Board Meeting 28 Dec 2024 24 Dec 2024

Adroit Infotech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Further to our intimation dated 09th May 2023 informing approval of the Board of Directors of the Company for issuance of the equity shares of the Company by way of a rights issue to the eligible equity shareholders of the Company in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act 2013 and the rules made thereunder the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2018 each as amended and other applicable laws the Letter of Offer dated 19th January 2024 and pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to inform that a meeting of the Rights Issue Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Saturday December 28 2024 to consider making of subsequent call(s) on the outstanding 30601116 (Three Crores Six Lakhs One Thousand One Hundred and Sixteen) partly paid-up equity shares of the Company. This is to inform that the Rights Issue Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held on Saturday, 28th December, 2024 (which commenced at 03:30 PM and concluded at 04:30 PM), has approved the making of second/final call of Rs. 7.50 (out of which Rs. 5.00 will be adjusted towards face value and Rs. 2.50 will be adjusted towards securities premium) on the 3,06,01,116 (Three Crores Six Lakhs One Thousand One Hundred and Sixteen) partly paid-up equity shares of the Company having a face value Rs. 10/- each with Rs. 5.00/- paidup (Rights Equity Share(s)) which were allotted on 23rd February, 2024 on a right basis pursuant to the Letter of Offer dated 19th January, 2024: Record Date : Monday, January 13, 2025 Call money payment period : The call money payment period will open on Friday, January 24, 2025 and will close on Friday, February 07, 2025 (both days inclusive) (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 28/12/2024)

Board Meeting 5 Nov 2024 30 Oct 2024

Quarterly Results The Meeting of Board of Directors of the was held on Tuesday the 05th November, 2024 at 04:00 P.M. at the Registered Office of the Company, the Board inter-alia considered and approved the following: 1. Approved the Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter/half year ended 30th September 2024. 2. Considered and approved to call the unpaid first call money of partly paid-up Rights Issue shares. 3. Considered and approved to incorporate the subsidiary (WoS) Company in Singapore. 4. Board discussed, considered and agreed to cancel the non-binding agreement to acquire a US Based entity. The meeting started at 04:00 PM and ended on 09:30 PM (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 05.11.2024)

Board Meeting 4 Sep 2024 30 Aug 2024

Adroit Infotech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on Wednesday the 04th September 2024 at 4:00 P.M. at the Registered Office of the Company inter-alia as follows: 1.To fix the date time & venue of the 34th Annual General Meeting of the Company. 2.To fix the record date and book closure period. 3.To approve the Directors Report Corporate Governance Report for the financial year ended March 31 2024 and Notice convening the Annual General Meeting. 4.To discuss any other matter as may be decided by the Board. This is for the information and records of the Exchange. Attached the outcome of the board of director meeting The meeting started at 04:00 PM and ended on 06:40 PM (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 04/09/2024)

Board Meeting 7 Aug 2024 31 Jul 2024

Adroit Infotech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To Approve the Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 2. To Approve the Appointment of Ms. Kanthi Reddy S as an Additional Director of the company and to be regularized in the ensuing Annual General Meeting 3. To Approve Re-Appointment of M/s. Ravi Chandra & Co. as internal Auditors of the company for the financial year 2024-2025. 4. To Approve Re-appointment of Ms. P Sarada as Secretarial Auditor of the company for the Financial Year 2024 -2025 5. To discuss any other matter as may be decided by the Board. This is for the information and records of the Exchange. The Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company held on Wednesday the 7th August, 2024 at 4:00 P.M. at the Registered Office of the Company, the Board inter-alia to considered and approved the following: 1.Approved Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 (Standalone and Consolidated) after review by its Audit Committee. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulation2015, a copy of the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 (Standalone and Consolidated) along with Limited Review Report of Auditors of the Company is enclosed herewith 2) Other Matters as per attached Outcome The aforesaid meeting commenced at 04.00 P.M. and concluded at 07:00 PM Read less.. Attached un-audited financial result for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 Intimation of Re-Appointment of Internal Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-2025 Intimation of Re-Appointment of Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the financial year 2024-2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.08.2024)

Board Meeting 14 May 2024 6 May 2024

Adroit Infotech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to meet on Tuesday May 14 2024 at 5:00 PM at the Registered Office of the Company inter-alia as follows: 1.To Approve the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter/year ended 31st March 2024 2.To consider the proposal for allotment of Equity Shares on receipt of balance amount of Share warrants issued earlier by the Company under Preferential Allotment in accordance with the provisions of SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2018 and the Companies Act 2013 as amended subject to such regulatory/statutory approvals as may be required. 3. To discuss any other matter as may be decided by the Board Outcome of Board Meeting Held on 14-May-2024 with Declaration of Audited Financial results for Quarter & Year ended 31-March-2024 The Board meeting was started at 05:00 P.M. and concluded at 11:15 P.M (As Per BSE Announcemnet Dated on: 14/05/2024)

Board Meeting 4 May 2024 30 Apr 2024

Adroit Infotech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1.To Approve the Appointment of Mr. Vari Venkateshwar Reddy as an Additional Director of the company and to be regularized in the ensuing Annual General Meeting. 2.To approve the authorize to Mr. Sudhakiran Reddy Managing Director to Open a Bank Account for Call Money purpose. 3.To approve the authorization to Mr. Sudhakiran Reddy Managing Director to negotiate finalize execute ratify the agreements and documents on behalf of the Company and do all such acts matters deeds and things and to take all steps and do all things and give such directions as may be required. 4.To discuss any other matter as may be decided by the Board. This is for the information and records of the Exchange. The Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company held on Saturday the 4th May, 2024 at 2:00 P.M. at the Registered Office of the Company, the Board inter-alia to consider and approved the following: ATTACHED THE OUTCOME The Board Meeting concluded at 04:10 PM (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 04.05.2024)

Board Meeting 27 Apr 2024 23 Apr 2024

Adroit Infotech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Further to our intimation dated 09th May 2023 informing approval of the Board of Directors of the Company for issuance of the equity shares of the Company by way of a rights issue to the eligible equity shareholders of the Company in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act 2013 and the rules made thereunder the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2018 each as amended and other applicable laws the Letter of Offer dated 19th January 2024 and pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to inform that a meeting of the Rights Issue Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Saturday April 27 2024 to consider making of subsequent call(s) on the outstanding 32501058 (Three crores Twenty Five Lakhs One Thousand Fifty Eight) partly paid-up equity shares of the Company This is to inform that the Rights Issue Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held on Saturday, 27th April, 2024 (which commenced at 03:00 PM and concluded at 03:45 PM), has approved the making of first call of Rs. 7.50 (out of which Rs. 5.00 will be adjusted towards face value and Rs. 2.50 will be adjusted towards securities premium) on the 3,25,01,058 (Three crores Twenty-Five Lakhs One Thousand Fifty-Eight) partly paid-up equity shares of the Company having a face value Rs. 10/- each with Rs. 2.50/- paid-up (Rights Equity Share(s)) which were allotted on 23rd February, 2024 on a right basis pursuant to the Letter of Offer dated 19th January, 2024 Further, details in relation to the call will be included in the first call notice that will be sent to the eligible equity shareholders of partly paid-up equity shares in due course. Kindly take the above on record. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.04.2024)

Board Meeting 5 Feb 2024 25 Jan 2024