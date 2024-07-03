Summary

Dynacons Systems & Solutions Limited was incorporated on September 26, 1995 as a Private Limited Company with the name Dynacons Systems & Solutions Pvt Ltd. In January 2000, the Company was converted into Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Dynacons Systems & Solutions Limited. The Company is an IT System Integrator and Managed services organization offering IT Infrastructure solutions as well as outsourcing services to enterprises Dynacons undertakes all activities related to IT infrastructure including Infrastructure Design and Consulting Services, Turnkey Systems Integration and set up of large Network and Data Centre Infrastructures including supply of Associated Equipment and Software; HyperConverged Infrastructure (HCI) solutions, Setup of Private and Public Cloud, Software Defined Network (SD WAN) and Software Defined Storage (SDS) Solutions, Network Infrastructure Design and setup for ISPs, VDI Solutions, Onsite and Remote Facilities Management of Multi- Location Infrastructure of Domestic Clients. The Company has a large pool of technical resources who are present at more than 250 locations across India. The Company has built a strong customer base, variety of talent and a competent service delivery infrastructure. It provides all service models such as IaaS (Infrastructure as a Service), PaaS (Platform as a Service) and Saas (Software as a Service). Dynacons Enterprise Services offerings include a wide spectrum of Enterprise IT Services including Infr

