Adroit Infotech Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
31.73
25.71
18.27
18.77
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.73
-7.4
-11.34
-12.46
Net Worth
32.46
18.31
6.93
6.31
Minority Interest
Debt
0.95
2.43
6.6
1.29
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.06
0.53
0.05
0.05
Total Liabilities
33.47
21.27
13.58
7.65
Fixed Assets
7.65
8.76
8.93
8.94
Intangible Assets
Investments
12.42
11.88
0
0.08
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.96
0.9
0.35
0.34
Networking Capital
10.99
-0.46
4.23
-1.72
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
7.39
5.98
2.95
4.21
Debtor Days
169
248.61
Other Current Assets
11.2
3.45
5.27
1
Sundry Creditors
-0.34
-1.15
-0.78
-0.18
Creditor Days
44.68
10.62
Other Current Liabilities
-7.26
-8.75
-3.21
-6.75
Cash
1.46
0.2
0.07
0.02
Total Assets
33.48
21.27
13.58
7.66
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.