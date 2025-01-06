Adroit Infotech Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
0.67
1.45
0.18
-1.34
Depreciation
-1.08
-1.09
-0.33
-0.54
Tax paid
0.01
-0.03
0.02
0.06
Working capital
0.44
2.05
-9.5
-9.27
Other operating items
Operating
0.04
2.37
-9.61
-11.09
Capital expenditure
10.7
-11.3
-0.93
8.35
Free cash flow
10.74
-8.92
-10.54
-2.74
Equity raised
-23.91
-23.91
4.71
7.29
Investing
-0.08
0
0
0.06
Financing
5.31
5.16
5.24
2.69
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-7.94
-27.67
-0.59
7.29
