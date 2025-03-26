iifl-logo
Cura Technologies Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

27.13
(4.99%)
Mar 26, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

2.84

5.25

6.33

5.57

yoy growth (%)

-45.82

-17.01

13.55

2.88

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-1.29

-4.39

-4.45

-3.95

As % of sales

45.48

83.7

70.29

70.98

Other costs

-1.89

-89.06

-4.39

-26.71

As % of sales (Other Cost)

66.42

1,694.76

69.36

479.04

Operating profit

-0.33

-88.21

-2.51

-25.09

OPM

-11.91

-1,678.46

-39.66

-450.02

Depreciation

-0.07

-0.18

-0.75

-1.33

Interest expense

-0.86

-2.62

0

-1.48

Other income

0.04

42.17

2.98

3.25

Profit before tax

-1.24

-48.84

-0.28

-24.66

Taxes

-0.01

0.19

0.12

0.13

Tax rate

1.08

-0.4

-44.81

-0.53

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-1.25

-48.64

-0.15

-24.53

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-1.25

-48.64

-0.15

-24.53

yoy growth (%)

-97.42

31,083.45

-99.36

427.39

NPM

-44.07

-925.58

-2.46

-439.86

