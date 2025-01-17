Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
3.07
-22.92
-78.86
-28.32
Op profit growth
-0.88
220.88
-95.13
-39.46
EBIT growth
-48.14
327.1
-96.64
-40.74
Net profit growth
-12,750.63
-99.98
-397.71
-32.84
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
28.51
29.65
7.12
30.91
EBIT margin
13.28
26.41
4.76
30.05
Net profit margin
9.71
-0.07
-388.98
27.61
RoCE
8
16.71
1.31
26.79
RoNW
2.34
-0.01
-30.66
6.33
RoA
1.46
-0.01
-26.91
6.15
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0.34
0
-17.08
5.74
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-0.25
-0.6
-17.25
5.5
Book value per share
3.79
3.41
3.41
24.42
Valuation ratios
P/E
23.7
0
-0.18
3.65
P/CEPS
-31.57
-11.3
-0.18
3.81
P/B
2.12
1.98
0.92
0.85
EV/EBIDTA
14.32
6.99
19.57
4.72
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
1.52
Tax payout
1.61
-2.21
13.53
-6.63
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
205.1
216.72
413.27
153.65
Inventory days
0
0
0
0
Creditor days
-38.46
-32.31
-33.81
-9.6
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-4.92
-8.95
-1.94
-61.65
Net debt / equity
0.94
0.2
0.9
0.02
Net debt / op. profit
3.59
0.68
9.87
0.09
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
0
-20.52
Employee costs
-50.41
-53.23
-59.74
-28.73
Other costs
-21.07
-17.11
-33.13
-19.83
