Adroit Infotech Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

20.09
(-0.50%)
Jan 7, 2025|09:42:45 AM

Adroit Infotech Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

6.37

6.18

8.01

14.41

yoy growth (%)

3.07

-22.92

-44.35

-36.08

Raw materials

0

0

0

-1.49

As % of sales

0

0

0

10.39

Employee costs

-3.21

-3.29

-4.79

-9.24

As % of sales

50.41

53.23

59.74

64.15

Other costs

-1.34

-1.05

-2.65

-4.47

As % of sales (Other Cost)

21.07

17.11

33.13

31.03

Operating profit

1.81

1.83

0.57

-0.8

OPM

28.51

29.65

7.12

-5.58

Depreciation

-1.08

-1.09

-0.33

-0.54

Interest expense

-0.17

-0.18

-0.19

-0.17

Other income

0.11

0.89

0.14

0.18

Profit before tax

0.67

1.45

0.18

-1.34

Taxes

0.01

-0.03

0.02

0.06

Tax rate

1.61

-2.21

13.53

-4.58

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.68

1.41

0.21

-1.28

Exceptional items

-0.06

-1.42

-14.52

0

Net profit

0.61

0

-14.31

-1.28

yoy growth (%)

-12,750.63

-99.96

1,015.66

-164.59

NPM

9.71

-0.07

-178.56

-8.9

