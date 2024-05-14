To the Members of Adroit Infotech Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

1. We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Adroit Infotech Limited (the Company), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31 March 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, the Statement of Cash Flow and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including material accounting policy information and other explanatory information.

2. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 March 2024, and its profit including other comprehensive income, its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

3. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matter

4. Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

5. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Sr.no Key Audit Matter 1 Revenue recognition The Companys contracts with customers include contracts with multiple products and services. The Company derives revenues from IT services comprising software consulting and package implementation, maintenance and business process management services. The Company assesses the services promised in a contract and identifies distinct performance obligations in the contract. Identification of distinct performance obligations to determine the deliverables and the ability of the customer to benefit independently from such deliverables involves significant judgment. In certain integrated services arrangements, contracts with customers include subcontractor services or third- party vendor equipment or software. In these types of arrangements, revenue from sales of third-party vendor products or services is recorded net of costs when the Company is acting as an agent between the customer and the vendor and gross when the Company is the principal for the transaction. In doing so, the Company first evaluates whether it controls the products or service before it is transferred to the customer. The Company considers whether it has the primary obligation to fulfil the contract, inventory risk, pricing discretion and other factors to determine whether it controls the products or service and therefore, is acting as a principal or an agent. Fixed price maintenance revenue is recognized rate ably either on (1) a straight-line basis when services are performed through an indefinite number of repetitive acts over a specified period or (2) using a percentage of completion method when the pattern of benefits from the services rendered to the customer and the Companys costs to fulfill the contract is not even through the period of contract because the services are generally discrete in nature and not repetitive. The use of method to recognize the maintenance revenues requires judgment and is based on the promises in the contract and nature of the deliverables. As certain contracts with customers involve managements judgment in (1) identifying distinct performance obligations, (2) determining whether the Company is acting as a principal or an agent and (3) whether fixed price maintenance revenue is recognized on a straight-line basis or using the percentage of completion method, revenue recognition from these judgments were identified as a key audit matter and required a higher extent of audit effort. Refer relevant Notes to the standalone financial statements Auditors Response Principal Audit Procedures Performed Our audit procedures related to the (1) identification of distinct performance obligations, (2) determination of whether the Company is acting as a principal or agent and (3) whether fixed price maintenance revenue is recognized on a straight-line basis or using the percentage of completion method included the following, among others: • We tested the effectiveness of controls relating to the (a) identification of distinct performance obligations, (b) determination of whether the Company is acting as a principal or an agent and (c) determination of whether fixed price maintenance revenue for certain contracts is recognized on a straight-line basis or using the percentage of completion method. • We selected a sample of contracts with customers and performed the following procedures: - - Obtained and read contract documents for each selection, including master service agreements, and other documents that were part of the agreement. - Identified significant terms and deliverables in the contract to assess managements conclusions regarding the (i) identification of distinct performance obligations (ii) whether the Company is acting as a principal or an agent and (iii) whether fixed price maintenance revenue is recognized on a straight-line basis or using the percentage of completion method. 2. Revenue recognition - Fixed price contracts using the percentage of completion method Fixed price maintenance revenue is recognized rateably either (1) on a straight-line basis when services are performed through an indefinite number of repetitive acts over a specified period or (2) using a percentage of completion method when the pattern of benefits from services rendered to the customer and the Companys costs to fulfill the contract is not even through the period of contract because the services are generally discrete in nature and not repetitive. Revenue from other fixed-price, fixed-timeframe contracts, where the performance obligations are satisfied over time is recognized using the percentage-of-completion method. Use of the percentage-of-completion method requires the Company to determine the actual efforts or costs expended to date as a proportion of the estimated total efforts or costs to be incurred. Efforts or costs expended have been used to measure progress towards completion as there is a direct relationship between input and productivity. The estimation of total efforts or costs involves significant judgment and is assessed throughout the period of the contract to reflect any changes based on the latest available information. Provisions for estimated losses, if any, on uncompleted contracts are recorded in the period in which such losses become probable based on the estimated efforts or costs to complete the contract. We identified the estimate of total efforts or costs to complete fixed price contracts measured using the percentage of completion method as a key audit matter as the estimation of total efforts or costs involves significant judgment and is assessed throughout the period of the contract to reflect any changes based on the latest available information. This estimate has a high inherent uncertainty and requires consideration of progress of the contract, efforts or costs incurred to date and estimates of efforts or costs required to complete the remaining contract performance obligations over the term of the contracts. This required a high degree of auditor judgment in evaluating the audit evidence and a higher extent of audit effort to evaluate the reasonableness of the total estimated amount of revenue recognized on fixed-price contracts. Refer relevant notes to the standalone financial statements. Auditors Response Principal Audit Procedures Performed Our audit procedures related to estimates of total expected costs or efforts to complete for fixed-price contracts included the following, among others: • We tested the effectiveness of controls relating to (1) recording of efforts or costs incurred and estimation of efforts or costs required to complete the remaining contract performance obligations and (2) access and application controls pertaining to time recording, allocation and budgeting systems which prevents unauthorised changes to recording of efforts incurred. • We selected a sample of fixed price contracts with customers measured the using percentage-of-completion method and performed the following: - Evaluated managements ability to reasonably estimate the progress towards satisfying the performance obligation by comparing actual efforts or costs incurred to prior year estimates of efforts or costs budgeted for performance obligations that have been fulfilled. - Compared efforts or costs incurred with Companys estimate of efforts or costs incurred to date to identify significant variations and evaluate whether those variations have been considered appropriately in estimating the remaining costs or efforts to complete the contract. - Tested the estimate for consistency with the status of delivery of milestones and customer acceptances and sign off from customers to identify possible delays in achieving milestones, which require changes in estimated costs or efforts to complete the remaining performance obligations.

Information other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon

6. The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual Report, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

7. The accompanying standalone financial statements have been approved by the Companys Board of Directors. The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation and presentation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS specified under section 133 of the Act and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

8. In preparing the financial statements, the Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

9. The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

10. Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with Standards on Auditing will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

11. As part of an audit in accordance with Standards on Auditing, specified under section 143(10) of the Act we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control;

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls;

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management;

• Conclude on the appropriateness of Board of Directors use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern;

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation;

• Obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence regarding the financial information of the Company and its branches or the business activities within the Company to express an opinion on the financial statements. We are responsible for the direction, supervision and performance of the audit of financial statements of the Company and such branches included in the financial statements, of which we are the independent auditors. For the other branches included in the financial statements, which have been audited by the branch auditors, such branch auditors remain responsible for the direction, supervision and performance of the audits carried out by them. We remain solely responsible for our audit opinion.

12. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

13. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

14. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

15. As required by section 197(16) of the Act based on our audit, we report that the Company has paid remuneration to its directors during the year in accordance with the provisions of and limits laid down under section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act.

16. Further to our comments in Annexure A, as required by section 143(3) of the Act based on our audit, we report, to the extent applicable, that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit of the accompanying standalone financial statements;

b) In n our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books, including the manner prescribed in Rule 3(1) of Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, except that the audit trail feature was not enabled at the database level as further stated in paragraph 17(h) (vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (as amended).;

c) The standalone financial statements dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account;

d) in our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with Ind AS specified under section 133 of the Act;

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of section 164(2) of the Act;

f) With respect to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith refer to our comments in paragraph 17(b) above on reporting under Section 143(3)(b) of the Act and paragraph 17(h)(vi) below on reporting under rule 11(g) of the of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (as amended).;

g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company as on 31 March 2024 and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in Annexure B wherein we have expressed an unmodified opinion; and

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (as amended), in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. the Company does not have any pending litigation which would impact its financial position as at 31 March 2024;

ii. the Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses as at 31 March 2024;

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company during the year ended 31 March 2024;

iv.

a. The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or securities premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (the intermediaries), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company (the Ultimate Beneficiaries) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

b. The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (the Funding Parties), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (Ultimate Beneficiaries) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

c. Based on such audit procedures performed as considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the management representations under subclauses (a) and (b) above contain any material misstatement.

v. The Company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year ended 31 March 2024.

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company, in respect of financial year commencing on or after 1 April 2023, has used an accounting software Tally software which is operated by a third party software service provider for maintaining its books of account and in absence of an Independent Service Auditors Assurance Report on the Description of Controls, their Design and Operating Effectiveness (Type 2 report issued in accordance with SAE 3402, Assurance Reports on Controls at a Service Organisation), we are unable to comment on whether audit trail feature of the said software was enabled and operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software or whether there were any instances of audit trail feature being tampered with.

For Rao and Shyam

Chartered Accountants

Firms Registration No.: 006186S

Sd/-

Kandarp Kumar Dudhoria

Partner

Membership No.: 228416

UDIN: 24228416BKBZJA9387

Place: Hyderabad

Date: 14 May 2024

Annexure A

Referred to in Paragraph 16 of the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of Adroit Infotech Limited on the standalone financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2024

In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and given by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we report that:

(i) (a) A The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipment and right of use assets

B The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) The Company has a regular programme of physical verification of its property, plant and equipment, capital work in progress, investment property and relevant details of right-of-use assets and under which the assets are physically verified in a phased manner over a period of 3 years, which in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. In accordance with this programme, certain property, plant and equipment, capital work in progress, right of use assets and investment property were verified during the year and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) The Company does not own any immovable property (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee). Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(i)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or Intangible assets during the year.

(e) No proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 (as amended) and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) The Company does not hold any inventory/tangible inventory. Accordingly, reporting under clause

3(ii)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) As disclosed in note to the standalone financial statements, the Company has been sanctioned a working capital limit in excess of Rs 5 crore by banks or financial institutions based on the security of current assets. The quarterly returns/statements, in respect of the working capital limits have been filed by the Company with such banks and/or financial institutions and such returns/statements are in agreement with the books of account of the Company for the respective periods which were not subject to audit, except for the details mentioned in the note xx of the financial statement.

(iii) (a) The Company has not provided security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships (LLPs) or any other parties during the year. The Company has provided loans and guarantees to subsidiaries during the year as per details in the financial statement

(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the investments made, guarantees made and terms and conditions of the grant of all loans provided are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the interest of the Company.

(c) In respect of loans granted by the Company, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and the repayments/ receipts of principal and interest are regular.

(d) There is no overdue amount in respect of loans granted to such companies.

(e) The Company has not granted any loan or advance in the nature of loan which has fallen due during the year. Further, no fresh loans were granted to any party to settle the overdue loans/advances in nature of loan that existed as at the beginning of the year.

(f) The Company has granted loan or advance(s) in the nature of loans which is repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment, as per details in the financial statements

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of section 186 of the Act in respect of loans and investments made and guarantees and security provided by it, as applicable. Further, the Company has not entered into any transaction covered under section 185 of the Act.

(v) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits or there are no amounts which have been deemed to be deposits within the meaning of sections 73 to 76 of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014 (as amended). Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(vi) The Central Government has not specified maintenance of cost records under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Act, in respect of Companys products/ services / business activities. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable.

(vii) (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including goods and services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and other material statutory dues, as applicable, with the appropriate authorities. Further, no undisputed amounts payable in respect thereof were outstanding at the year-end for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(vii) (b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no statutory dues referred to in sub clause (a) above that have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute.

(viii) According to the information and explanations given to us, no transactions were surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961) which have not been previously recorded in the books of accounts.

(ix) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of its loans or borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us including confirmations received from banks, representation received from the management of the Company and on the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the Company has not been declared a willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, money raised by way of term loans were applied for the purposes for which these were obtained.

(d) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised by the Company on short term basis have, prima facie, not been utilized for long term purposes.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries and associates.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not raised any loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries and associate companies.

(x) (a) The Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments), during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or (fully, partially or optionally) convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(x) (b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xi) (a) To the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, no material fraud by the Company or no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the period covered by our audit.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us including the representation made to us by the management of the Company, no report under subsection 12 of section 143 of the Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, with the Central Government for the period covered by our audit.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has received whistle blower complaints during the year, which have been considered by us while determining the nature, timing and extent of audit procedures.

(xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company and the Nidhi Rules, 2014 are not applicable to it. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(Xiii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, all transactions entered into by the Company with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable. Further, the details of such related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements, as required under Indian Accounting Standard (Ind AS) 24, Related Party Disclosures specified in Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules 2015 as prescribed under section 133 of the Act.

(xiv) (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has an internal audit system as per the provisions of section 138 of the Act which is commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We were unable to obtain any of the Internal Audit Reports of the Company on timely basis, hence the Internal Audit Reports have not been considered by us, only to the extent made available to us.

(xv) According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors and accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xv) of the Order with respect to compliance with the provisions of section 192 of the Act are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, reporting under clauses 3(xvi)(a),(b) and (c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred any cash losses in the current financial year as well as the immediately preceding financial year

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the standalone financial statements, our knowledge of the plans of the Board of Directors and management and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due

(xx) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company does not have any unspent amounts towards Corporate Social Responsibility in respect of any ongoing or other than ongoing project as at the end of the financial year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xxi) The reporting under clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable in respect of audit of standalone financial statements of the Company. Accordingly, no comment has been included in respect of said clause under this report.

For Rao and Shyam

Chartered Accountants

Firms Registration No.: 006186S

Sd/-

Kandarp Kumar Dudhoria

Partner

Membership No.: 228416

UDIN : 24228416BKBZJA9387

Place: Hyderabad

Date: 14 May 2024

Annexure B

Independent Auditors Report on the internal financial controls with reference to the standalone financial statements under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act)

1. In conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of Adroit Infotech Limited (the Company) as at and for the year ended 31 March 2024, we have audited the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company as at that date.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for Internal Financial Controls

2. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting ("the Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of the Companys business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Internal Financial Controls with Reference to Financial Statements

3. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, and the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the Guidance Note) issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

4. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements includes obtaining an understanding of such internal financial controls, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

5. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with Reference to Financial Statements

6. A companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements include those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with Reference to Financial Statements

7. Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

8. In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and such controls were operating effectively as at 31 March 2024, based on internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note issued by the ICAI.

For Rao and Shyam

Chartered Accountants

Firms Registration No.: 006186S

Sd/-

Kandarp Kumar Dudhoria

Partner

Membership No.: 228416

UDIN: 24228416BKBZJA9387

Hyderabad

14 May 2024