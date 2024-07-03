Adroit Infotech Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
7.07
6.56
7.71
7.08
4.14
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
7.07
6.56
7.71
7.08
4.14
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.29
0.36
0.9
0.01
0.01
Total Income
7.36
6.92
8.61
7.1
4.15
Total Expenditure
6.24
5.93
5.49
4.69
4.94
PBIDT
1.12
0.99
3.12
2.41
-0.79
Interest
0.18
0.09
0.12
0.03
0.06
PBDT
0.94
0.9
2.99
2.38
-0.84
Depreciation
0.43
0.36
0.4
0.4
0.39
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.07
0.05
0.35
0
0
Deferred Tax
-0.01
0.01
0.41
0.41
-0.51
Reported Profit After Tax
0.45
0.49
1.83
1.57
-0.72
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.45
0.49
1.83
1.57
-0.72
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.45
0.49
1.83
1.57
-0.72
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.19
0.21
0.78
0.72
-0.34
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
24.01
23.32
21.67
21.67
21.12
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
15.84
15.09
40.46
34.03
-19.08
PBDTM(%)
13.29
13.71
38.78
33.61
-20.28
PATM(%)
6.36
7.46
23.73
22.17
-17.39
