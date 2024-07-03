Adroit Infotech Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
17.15
17.91
5.47
5.58
6.02
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
17.15
17.91
5.47
5.58
6.02
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.08
0.19
0.04
0.09
0.13
Total Income
17.23
18.1
5.5
5.66
6.15
Total Expenditure
14.69
10.77
2.94
3.92
6
PBIDT
2.53
7.33
2.56
1.74
0.15
Interest
0.12
0.13
0.1
0.12
0.1
PBDT
2.41
7.21
2.46
1.62
0.05
Depreciation
1.19
0.92
0.72
0.1
0.27
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.05
0.68
0.35
0
0
Deferred Tax
-0.11
-0.03
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
1.28
5.64
1.39
1.52
-0.22
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
1.28
5.64
1.39
1.52
-0.22
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
1.28
5.64
1.39
1.52
-0.22
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.61
2.93
0.76
0.83
-0.12
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
21.03
19.29
18.27
18.27
18.27
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
14.75
40.92
46.8
31.18
2.49
PBDTM(%)
14.05
40.25
44.97
29.03
0.83
PATM(%)
7.46
31.49
25.41
27.24
-3.65
No Record Found
