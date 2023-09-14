TO THE MEMBERS OF

CURA TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED

Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements

Corporate Insolvency proceedings as per Insolvency and bankruptcy Code, 2016 (IBC)

The Honble National Company Law Tribunal, Hyderabad Bench (“NCLT”) admitted vide order dated 16th March, 2022 an Insolvency and bankruptcy petition filed by a Financial Creditor against Cura Technologies Limited and appointed Maligi Madhusudhana Reddy to act as Interim resolution Professional (IRP) with direction to initiate appropriate action contemplated with extent provisions of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 and other related rules.

Thereafter, Honourable NCLT, Hyderabad Bench has passed an order dated 14th September, 2023 approving the resolution plan submitted by the resolution applicant. Consequently, new Board of Directors have been appointed by the Company.

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Ind AS Financial Statements of CURA TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED (the “Company”), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including the statement of Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended on that date and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information. (hereinafter referred to as the “financial statements”).

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, except for the possible effects of the matter described in the Basis for Opinion paragraph, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (the “Act”) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, (“Ind AS”) and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024 and its financial performance including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to

our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the rules there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Emphasis of Matter

Attention is invited to following notes of the financial statements:

a. As per NCLT order dated 14.09.2023, As on 18.01.2024, the capital was reduced from Rs.9,55,50,000 divided into 95,50,000 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each fully paid to Rs.34,02,980 divided into 3,40,298 equity shares of face value of Rs. 10/-each fully paid. Further, as on 22.02.2024 - the capital has increased from Rs.34,02,980 divided into 3,40,298 equity shares of face value of Rs. 10/-each fully paid to Rs. 1,95,00,000/- divided into 19,50,000 Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each.

b. During the year the company had transferred net balance amount of Rs. 42,80,357/- to reserves by written back/written off the receivable/payables as per NCLT order.

Our opinion is not qualified in respect of above matters.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined that there are no key audit matters to communicate in our report.

Information other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual Report, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance and conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the financial statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the act”) with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, Management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless Management either Intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with Standards on Auditing will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with Standards on Auditing, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

? Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

? Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for explaining our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

? Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

? Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

? Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

? Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements.

? We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

? We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

? From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in

extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016 (‘the Order) issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of Section 143 of the Act, we give in the ‘Annexure A, a statement on the matters specified in the paragraph 3 and 4 of the order.

2. As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations except the external confirmations from the parties to the Company, which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit. The Management assures of the matching balances in counterpartys books.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of accounts.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in ‘Annexure B.

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us.

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity (“Intermediaries”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity (“Funding Parties”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

h) Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of accounts for the year ended 31st March,2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software except that, audit trail feature is not enabled for direct changes to database when using certain access rights. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with, in respect of accounting software where the audit trail has been enabled.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules,2014 is applicable from 1st April, 2023, reporting under Rule 11 (g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024.

v. The Company has neither paid nor declared any dividend during the year. Therefore, compliance of Section 123 of the Act is not required.

For PUNDARIKASHYAM AND ASSOCIATES

Chartered Accountants Firm Reg. No: 011330S

B. SURYA PRAKASA RAO Partner

Membership No: 205125 UDIN: 24205125BKADVE1532 Place: Hyderabad Date: 27.05.2024

ANNEXURE ‘A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

Annexure referred to in Independent Auditors Report to the Members of Cura Technologies Limited on the Financial Statements for the year ended 31st March 2024.

According to information and explanations given to us, we report that:

i. In respect of the Companys Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets:

a. The Company not having its Property, Plant & Equipment during the year ended 31st March, 2024. Accordingly, this clause is not applicable.

b. There are no proceedings initiated or pending against the Company for holding any Benami property under the prohibition of Benami property Transactions Act, 1988 and the rules made under.

ii.

a. As there are no major activities of the Company taken place during the year, there is no inventory during the year. Therefore, Paragraph 3 (ii) (b) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

b. The Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of ? 5 crore, in aggregate, at any points of time during the year, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets and hence reporting under clause 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

iii. The Company has not granted any loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, and Limited Liability partnerships or other parties covered in the register maintained under section 189 of the Companies Act, 2013. Therefore, the provisions of Clause 3(iii), (iii)(a), (iii)(b) and (iii)(c) of the said order are not applicable to the company.

iv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanation provided to us, there are no loans, investments, guarantees and securities, provided during the year and hence, the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable.

v. The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public covered under Section 73 to 76 of the Companies Act, 2013 and rules framed there under to the extent notified.

vi. The maintenance of cost records has not been specified by the Central Government under section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 for business activities carried out by the Company. Thus, reporting under clause 3(vi) of the order is not applicable to the company.

vii. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the records of the company examined by us, the company is not regular in depositing the Undisputed statutory dues, including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Custom Duty, Goods and Services Tax, as applicable, with the appropriate authorities;

(b) There were no Undisputed amounts payable in respect of Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Professional Tax, TDS, Service Tax, and Value Added Tax dues in arrears as at 31st March 2024 for a period of more than 6 months from the date they became payable.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no dues of Wealth tax, duty of customs, duty of excise which have not been deposited on account of any dispute.

viii. The Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transaction, previously unrecorded in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year. Accordingly, the requirement to report under Clause (viii) of paragraph 3 is not applicable.

ix. The Company has taken not taken any term loans from Banks and Financial institutions.

x. a. The Company has not raised any moneys by way of initial public offer, further public offer (including debt instruments) and term loans are utilized for the purpose for which they are obtained.

b. The Company has made preferential allotment or private placement of shares during the year and the requirements of Section 42 and Section 62 of the Companies Act 2013 have been complied with and the funds raised have been used for the purposes for which the funds were raised.

xi. a. No fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

b. No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and up to the date of this report.

c. As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

xii. The Company is not a Nidhi Co. and therefore clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company and we do not comment upon this provision.

xiii. In our opinion, all the Related Party Transactions entered into by the Company during the year are in compliance with the provisions Sec. 188 & 177 of the Act and the details thereof have been disclosed in the Financial Statements as required by the accounting standards and the Act.

xiv. The Company based on the size and nature of business, is required to maintain an Internal Audit system as per the Companies Act, 2013. And the same has been complied with by the Company.

xv. The Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors / persons connected with him as stipulated U/s. 192 of the Act. Clause 3(xv) of the Order is therefore not applicable to the Company.

xvi. a. The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable.

b. The Company has not conducted any Non-banking Financial or Housing Finance activities during the year.

c. The Company is not a core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the order is not applicable.

xvii. The Company had incurred any cash losses of Rs. 94.07 Lakhs in the current Financial Year and there is no cash loss in the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There had been no resignation of Statutory Auditors during the financial year.

xix. On the basis of financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the Audit Report indicating that the company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing as at the date of Balance Sheet as and when they fall due within period of one year from the Balance Sheet Date. We however, state that our reporting is based on the facts upto the date of the Audit Report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance Sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. According to the information and explanation given to us and based on the verification of the records of the company, we report that

a. In respect of other than ongoing projects, there are no unspent amounts that are required to be transferred to a fund specified in Schedule VII of the Act, in compliance with second proviso to sub section 5 of section 135 of the Act.

b. There are no unspent amounts in respect of ongoing projects, that are required to be transferred to a special account in compliance of provision of sub section (6) of section 135 of the Act.

xxi. There are no qualifications or adverse remarks by the respective auditors in the companies (Auditors Report) Order (CARO) reports of the Subsidiary company included in the Consolidated Financial Statements.

xxii. Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) under section 135 of Companies Act, 2013 is not applicable to the Company, hence the Company is not required to spend any amounts on CSR. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx)(a) and 3(xx)(b) is not applicable to the company.

xxiii. The Company is a Standalone Entity and hence, the reporting under Paragraph 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable.

For PUNDARIKASHYAM AND ASSOCIATES

Chartered Accountants Firm Reg. No: 011330S

B. SURYA PRAKASA RAO Partner

Membership No: 205125 UDIN: 24205125BKADVE1532 Place: Hyderabad Date: 27.05.2024

ANNEXURE ‘B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”)

We have audited the Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting of M/s. CURA TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the “Guidance Note”) and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013 to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and

testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external

purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that:

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of Management and directors of the Company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper Management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For PUNDARIKASHYAM AND ASSOCIATES

Chartered Accountants Firm Reg. No: 011330S

B. SURYA PRAKASA RAO Partner

Membership No: 205125 UDIN: 24205125BKADVE1532 Place: Hyderabad Date: 27.05.2024