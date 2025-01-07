Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
6.37
6.18
8.01
14.41
yoy growth (%)
3.07
-22.92
-44.35
-36.08
Raw materials
0
0
0
-1.49
As % of sales
0
0
0
10.39
Employee costs
-3.21
-3.29
-4.79
-9.24
As % of sales
50.41
53.23
59.74
64.15
Other costs
-1.34
-1.05
-2.65
-4.47
As % of sales (Other Cost)
21.07
17.11
33.13
31.03
Operating profit
1.81
1.83
0.57
-0.8
OPM
28.51
29.65
7.12
-5.58
Depreciation
-1.08
-1.09
-0.33
-0.54
Interest expense
-0.17
-0.18
-0.19
-0.17
Other income
0.11
0.89
0.14
0.18
Profit before tax
0.67
1.45
0.18
-1.34
Taxes
0.01
-0.03
0.02
0.06
Tax rate
1.61
-2.21
13.53
-4.58
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.68
1.41
0.21
-1.28
Exceptional items
-0.06
-1.42
-14.52
0
Net profit
0.61
0
-14.31
-1.28
yoy growth (%)
-12,750.63
-99.96
1,015.66
-164.59
NPM
9.71
-0.07
-178.56
-8.9
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.