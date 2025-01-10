Dear Members,

Adroit Infotech Limited Hyderabad.

Your directors have great pleasure in presenting their 34th Annual Report on the Business and Operations of your Company (the Company or AIL), along with the audited financial statements, for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2024. The Consolidated Performance of your Company and its subsidiaries has been referred to wherever required.

FINANCIAL SUMMARY/HIGHLIGHTS:

The performance of the Company for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2024, is as under:

Results of our operations and state of affairs.

(Rupees in Lakhs)

Consolidated Standalone Particulars 2022-2023 2023-2024 2022-2023 2023-2024 Total Income 2,271.93 2583.70 560.20 684.87 Profit before Financial Cost, Depreciation, Taxation and Exceptional items 569.04 565.10 238.46 327.17 Less: Financial Cost 29.57 24.16 27.52 10.52 Depreciation and Amortization Expenses 150.99 159.61 125.07 113.40 Profit/(Loss) before tax & Exceptional Items 388.51 381.33 85.86 203.25 Less: Exceptional items/Extra Ordinary Items 0 0 Profit/(Loss) before tax 388.51 381.33 85.86 203.25 Less: Tax expenses -10.19 81.77 -52.21 -4.61 Profit before Minority Interest 378.41 299.56 138.16 207.86 Less: Minority Interest - - - - Profit/(Loss) after tax 378.41 303.74 138.16 209.48

Standalone and Consolidated Financial Statements:

The standalone and consolidated financial statements of the Company have been prepared in accordance with the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) as notified under the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended. The financial highlights and the results of the operations, including major developments have been further discussed in detail in the Management Discussion and Analysis Report.

Further, a statement containing the salient features of the financial statements of our subsidiaries pursuant to sub-section 3 of Section 129 of the Companies Act, 2013 in the prescribed form AOC-1 is appended as Annexure 1 to the Boards Report.

The statement also provides the details of performance and the financial positions of each of the subsidiaries, associates and joint venture.

REVIEW OF OPERATIONS:

During the year under review, your Company achieved consolidated revenue of Rs. 2583.70 Lakhs as against revenue of Rs. 2,271.93 Lakhs in the previous fiscal. Consolidated EBITDA of Rs. 565.10 Lakhs as against Rs. 569.04 Lakhs of previous year.

At standalone level, your Company recorded revenue of Rs 684.87 Lakhs against a revenue of Rs. 560.20 Lakhs in the previous year, EBITDA of Rs. 327.17 Lakhs as against Rs 238.46 Lakhs of previous year.

DIVIDEND:

Your directors have not recommended any dividend for this financial year 2023-2024.

CHANGE IN THE NATURE OF BUSINESS, IF ANY:

There is no change in the nature of business of the Company, during the year.

MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS IF ANY AFFECTING THE FINANCIAL POSITION OF THE COMPANY:

There are no material changes and commitments affecting the financial position of the Company which occurred between the end of the Financial Year to which the Financial Statements relate and the date of the report.

DEPOSITS:

Your Company has not accepted any deposits falling within the meaning of section 73 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014 during the Financial Year under review and as such no amount of principal or interest on public deposits was outstanding as on the date of balance sheet.

TRANSFER TO RESERVES:

The Company has transferred 209.48 Lakhs to the reserves during the Financial Year ended March 31, 2024.

FUTURE OUTLOOK:

Renewed thrust with a larger Sales force to tap the growing market during Q 2, Q 3 & Q 4 will take up the Top line under standalone and consolidated revenue level of Rs. 35.00 crores, up from the previous years consolidated revenue of Rs. 25.83 Crores, an estimated growth of around 35.5% YoY.

SHARE CAPITAL:

The Issued, Subscribed and Paid-up Capital of the Company as on March 31, 2024 is Rs. 21,66,73,720/- (Rupees Twenty-One Crores Sixty-Six Lakhs Seventy-Three Thousand Seven Hundred and Twenty Only) divided into 2,16,67,372 (Two Crore Sixteen Lakhs Sixty -Seven Thousand Three Hundred and Seventy-Two) Equity shares of Rs.10/- (Rupees Ten) each.

The Company has Issued, Subscribed and partly paid-up shares 3,25,01,058 (Three Crores Twenty-Five Lakhs One Thousand Fifty-Eight Only) on Rights basis amounting to Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten Only) Each Share with Premium of Rs. 5/- each Share as on March 31, 2024.

The Company has not issued any shares with differential rights and hence no information as per provisions of Section 43(a) (ii) of the Act read with Rule 4(4) of the Companies (Share Capital and Debenture) Rules, 2014 is furnished

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (CFS):

The Consolidated Financial Statements of your Company for the financial year 2023-2024 are prepared in compliance with applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Rules issued thereunder, applicable Accounting Standards and the provisions of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (hereinafter referred to as the "Listing Regulations"). The consolidated financial statements have been prepared on the basis of audited financial statements of your Company, its subsidiaries, as approved by the respective Board of Directors.

The CFS should therefore be read in conjunction with the directors report, financial notes, cash flow statements and the individual auditor reports of the subsidiaries.

Pursuant to provisions of section 129(3) of the Companies Act, 2013, a statement containing salient features of the financial statements of the Companys subsidiaries is attached to the financial statements of the Company.

ABRIDGED ANNUAL ACCOUNTS:

Pursuant to the provisions of the first proviso to Section 136(1) of the Act and Rule 10 of Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, the abridged annual accounts are being sent to all shareholders whose e-mail ids are not registered with the Company. The full annual report is available on the website of your Company at www.adroitinfotech.com and available for inspection at the registered office of the Company during working hours. Any member interested in obtaining the full annual report may write to the Company Secretary and the same will be furnished on request

SUBSIDIARIES COMPANIES:

The Company has 3 subsidiary Company as on March 31, 2024. There are no associate or joint venture companies within the meaning of Section 2(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("Act"). There has been no material change in the nature of the business of the subsidiaries.

Further, pursuant to the provisions of Section 136 of the Act, the financial statements of the Company, consolidated financial statements along with relevant documents and separate audited financial statements in respect of subsidiaries, are available on the website of the Company https://www.adroitinfotech.com/investor-relations.

DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT:

Pursuant to the requirement under section 134(3) and 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013, with respect to the Directors Responsibility Statement relating to the Company (Standalone), your board of directors to the best of their knowledge and ability confirm that:

a) That in the preparation of the annual accounts for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, the applicable accounting standards had been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departure;

b) That the Directors have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that were reasonable and prudent, so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024 and of the profit and loss of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2024;

c) That the Directors had taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

d) That the Directors had prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis,

e) That the Directors laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and such internal financial controls are adequate and operating effectively; and

f) That the directors have devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and such systems are adequate and operating effectively.

Based on the framework of internal financial controls and compliance systems established and maintained by the Company, the work performed by the internal, statutory and secretarial auditors and external consultants, including the audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting by the statutory auditors and the reviews performed by management and the relevant board committees, including the audit committee, the Board is of the opinion that the Companys internal financial controls were adequate and effective during Financial Year 2024.

DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL (KMP):

The composition of the Board is in accordance with provisions of Section 149 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 17 of the Listing Regulations, with an appropriate combination of Non-executive and Independent Directors.

Appointment / Resignation of Directors:

In accordance with the provision of section 152(6) and the Articles of Association of Company Mr. Sridhar Reddy Pyata shall retire by rotation at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company and, being eligible, offers himself for re-appointment. The Board recommends his re-appointment.

Evaluation of Board, its committees & Directors:

Pursuant to the provisions of Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 17 of Listing Regulations, the Board carried out evaluation of its own as well as performance of that of its committees. The Board also carried out performance evaluation of all the Individual Directors. Additionally, the Nomination and Remuneration committee of the Board also carried out the evaluation of the performance of the individual directors. The performance evaluation was carried out by the way of obtaining feedback from the directors through a structured questionnaire prepared in accordance with the Board Evaluation Policy.

The structured questionnaire prepared to evaluate the performance of Individual Directors, the Board and committees contained various different parameters.

The performance evaluation of the non-independent directors was carried out by the Independent Directors at their separate meeting.

Independent Director:

Pursuant to the provisions of the section 149 of the Companies Act, 2013, the following Non-Executive Directors are appointed as Independent Directors: -

Sr. No. Name of the Director Date of Appointment 1. Triveni Banda 05-09-2023 2. Venkateshwara Reddy Vari 04-05-2024 3. Shobha Rani Surapanani 04-05-2024

Declaration by independent directors:

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 149 of the Act, the independent directors have submitted declarations that each of them meets the criteria of independence as provided in Section 149(6) of the Act along with Rules framed thereunder and Regulation 16(1)(b) of the SEBI Listing Regulations. There has been no change in the circumstances affecting their status as independent directors of the Company.

During the year under review, the non-executive directors of the Company had no pecuniary relationship or transactions with the Company, other than sitting fees, commission, if any and reimbursement of expenses incurred by them for the purpose of attending meetings of the Board / Committee of the Company.

FAMILIARIZATION PROGRAM FOR INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS:

Independent Directors are familiarized about the Companys operations and businesses. Interaction with the Business heads and key executives of the Company is also facilitated. Detailed presentations on important policies of the Company is also made to the directors. Direct meetings with the Chairman is further facilitated to familiarize the incumbent Director about the Company/its businesses and the group practices.

The details of familiarization programme held in Financial Year 2023-2024 are also disclosed on the Companys website at http://adroitinfotech.com/policies.html

Women Director:

In terms of the provision of Section 149 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 17 (1) of SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015 a listed company shall have at least one-woman director on the board of the company. Your Company has appointed Ms. Triveni Banda as Woman Director on the Board w.e.f. 04-09-2023 and resigned on 05-02-2024 due the pre-occupancy in her professional services

Key Managerial Personnel:

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 203 of the Act, the Key Managerial Personnel of the Company as on March 31, 2024 are:

S.NO. NAME DESIGNATION 1. Mr. Sudhakiran Reddy Sunkerneni Managing Director 2. Mr. Ravichandra Rao Badanidiyoor Chief Financial Officer 3. Mr. Piyush Prajapati Company Secretary and Compliance Officer

MEETINGS OF THE BOARD AND COMMITTEES:

The Board of Directors duly met Six (6) times during the Financial Year. The dates on which the meetings were held are 29/04/2023, 25/05/2023, 07/08/2023, 05/09/2023, 14/11/2023, and 05/02/2024. For further details on the meetings and the attendance of directors/members, please refer report on Corporate Governance of this Annual Report.

The intervening gap between the Meetings was within the period of 120 (One Hundred and Twenty) days as prescribed under the Companies Act, 2013.

The number of meetings attended by the Directors during the Financial Year 2023-24 is as follows:

S.No. Date of Board Meeting No. of Directors entitled to attend No. of Directors who attended % of their attendance 1. 29/04/2023 6 3 50% 2. 25/05/2023 6 3 50% 3. 07/08/2023 6 4 67% 4. 05/09/2023 6 4 67% 5. 14/11/2023 6 4 67% 6. 05/02/2024 6 4 67%

The Company has various Committees which have been constituted as a part of good corporate governance practices and the same are in compliance with the requirements of the relevant provisions of applicable laws and statutes.

Details of the following committees constituted by the Board along with their composition, terms of reference and meetings held during the year are provided in the Report on Corporate Governance which forms part of this Annual Report:

i) Audit Committee

ii) Nomination and Remuneration Committee

iii) Stakeholders Relationship Committee

iv) Rights Issue Committee

The details with respect to the composition, powers, roles, terms of reference, Meetings held and attendance of the Directors at such Meetings of the relevant Committees are given in detail in the Report on Corporate Governance of the Company which forms part of this Annual Report.

BOARD EVALUATION:

Pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors has carried out an annual performance evaluation of their own, the directors individually as well as the evaluation of the working of its Audit, Nomination & Remuneration and other Committees. The manner in which the evaluation has been carried out has been explained hereunder.

A structured questionnaire was prepared after taking into consideration inputs received from the Directors, covering various aspects of the Boards functioning such as adequacy of the composition of the Board and its Committees, Board culture, execution and performance of specific duties, obligations and governance.

The above criteria are broadly based on the Guidance Note on Board Evaluation issued by the Securities and Exchange Board of India on January 5, 2017.

In a separate meeting of independent directors, performance of non-independent directors, the Board as a whole and the Chairman of the Company was evaluated, taking into account the views of executive directors and non-executive directors.

The Board and the Nomination and Remuneration Committee reviewed the performance of individual directors on the basis of criteria such as the contribution of the individual director to the board and committee meetings like preparedness on the issues to be discussed, meaningful and constructive contribution and inputs in meetings, etc. At the board meeting that followed the meeting of the independent directors and meeting of Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the performance of the Board, its Committees, and individual directors was also discussed. Performance evaluation of Independent Directors was done by the entire Board, excluding the independent director being evaluated.

SECRETARIAL STANDARDS:

The Company has duly complied with the applicable Secretarial Standards, i.e., SS-1 and SS-2, relating to Meetings of the Board of Directors and General Meetings, respectively.

PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES AND RELATED DISCLOSURES:

The information required under Section 197 of the Act read with Rule 5(1) of Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014

The remuneration paid to your Directors is in accordance with the Nomination and Remuneration Policy formulated in accordance with Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 19 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015 (including any statutory modification(s) or re-enactment(s) for the time being in force). The salient aspects covered in the Nomination and Remuneration Policy has been outlined in the Corporate Governance Report which forms part of this report.

The ratio of the remuneration of each Director to the median remuneration of the employees of the Company for the financial year 2023-2024 and percentage increase in remuneration of each Director, Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary during the financial year 2023-2024, are as under:

The median remuneration is Rs. 6,00,000 P.A. and the percentage increase in the median remuneration of employees in the financial year is Nil%.

The number of permanent employees on the rolls of company including subsidiaries as on March 31, 2024: 14+80=94 Nos It is hereby affirmed that the remuneration paid is as per the Remuneration Policy of the Company.

The statement containing particulars of employees as required under Section 197(12) of the Act read with Rule 5(2) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, is provided as below:

Details of Employee/s throughout the financial year was in receipt of remuneration for that year which, in the aggregate, was not less than 1,02,00,000: NIL

Details of for a part of the financial year, was in receipt of remuneration for any part of that year, at a rate which, in the aggregate, was not less than Rs. 8,50,000 per month: NIL

Average percentile increases already made in the salaries of employees other than the managerial personnel in the last financial year and its comparison with the percentile increase in the managerial remuneration and justification thereof and point out if there are any exceptional circumstances for increase in the managerial remuneration

The average annual increase was 6 percent in India. However, during the course of the year, the total increase is approximately

7.7 percent, after accounting for promotions and other event-based compensation revisions. The increase in remuneration is in line with the market trends in the respective countries.

Affirmation that the remuneration is as per the remuneration policy of the Company:

The Company affirms that the remuneration is as per the remuneration policy of the Company.

REMUNERATION POLICY:

Your directors have, on the recommendation of the Nomination & Remuneration Committee, framed a policy for selection and appointment of Directors, Senior Management Personnel and their remuneration. The Remuneration Policy forms part of the Corporate Governance Report.

PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES AND INVESTMENTS:

Details of Loans, Guarantees and Investments covered under the provisions of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Meetings of Board and its Powers) Rules, 2014, forms part of the Financial Statements.

VIGIL MECHANISM:

Pursuant to the provisions of section 177(9) & (10) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 22 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015, a Vigil Mechanism for directors and employees to report genuine concerns about any instance of any irregularity, unethical practice and/or misconduct has been established. Further, the details as aforesaid are available on the website of your company at www.adroitinfotech.com.

DISCLOSURE UNDER SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE (PREVENTION, PROHIBITION AND REDRESSAL) ACT, 2013:

The Company has in place an Anti-Sexual Harassment Policy in line with the requirements of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013. Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) has been set up to redress complaints received regarding sexual harassment.

No case of sexual harassment was reported during the financial year.

DEVELOPMENT AND IMPLEMENTATION OF RISK MANAGEMENT POLICY:

The Board of Directors of the Company has formed a Risk Management Committee to frame, implement and monitor the risk management plan for the Company. The Committee is responsible for monitoring and reviewing the risk management plan and ensuring its effectiveness. The Audit Committee has additional oversight in the area of financial risks and controls. The major risks identified by the businesses and functions are systematically addressed through mitigating actions on a continuing basis. The development and implementation of risk management policy has been covered in the Management Discussion and Analysis, which forms part of this report.

INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND THEIR ADEQUACY:

Your Company has established and maintained a framework of internal financial controls and compliance systems. Based on the same and the work performed by the internal auditors, statutory auditors and external agencies and the reviews performed by Top Management team and the Audit Committee, your Directors are of the opinion that your Companys Internal Financial Controls were adequate and effective during the financial year 2023-2024.

Further the statutory auditors of your company have also issued an attestation report on internal control over financial reporting (as defined in section 143 of Companies Act 2013) for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, which forms part to the Statutory Auditors Report.

TRANSACTIONS WITH RELATED PARTIES:

None of the transactions with related parties fall under the scope of Section 188(1) of the Act. The information on transactions with related parties pursuant to Section 134(3)(h) of the Act read with Rule 8(2) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 are given is Annexure-2 in Form No. AOC-2 and the same forms part of this report.

AUDITORS:

A. STATUTORY AUDITORS:

At the Thirty-Second AGM held on July 25, 2022 the Members approved appointment of M/s. Rao & Shyam, Chartered Accountants, Hyderabad (Firm Registration No.006186S), as Statutory Auditors of the Company to hold office for a period of five years from the conclusion of Thirty-Second AGM till the conclusion of the thirty-seventh AGM.

The Auditors have confirmed that they have subjected themselves to the peer review process of Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) and hold valid certificate issued by the Peer Review Board of the ICAI.

There are no qualifications, reservations or adverse remarks made by M/s Rao & Shyam, Statutory Auditors in their report for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024. The Auditors Report is enclosed with the financial statements in this Annual Report.

B. SECRETARIAL AUDITOR:

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 and The Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, your Company has appointed Mrs. Sarada Putcha- Practising Company Secretaries, to undertake the Secretarial Audit of your Company. The Secretarial Audit Report submitted by Mrs. Sarada Putcha, Practising Company Secretaries is enclosed as Annexure - 3 to this report.

Further, Practising Company Secretaries/Chartered Accountants carries out Reconciliation of Share Capital Audit every quarter and the report thereon is submitted to the Stock Exchanges.

DETAILS IN RESPECT OF FRAUD REPORTED BY AUDITOR:

There have been no instances of fraud reported by the Auditors of the Company under Section 143(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules framed there under either to the Company or to the Central Government.

EXPLANATION OR COMMENTS ON QUALIFICATIONS, RESERVATIONS OR ADVERSE REMARKS OR DISCLAIMERS MADE BY THE AUDITORS AND THE PRACTICING COMPANY SECRETARY IN THEIR REPORT:

a. STATUTORY AUDITORS REPORT:

The Board has duly reviewed the Statutory Auditors Report on the Accounts for the year ended March 31, 2024 and has noted noted that the observation made in the Auditors Report read together with relevant notes thereon are selfexplanatory and hence, do not call for any further comments under Section 134 of the Companies Act, 2013

b. SECRETARIAL AUDIT REPORT:

The Board has duly reviewed the Secretarial Auditors Report for the year ended March 31, 2024 and has noted that the observation made in the Secretarial Auditors Report read together with relevant notes thereon are self-explanatory and hence, do not call for any further comments under Section 134 of the Companies Act, 2013.

INTERNAL AUDITOR:

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 138 of the Companies read with rules made there under, the Board has appointed M/s. P R Chandra & Co, Chartered Accountants as Internal Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-2024.

MAINTENANCE OF COST RECORDS AND COST AUDIT:

Maintenance of cost records and requirement of cost audit as prescribed under sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013, are not applicable for the business activities carried out by the Company.

DISCLOSURE REQUIREMENTS:

As per SEBI Listing Regulations, the Corporate Governance Report with the Auditors Certificate thereon, and the integrated Management Discussion and Analysis are attached, which forms part of this report.

The Company has devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable Secretarial Standards issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India and that such systems are adequate and operating effectively.

ANNUAL RETURN:

Annual Return as at March 31, 2024 is placed on the Companys website at http://www.adroitinfotech.com/news-room.html.

By virtue of amendment to Section 92(3) of the Companies Act, 2013, the Company is not required to provide extract of Annual Return (Form MGT-9) as part of the Boards Report.

LISTING WITH STOCK EXCHANGES:

The Company confirms that it has paid the Annual Listing Fees for the Financial Year 2023-24 to BSE Limited as well as National Stock Exchange of India Limited where the Companys Shares are listed.

POLICIES:

The SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 mandated the formulation of certain policies for all listed companies. All the policies are available on our website http://www.adroitinfotech.com/policies.html. The policies are reviewed periodically by the Board and updated based on need and new compliance requirement.

DISCLOSURE OF PARTICULARS WITH RESPECT TO CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION, FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO:

a) Conservation of Energy:

The Company is in the business of development of Information Technology and does not require large quantities of energy. However, wherever possible energy saving efforts are made.

b) Technology Absorption:

We firmly believe that technology is the genesis of innovative business practices, which in turn enable the organization to carry out business effectively and efficiently. Even though the Information Technology industry is technology intensive, we believe that there is an increasing need to mechanize the processes involved in order to minimize costs and increase efficiency. We intend to make investments in innovative techniques for this regard.

c) Foreign Exchange earnings and outgo:

The particulars of earning and expenditure in foreign exchange during the year are given as additional information in note no. 41 in Notes on Financial Statements.

Sl. No Foreign exchange earnings and outgo FY. 2023 FY. 2024 A Foreign exchange earnings 525.23 529.87 B CIF Value of imports 0 0 C Expenditure in foreign currency 0 3.42

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE:

Your Company is committed to maintain the high standards of corporate governance and adhere to the corporate governance requirements set out by Securities and Exchange Board of India. The Report on corporate governance as stipulated under Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015 forms part of the Annual Report.

The requisite certificate from the Practicing Company Secretary confirming compliance with the conditions of corporate governance as stipulated under the aforesaid Regulations is included as a part of this report.

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS (MD&A):

The Management Discussion and Analysis Report for the financial year under review, as stipulated under Regulation 34 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015, is presented in a separate section forming part of the Annual Report.

BUSINESS RESPONSIBILITY REPORT (BRR):

Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI) vide circular CIR/CFD/DIL/8/2012 dated August 13, 2012 has mandated the inclusion of BRR as part of the Annual Report for the top 100 listed entities based on their market capitalization on BSE Limited and National Stock Exchange of India Limited as at March 31, 2024. In view of the requirements specified, the Company is not mandated for the providing the BRR and hence it does not form a part of this Report.

DETAILS OF APPLICATION MADE OR ANY PROCEEDING PENDING UNDER THE INSOLVENCY AND BANKRUPTCY CODE, 2016 (31 OF 2016):

There is no proceeding pending under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016

DETAILS OF DIFFERENCE BETWEEN AMOUNT OF THE VALUATION DONE AT THE TIME OF ONE TIME SETTLEMENT AND THE VALUATION DONE WHILE TAKING LOAN FROM THE BANKS OR FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS ALONG WITH THE REASONS THEREOF:

During the period under review, there was no instance of onetime settlement with any Bank or Financial Institution.

GENERAL:

Your directors state that no disclosure or reporting is required in respect of the following items as there were no transactions on these items during the financial year under review:

1. Issue of equity shares with differential rights as to dividend, voting or otherwise.

2. Issue of shares (including sweat equity shares) to employees of your Company under any scheme save and except ESOS referred to in this Report.

3. No significant or material orders were passed by the Regulators or Courts or Tribunals which impact the going concern status and Companys operations in future.

4. During the year under review, there were no cases filed pursuant to the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013.

5. During the year under review, your company has not declared any dividend neither has transferred any amount to reserves.

6. Non-applicability of Corporate Social Responsibility under Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013.

7. There were no qualifications mentioned by the Auditors in their report.

8. The policies, as framed by the company is available on the web link as provided hereunder: http://www.adroitinfotech.com/policies-our-company.html

ACKNOWLEDGMENT:

The Directors thank the Companys employees, customers, vendors, investors, Banks, Financial Institutions, and other business partners for their continuous support. The Directors also thank the Government of India, Governments of various states in India, and concerned Government departments and agencies for their co-operation extended by them to your company. The Directors appreciate and value the contribution made by every member of the Adroit family.

for adroit infotech limited