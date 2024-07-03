iifl-logo-icon 1
Adroit Infotech Ltd Nine Monthly Results

19.95
(-1.63%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:31:15 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

17.15

17.91

5.47

5.58

6.02

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

17.15

17.91

5.47

5.58

6.02

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.08

0.19

0.04

0.09

0.13

Total Income

17.23

18.1

5.5

5.66

6.15

Total Expenditure

14.69

10.77

2.94

3.92

6

PBIDT

2.53

7.33

2.56

1.74

0.15

Interest

0.12

0.13

0.1

0.12

0.1

PBDT

2.41

7.21

2.46

1.62

0.05

Depreciation

1.19

0.92

0.72

0.1

0.27

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.05

0.68

0.35

0

0

Deferred Tax

-0.11

-0.03

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

1.28

5.64

1.39

1.52

-0.22

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

1.28

5.64

1.39

1.52

-0.22

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

1.28

5.64

1.39

1.52

-0.22

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.61

2.93

0.76

0.83

-0.12

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

21.03

19.29

18.27

18.27

18.27

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

14.75

40.92

46.8

31.18

2.49

PBDTM(%)

14.05

40.25

44.97

29.03

0.83

PATM(%)

7.46

31.49

25.41

27.24

-3.65

