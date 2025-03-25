iifl-logo
Cura Technologies Ltd Company Summary

29.9
(4.99%)
Mar 28, 2025

Cura Technologies Ltd Summary

Registered as Private Limited Company,SOFTPRO SYSTEMS LIMITED, is been engaged in development of Computer Software.During the year 2000-01, the company has opened its branch at New Jersey,USA. The company has got the major breakthrough in the form of major consultancy assignment for a US based organisation,spread over an year.The company has associated with Softpros Inc., Atlanta,in the process of adding new clients.Similarly the company has built marketing associations in Singapore and Europe.The year 2000-01, marked the start of recession in the US economy and this phenomenon had a tremendous impact on the IT sector globally. The company is confident that it will come through the current recessionary trend and is keen on harnessing the exciting opportunities before it during the post-recession period.The company is setting up a state-of-the-art Software Development Centre at Hi-Tec City,Hyderabad and the facility is expected to be ready for occupation by December 2001. The company is planning to shift all its operations to the new development centre.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.