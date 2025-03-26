Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
2.84
5.25
6.33
5.57
yoy growth (%)
-45.82
-17.01
13.55
2.88
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-1.29
-4.39
-4.45
-3.95
As % of sales
45.48
83.7
70.29
70.98
Other costs
-1.89
-89.06
-4.39
-26.71
As % of sales (Other Cost)
66.42
1,694.76
69.36
479.04
Operating profit
-0.33
-88.21
-2.51
-25.09
OPM
-11.91
-1,678.46
-39.66
-450.02
Depreciation
-0.07
-0.18
-0.75
-1.33
Interest expense
-0.86
-2.62
0
-1.48
Other income
0.04
42.17
2.98
3.25
Profit before tax
-1.24
-48.84
-0.28
-24.66
Taxes
-0.01
0.19
0.12
0.13
Tax rate
1.08
-0.4
-44.81
-0.53
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-1.25
-48.64
-0.15
-24.53
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-1.25
-48.64
-0.15
-24.53
yoy growth (%)
-97.42
31,083.45
-99.36
427.39
NPM
-44.07
-925.58
-2.46
-439.86
