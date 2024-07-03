iifl-logo-icon 1
Dynacons Systems & Solutions Ltd Share Price

1,475.45
(-4.97%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:21 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1,573.9
  • Day's High1,593.3
  • 52 Wk High1,736.9
  • Prev. Close1,552.6
  • Day's Low1,460
  • 52 Wk Low 623.9
  • Turnover (lac)1,259.72
  • P/E31.2
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value152.2
  • EPS49.78
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,875.76
  • Div. Yield0
Dynacons Systems & Solutions Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

1,573.9

Prev. Close

1,552.6

Turnover(Lac.)

1,259.72

Day's High

1,593.3

Day's Low

1,460

52 Week's High

1,736.9

52 Week's Low

623.9

Book Value

152.2

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,875.76

P/E

31.2

EPS

49.78

Divi. Yield

0

Dynacons Systems & Solutions Ltd Corporate Action

26 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

10 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 10 Sep, 2024

arrow

10 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

12 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.5

Record Date: 23 Aug, 2024

arrow

Dynacons Systems & Solutions Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Dynacons Systems & Solutions Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:51 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 61.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 61.00%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.01%

Non-Institutions: 38.98%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Dynacons Systems & Solutions Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

12.71

12.69

12.27

10.13

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

144.85

91.87

55.59

39.31

Net Worth

157.56

104.56

67.86

49.44

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

435.93

327.94

210.69

158.29

yoy growth (%)

32.93

55.64

33.1

27.46

Raw materials

-388.1

-283.65

-178.21

-138.89

As % of sales

89.02

86.49

84.58

87.74

Employee costs

-23.93

-22.37

-20.46

-11.04

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

12.09

8.05

2.83

1.64

Depreciation

-1.25

-1.02

-0.76

-0.6

Tax paid

-2.87

-1.94

-0.94

-0.4

Working capital

16.37

13.94

18.44

6.09

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

32.93

55.64

33.1

27.46

Op profit growth

28.53

128.77

45.67

9.99

EBIT growth

22.45

145.2

49.86

10.99

Net profit growth

50.75

223.55

52.64

35.82

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

1,024.46

804.47

653.98

435.94

328.85

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,024.46

804.47

653.98

435.94

328.85

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

4.38

2.3

1.87

1.31

1.73

Dynacons Systems & Solutions Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.9

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.75

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,946.65

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,733.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Dynacons Systems & Solutions Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Shirish M Anjaria

Executive Director

Parag J Dalal

Whole Time Director & CFO

Dharmesh S Anjaria

Independent Director

Viren Shah

Independent Director

Archana Phadke

Independent Director

Jitesh Jain

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Pooja Patwa

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Dynacons Systems & Solutions Ltd

Summary

Dynacons Systems & Solutions Limited was incorporated on September 26, 1995 as a Private Limited Company with the name Dynacons Systems & Solutions Pvt Ltd. In January 2000, the Company was converted into Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Dynacons Systems & Solutions Limited. The Company is an IT System Integrator and Managed services organization offering IT Infrastructure solutions as well as outsourcing services to enterprises Dynacons undertakes all activities related to IT infrastructure including Infrastructure Design and Consulting Services, Turnkey Systems Integration and set up of large Network and Data Centre Infrastructures including supply of Associated Equipment and Software; HyperConverged Infrastructure (HCI) solutions, Setup of Private and Public Cloud, Software Defined Network (SD WAN) and Software Defined Storage (SDS) Solutions, Network Infrastructure Design and setup for ISPs, VDI Solutions, Onsite and Remote Facilities Management of Multi- Location Infrastructure of Domestic Clients. The Company has a large pool of technical resources who are present at more than 250 locations across India. The Company has built a strong customer base, variety of talent and a competent service delivery infrastructure. It provides all service models such as IaaS (Infrastructure as a Service), PaaS (Platform as a Service) and Saas (Software as a Service). Dynacons Enterprise Services offerings include a wide spectrum of Enterprise IT Services including Infr
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Dynacons Systems & Solutions Ltd share price today?

The Dynacons Systems & Solutions Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1475.45 today.

What is the Market Cap of Dynacons Systems & Solutions Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Dynacons Systems & Solutions Ltd is ₹1875.76 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Dynacons Systems & Solutions Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Dynacons Systems & Solutions Ltd is 31.2 and 10.24 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Dynacons Systems & Solutions Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Dynacons Systems & Solutions Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Dynacons Systems & Solutions Ltd is ₹623.9 and ₹1736.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Dynacons Systems & Solutions Ltd?

Dynacons Systems & Solutions Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 129.10%, 3 Years at 114.30%, 1 Year at 135.72%, 6 Month at 24.45%, 3 Month at 14.94% and 1 Month at 4.96%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Dynacons Systems & Solutions Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Dynacons Systems & Solutions Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 61.01 %
Institutions - 0.01 %
Public - 38.98 %

Invest wise with Expert advice

