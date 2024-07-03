SectorIT - Software
Open₹19.91
Prev. Close₹19.91
Turnover(Lac.)₹6.32
Day's High₹20.9
Day's Low₹19.91
52 Week's High₹30.4
52 Week's Low₹14.4
Book Value₹12.41
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)51.69
P/E25.07
EPS0.82
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
31.73
25.71
18.27
18.77
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.73
-7.4
-11.34
-12.46
Net Worth
32.46
18.31
6.93
6.31
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
6.37
6.18
8.01
14.41
yoy growth (%)
3.07
-22.92
-44.35
-36.08
Raw materials
0
0
0
-1.49
As % of sales
0
0
0
10.39
Employee costs
-3.21
-3.29
-4.79
-9.24
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
0.67
1.45
0.18
-1.34
Depreciation
-1.08
-1.09
-0.33
-0.54
Tax paid
0.01
-0.03
0.02
0.06
Working capital
0.44
2.05
-9.5
-9.27
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
3.07
-22.92
-44.35
-36.08
Op profit growth
-0.88
220.88
-171.01
-126.39
EBIT growth
-48.14
327.1
-132.72
-142.88
Net profit growth
-12,750.63
-99.96
1,015.66
-164.59
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
24.86
22.45
6.37
6.18
8.02
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
24.86
22.45
6.37
6.18
8.02
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.98
0.27
0.12
0.89
0.14
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.9
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.75
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,946.65
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,733.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Managing Director
Sudha Kiran Reddy
Independent Director
Kuchakulla Sunitha
Independent Director
P Venkat Lakshma Reddy
Independent Director
Nyayapathi Sunder Raj
Additional Director
Sunkireddy Rajashekar Reddy
Director
Sridhar Pyata Reddy
Company Secretary
Suchita Dugar
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Adroit Infotech Limited was originally incorporated under the name of Rusoday Mutual Funds Limited in the erstwhile State of Andhra Pradesh on 19 March, 1990, vide Certificate of Incorporation, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Andhra Pradesh. The Company obtained the Certificate of Commencement of Business on 23 March, 1990. Subsequently, the Company changed its name to Rusoday Finance Limited, on 04 June, 1996, then to Global Fiscals Limited, on 06 June, 1996, thereafter changed to Arham Fiscals Limited, on 28 April, 1997. Later, the Company name was again changed to Color Chips (India) Limited, on 05th January, 2000. In 2014, the Company changed the name to Sphere Global Services Limited, on 01 October, 2014 and further from Sphere Global Services Limited to Adroit Infotech Limited w.e.f. 21 February, 2018.Adroit is one of the leading SAP solutions company and also providing SAP consultancy services. It offers data analytics & mobility, conventional SAP ECC, SAP education, enterprise solutions and software development and consultancy services. The Company is engaged in providing software development and consulting services. From planning and implementation, to operation and ongoing development, Adroit offers one-stop SAP services. A certified partner of the worlds leading enterprise software vendor, Adroit has unique insight into SAP applications - right from core ERP and CRM, to Business Intelligence - and can find the right mix for the business. Adroit creates highly
The Adroit Infotech Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹20.87 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Adroit Infotech Ltd is ₹51.69 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Adroit Infotech Ltd is 25.07 and 1.48 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Adroit Infotech Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Adroit Infotech Ltd is ₹14.4 and ₹30.4 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Adroit Infotech Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 34.97%, 3 Years at 39.25%, 1 Year at 28.35%, 6 Month at 15.56%, 3 Month at 10.83% and 1 Month at -4.83%.
