0.13

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-7.84

-134.54

-20.07

-1.06

Book value per share

-126.85

-84.44

75.82

54.13

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

0

0

113.84

P/CEPS

-0.55

-0.07

-0.73

-13.95

P/B

-0.03

-0.12

0.19

0.27

EV/EBIDTA

224.05

-0.78

-14.99

18.42

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

1.98

0.55

-2.81

309.96

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

194.68

220.83

278.99

252.53

Inventory days

0

0

1.91

6.49

Creditor days

-171.09

-42.03

-131.93

-59.71

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0.07

13.54

0.58

-1.01

Net debt / equity

-0.69

-1

0.97

1.13

Net debt / op. profit

-28.48

-0.67

-7.76

87.11

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-44.9

-51.34

-41.82

-59.69

Other costs

-67.65

-465.69

-85.36

-38.55

