Adroit Infotech Ltd Quarterly Results

20.28
(0.45%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:15 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

7.07

6.56

7.71

7.08

4.14

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

7.07

6.56

7.71

7.08

4.14

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.29

0.36

0.9

0.01

0.01

Total Income

7.36

6.92

8.61

7.1

4.15

Total Expenditure

6.24

5.93

5.49

4.69

4.94

PBIDT

1.12

0.99

3.12

2.41

-0.79

Interest

0.18

0.09

0.12

0.03

0.06

PBDT

0.94

0.9

2.99

2.38

-0.84

Depreciation

0.43

0.36

0.4

0.4

0.39

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.07

0.05

0.35

0

0

Deferred Tax

-0.01

0.01

0.41

0.41

-0.51

Reported Profit After Tax

0.45

0.49

1.83

1.57

-0.72

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

0.45

0.49

1.83

1.57

-0.72

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

0.45

0.49

1.83

1.57

-0.72

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.19

0.21

0.78

0.72

-0.34

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

24.01

23.32

21.67

21.67

21.12

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

15.84

15.09

40.46

34.03

-19.08

PBDTM(%)

13.29

13.71

38.78

33.61

-20.28

PATM(%)

6.36

7.46

23.73

22.17

-17.39

