Adroit Infotech Ltd Share Price

20.87
(4.82%)
Jan 3, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open19.91
  • Day's High20.9
  • 52 Wk High30.4
  • Prev. Close19.91
  • Day's Low19.91
  • 52 Wk Low 14.4
  • Turnover (lac)6.32
  • P/E25.07
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value12.41
  • EPS0.82
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)51.69
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Adroit Infotech Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

19.91

Prev. Close

19.91

Turnover(Lac.)

6.32

Day's High

20.9

Day's Low

19.91

52 Week's High

30.4

52 Week's Low

14.4

Book Value

12.41

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

51.69

P/E

25.07

EPS

0.82

Divi. Yield

0

Adroit Infotech Ltd Corporate Action

24 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

13 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

7 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 07 Sep, 2024

15 Jan 2024

12:00 AM

Rights

Adroit Infotech Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Adroit Infotech Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:19 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Feb-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 39.06%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 39.06%

Non-Promoter- 60.93%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 60.93%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Adroit Infotech Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

31.73

25.71

18.27

18.77

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.73

-7.4

-11.34

-12.46

Net Worth

32.46

18.31

6.93

6.31

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

6.37

6.18

8.01

14.41

yoy growth (%)

3.07

-22.92

-44.35

-36.08

Raw materials

0

0

0

-1.49

As % of sales

0

0

0

10.39

Employee costs

-3.21

-3.29

-4.79

-9.24

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

0.67

1.45

0.18

-1.34

Depreciation

-1.08

-1.09

-0.33

-0.54

Tax paid

0.01

-0.03

0.02

0.06

Working capital

0.44

2.05

-9.5

-9.27

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

3.07

-22.92

-44.35

-36.08

Op profit growth

-0.88

220.88

-171.01

-126.39

EBIT growth

-48.14

327.1

-132.72

-142.88

Net profit growth

-12,750.63

-99.96

1,015.66

-164.59

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

24.86

22.45

6.37

6.18

8.02

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

24.86

22.45

6.37

6.18

8.02

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.98

0.27

0.12

0.89

0.14

Adroit Infotech Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.9

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.75

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,946.65

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,733.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Adroit Infotech Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Sudha Kiran Reddy

Independent Director

Kuchakulla Sunitha

Independent Director

P Venkat Lakshma Reddy

Independent Director

Nyayapathi Sunder Raj

Additional Director

Sunkireddy Rajashekar Reddy

Director

Sridhar Pyata Reddy

Company Secretary

Suchita Dugar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Adroit Infotech Ltd

Summary

Adroit Infotech Limited was originally incorporated under the name of Rusoday Mutual Funds Limited in the erstwhile State of Andhra Pradesh on 19 March, 1990, vide Certificate of Incorporation, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Andhra Pradesh. The Company obtained the Certificate of Commencement of Business on 23 March, 1990. Subsequently, the Company changed its name to Rusoday Finance Limited, on 04 June, 1996, then to Global Fiscals Limited, on 06 June, 1996, thereafter changed to Arham Fiscals Limited, on 28 April, 1997. Later, the Company name was again changed to Color Chips (India) Limited, on 05th January, 2000. In 2014, the Company changed the name to Sphere Global Services Limited, on 01 October, 2014 and further from Sphere Global Services Limited to Adroit Infotech Limited w.e.f. 21 February, 2018.Adroit is one of the leading SAP solutions company and also providing SAP consultancy services. It offers data analytics & mobility, conventional SAP ECC, SAP education, enterprise solutions and software development and consultancy services. The Company is engaged in providing software development and consulting services. From planning and implementation, to operation and ongoing development, Adroit offers one-stop SAP services. A certified partner of the worlds leading enterprise software vendor, Adroit has unique insight into SAP applications - right from core ERP and CRM, to Business Intelligence - and can find the right mix for the business. Adroit creates highly
Company FAQs

What is the Adroit Infotech Ltd share price today?

The Adroit Infotech Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹20.87 today.

What is the Market Cap of Adroit Infotech Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Adroit Infotech Ltd is ₹51.69 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Adroit Infotech Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Adroit Infotech Ltd is 25.07 and 1.48 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Adroit Infotech Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Adroit Infotech Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Adroit Infotech Ltd is ₹14.4 and ₹30.4 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Adroit Infotech Ltd?

Adroit Infotech Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 34.97%, 3 Years at 39.25%, 1 Year at 28.35%, 6 Month at 15.56%, 3 Month at 10.83% and 1 Month at -4.83%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Adroit Infotech Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Adroit Infotech Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 39.06 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 60.94 %

