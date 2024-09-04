34th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Members of Adroit Infotech Limited (the Company) will be held on 30th September day, Monday, 2024 at 09.00 A.M. IST through Video Conferencing (VC) / Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM), Intimation of the 34th AGM of the Company, Book Closure date, Record date for the AGM, Book Closure, cut off date for e-voting etc (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 04.09.2024) Attached the Scrutinizer Report and Voting Results for the 34th AGM held on 30th September 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.10.2024)