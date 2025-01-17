iifl-logo-icon 1
Adroit Infotech Ltd Key Ratios

Jan 17, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

3.07

-22.92

-78.86

-28.32

Op profit growth

-0.88

220.88

-95.13

-39.46

EBIT growth

-48.14

327.1

-96.64

-40.74

Net profit growth

-12,750.63

-99.98

-397.71

-32.84

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

28.51

29.65

7.12

30.91

EBIT margin

13.28

26.41

4.76

30.05

Net profit margin

9.71

-0.07

-388.98

27.61

RoCE

8

16.71

1.31

26.79

RoNW

2.34

-0.01

-30.66

6.33

RoA

1.46

-0.01

-26.91

6.15

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0.34

0

-17.08

5.74

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-0.25

-0.6

-17.25

5.5

Book value per share

3.79

3.41

3.41

24.42

Valuation ratios

P/E

23.7

0

-0.18

3.65

P/CEPS

-31.57

-11.3

-0.18

3.81

P/B

2.12

1.98

0.92

0.85

EV/EBIDTA

14.32

6.99

19.57

4.72

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

1.52

Tax payout

1.61

-2.21

13.53

-6.63

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

205.1

216.72

413.27

153.65

Inventory days

0

0

0

0

Creditor days

-38.46

-32.31

-33.81

-9.6

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-4.92

-8.95

-1.94

-61.65

Net debt / equity

0.94

0.2

0.9

0.02

Net debt / op. profit

3.59

0.68

9.87

0.09

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

0

0

-20.52

Employee costs

-50.41

-53.23

-59.74

-28.73

Other costs

-21.07

-17.11

-33.13

-19.83

