Adroit Infotech Ltd Cash Flow Statement

20.19
(-3.26%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:28 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Adroit Infotech Ltd

Adroit Info. FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

0.67

1.45

0.18

-1.34

Depreciation

-1.08

-1.09

-0.33

-0.54

Tax paid

0.01

-0.03

0.02

0.06

Working capital

0.44

2.05

-9.5

-9.27

Other operating items

Operating

0.04

2.37

-9.61

-11.09

Capital expenditure

10.7

-11.3

-0.93

8.35

Free cash flow

10.74

-8.92

-10.54

-2.74

Equity raised

-23.91

-23.91

4.71

7.29

Investing

-0.08

0

0

0.06

Financing

5.31

5.16

5.24

2.69

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-7.94

-27.67

-0.59

7.29

