SectorIT - Software
Open₹1,573.9
Prev. Close₹1,552.6
Turnover(Lac.)₹1,259.72
Day's High₹1,593.3
Day's Low₹1,460
52 Week's High₹1,736.9
52 Week's Low₹623.9
Book Value₹152.2
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,875.76
P/E31.2
EPS49.78
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
12.71
12.69
12.27
10.13
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
144.85
91.87
55.59
39.31
Net Worth
157.56
104.56
67.86
49.44
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
435.93
327.94
210.69
158.29
yoy growth (%)
32.93
55.64
33.1
27.46
Raw materials
-388.1
-283.65
-178.21
-138.89
As % of sales
89.02
86.49
84.58
87.74
Employee costs
-23.93
-22.37
-20.46
-11.04
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
12.09
8.05
2.83
1.64
Depreciation
-1.25
-1.02
-0.76
-0.6
Tax paid
-2.87
-1.94
-0.94
-0.4
Working capital
16.37
13.94
18.44
6.09
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
32.93
55.64
33.1
27.46
Op profit growth
28.53
128.77
45.67
9.99
EBIT growth
22.45
145.2
49.86
10.99
Net profit growth
50.75
223.55
52.64
35.82
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
1,024.46
804.47
653.98
435.94
328.85
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,024.46
804.47
653.98
435.94
328.85
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
4.38
2.3
1.87
1.31
1.73
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.9
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.75
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,946.65
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,733.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Shirish M Anjaria
Executive Director
Parag J Dalal
Whole Time Director & CFO
Dharmesh S Anjaria
Independent Director
Viren Shah
Independent Director
Archana Phadke
Independent Director
Jitesh Jain
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Pooja Patwa
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Dynacons Systems & Solutions Ltd
Summary
Dynacons Systems & Solutions Limited was incorporated on September 26, 1995 as a Private Limited Company with the name Dynacons Systems & Solutions Pvt Ltd. In January 2000, the Company was converted into Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Dynacons Systems & Solutions Limited. The Company is an IT System Integrator and Managed services organization offering IT Infrastructure solutions as well as outsourcing services to enterprises Dynacons undertakes all activities related to IT infrastructure including Infrastructure Design and Consulting Services, Turnkey Systems Integration and set up of large Network and Data Centre Infrastructures including supply of Associated Equipment and Software; HyperConverged Infrastructure (HCI) solutions, Setup of Private and Public Cloud, Software Defined Network (SD WAN) and Software Defined Storage (SDS) Solutions, Network Infrastructure Design and setup for ISPs, VDI Solutions, Onsite and Remote Facilities Management of Multi- Location Infrastructure of Domestic Clients. The Company has a large pool of technical resources who are present at more than 250 locations across India. The Company has built a strong customer base, variety of talent and a competent service delivery infrastructure. It provides all service models such as IaaS (Infrastructure as a Service), PaaS (Platform as a Service) and Saas (Software as a Service). Dynacons Enterprise Services offerings include a wide spectrum of Enterprise IT Services including Infr
The Dynacons Systems & Solutions Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1475.45 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Dynacons Systems & Solutions Ltd is ₹1875.76 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Dynacons Systems & Solutions Ltd is 31.2 and 10.24 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Dynacons Systems & Solutions Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Dynacons Systems & Solutions Ltd is ₹623.9 and ₹1736.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Dynacons Systems & Solutions Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 129.10%, 3 Years at 114.30%, 1 Year at 135.72%, 6 Month at 24.45%, 3 Month at 14.94% and 1 Month at 4.96%.
