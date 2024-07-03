Summary

Adroit Infotech Limited was originally incorporated under the name of Rusoday Mutual Funds Limited in the erstwhile State of Andhra Pradesh on 19 March, 1990, vide Certificate of Incorporation, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Andhra Pradesh. The Company obtained the Certificate of Commencement of Business on 23 March, 1990. Subsequently, the Company changed its name to Rusoday Finance Limited, on 04 June, 1996, then to Global Fiscals Limited, on 06 June, 1996, thereafter changed to Arham Fiscals Limited, on 28 April, 1997. Later, the Company name was again changed to Color Chips (India) Limited, on 05th January, 2000. In 2014, the Company changed the name to Sphere Global Services Limited, on 01 October, 2014 and further from Sphere Global Services Limited to Adroit Infotech Limited w.e.f. 21 February, 2018.Adroit is one of the leading SAP solutions company and also providing SAP consultancy services. It offers data analytics & mobility, conventional SAP ECC, SAP education, enterprise solutions and software development and consultancy services. The Company is engaged in providing software development and consulting services. From planning and implementation, to operation and ongoing development, Adroit offers one-stop SAP services. A certified partner of the worlds leading enterprise software vendor, Adroit has unique insight into SAP applications - right from core ERP and CRM, to Business Intelligence - and can find the right mix for the business. Adroit creates highly

