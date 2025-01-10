To the Members of

Dynacons Systems & Solutions Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the standalone financial statements of Dynacons Systems & Solutions Limited ("the Company") which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss, Statement of Changes in Equity and

Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the

Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024 and its profit, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the Key Audit matters to be communicated in our report.

A) Revenue for the Company consists primarily of sale of goods recognized and provision of services as per the accounting policy described in Note 1.2.2 forming part to the accompanying standalone financial statements. Refer Note No. 24 forming part of financial statements for details of revenue recognized during the year.

The Company recognizes revenue from sale of goods when it satisfies its performance obligation, in accordance with the principles of Ind AS 115, Revenue from Contracts with Customers, adopted by the Company from the current year, by transferring the control of goods to its customers through delivery evidenced by acknowledgement of receipt of goods by such customers. Considering the large volume of revenue transactions near period end, there may be a risk of revenue recognition occurring before the satisfaction of the performance obligations by the company in accordance with the applicable terms. Under Standards on Auditing 240 ‘The auditors responsibilities relating to fraud in an audit of financial statements, there is a presumed risk that revenue may be misstated owing to the improper recognition of revenue.

Considering the above factors, revenue recognition (cut-off) was identified as a key audit matter for the current year audit.

Our audit work included, but was not limited to, the following procedures: - Obtained an understanding of the revenue and receivable business process, and assessed the appropriateness of the accounting policy adopted by the company for revenue recognition. - Evaluated design and implementation of the key controls around revenue recognition including controls around contract approvals, invoice verification, transporter confirmations and customer acknowledgements. - Tested operating effectiveness of the above identified key controls over revenue recognition near period end. - For samples selected from revenue recorded during specific period, before and after year end: Verified the customer contracts for delivery terms verified the customer acknowledgements to evidence proof of delivery for domestic sales at or near period end.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Boards report but does not include the Secretarial Audit report, Standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The Boards report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we will not express any form of assurance or conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read the Boards report and Management Discussion and Analysis, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance and make disclosures and take specific actions as per applicable laws and regulations, if required.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) with respect to preparation of standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, the Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieve fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters.

We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable. 2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that: (a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit. (b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books. (c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, changes in equity and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of accounts. (d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. (e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act. (f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure B". (g) With respect to other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements – Refer Note No.31.7 forming part of the financial statements. ii. The Company has long term contracts as at March 31, 2024 for which there are no material foreseeable losses. The Company does not have derivative contracts as at March 31, 2024. iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company. iv. (1) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies),including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries : and (2) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and (3) Based on audit procedures which we considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to their notice that has caused them to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) contain any material misstatement. v. The company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year in contravention of the provisions of section 123 of the Companies Act, 2013.

3. Based on our examination which included test checks, the company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

For M S P & CO. Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No. 107565W M.S. Parikh, Partner Membership No.: 08684 Mumbai May 30, 2024 UDIN:24008684BKAITH5091

"Annexure A" forming part of Independent Auditors Report

The Annexure referred to in our Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of the Company on the standalone

Ind AS financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024, we report that:

On the basis of such checks as we considered appropriate and according to the information and explanations given to us during the course of our audit, we report that:

i) (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipment and relevant details of right-of use assets. (B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets. (b) The property, plant and equipment and right-of use assets have been physically verified by the management according to the programme of periodical verification in phased manner which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its property, plant and equipment. The discrepancies, if any, noticed on such physical verification have been properly dealt with in the books of accounts. (c) There are no immovable properties held in the name of the Company, therefore this clause of the Order is not applicable to the Company. (d) The Company has not revalued its property, plant and equipment (including right-of use assets) and intangible assets during the year. (e) There are no proceedings initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder. ii) (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the procedures of physical verification of inventories followed by the management are reasonable and adequate in relation to the size of the Company and the nature of its business and there are no discrepancies on physical verification of each class of inventory. (b) The company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs. 5 crores in aggregate from banks during the year on the basis of security of current assets of the company. The quarterly returns/statements filed by the company with such banks are in agreement with the books of accounts of the company. iii) The Company has not granted any loan, secured or unsecured to companies, firms or other parties covered in the register maintained under section 189 of the Act, therefore the provision of clause (a) and clause (b) are not applicable. iv) The Company has not given any loan, investment, guarantee and security to which section 185 and 186 of the Act applies, therefore this clause of the Order is not applicable to the Company. v) The Company has not accepted any deposit and hence directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and provisions of sections 73 to 76 or any other provisions of Companies Act, 2013 and Rules framed thereunder reporting under clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable. vi) The Central Government has prescribed the maintenance of cost records under sub- section (1) of section 148 of the Act and we have broadly reviewed the books of accounts maintained by the Company pursuant to the Rules made by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records under section 148 of the Act and are of the opinion that prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. vii) According to the information and explanations given to us in respect of statutory dues:-

a) In our opinion, the Company has generally been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including Goods and

Services tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, duty of Customs, duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues applicable to it with the appropriate authorities.

There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Goods and Service tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, duty of Custom, duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues in arrears as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

b) According to information and explanation given to us, there are no disputed statutory dues including Provident Fund,

Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, GST, Custom and Excise duty and other statutory dues which have not been deposited on account of dispute except as stated below :-

Particulars Period to which amount Forum where the dispute Amount ( Rs. in Lakhs ) relates is pending Goods and Services Tax FY 2018-19 Appeal to Appellate 9.64 Authority

viii) According to the information and explanations given to us, Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transaction, previously unrecorded in the books of accounts, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961, as income during the year. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. ix) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and as per the books and records examined by us, in our opinion, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender including the loans and interest which are repayable on demand. (b) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us including representation received from the management, the Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank, financial institution or other lenders or government or any government authority. (c) According to the information and explanations given to us and as per the books and records examined by us, term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained. (d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, prima facie, no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long term purposes by the Company. (e) The Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures, therefore the requirement to report on clause 3(ix)(e) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. (f) The Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies, therefore the requirement to report on clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. x) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and as per the books and records examined by us, the Company has not raised money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments). Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. (b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or (fully, partially or optionally) convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. xi) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and as per the representation received from the management, no fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year. (b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report. (c) As represented to us by the management, the Company has not received any whistle blower complaints during the year. xii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company; hence Clause (xii) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable. xiii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and the details of such transactions have been disclosed in the standalone Ind AS financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards. xiv) (a) In our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business. (b) We have considered, the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures. xv) In our opinion, during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its Directors or persons connected with its directors and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company. xvi) (a) In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable. (b) In our opinion, there is no core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable. xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year. xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year. xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due. xx) (a) In respect of other than ongoing projects, there are no unspent amounts that are required to be transferred to a fund specified in Schedule VII of the Act, in compliance with second proviso to sub section 5 of section 135 of the Act. This matter has been disclosed in Note No. 30.3 to the financial statements. (b) There are no unspent amounts and ongoing projects in the Company, that are required to be transferred to a special account in compliance of provision of sub section (6) of section 135 of Companies Act. xxi) There are no qualifications or adverse remarks reported by the auditor of the Subsidiary Company, therefore the clause (xxi) of the Order is not applicable.

For M S P & CO. Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No. 107565W M.S. Parikh, Partner Membership No.: 08684 Mumbai May 30, 2024 UDIN:24008684BKAITH5091

"Annexure B" forming part of Independent Auditors Report

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act").

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Dynacons Systems & Solutions Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles.

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that:

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to explanation given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.