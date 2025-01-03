Board Meeting 3 Jan 2025 26 Dec 2024

DYNACONS SYSTEMS & SOLUTIONS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Allotment of equity shares to the eligible employees who have chosen to exercise their options granted to the employees under Dynacons-Employees Stock Option Plan 2020 (ESOP-2020) based on the recommendation and approval of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee Please find attached Outcome of Board meeting dated January 03,2025 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 03/01/2025) Board has allotted 12,200 equity shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each to the eligible Employees of the Company who have exercised their stock options under the Dynacons- Employees Stock Option Plan 2020 (ESOP-2020). These shares shall rank pari passu with the existing equity shares of the Company in all respects. In this allotment, the Company did not allot any shares to Directors of the Company. With this allotment, the paid up capital of the Company has increased to Rs. 12,72,53,300/- divided into 1,27,25,330 equity shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each. (As Per BSE Bulletin Dated on 03.01.2025)

Board Meeting 8 Nov 2024 31 Oct 2024

DYNACONS SYSTEMS & SOLUTIONS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half-year ended on September 302024 Please find enclosed Outcome of Board Meeting dated November 08, 2024, wherein the Board has approved and adopted the Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter and half-year ended on September 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 08/11/2024)

Board Meeting 2 Sep 2024 28 Aug 2024

DYNACONS SYSTEMS & SOLUTIONS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday September 02 2024 at the Corporate Office of the Company to consider the following: - 1.To approve the day date time and venue of the 29th AGM of the Company. 2.To approve the Notice of the 29th AGM along with Directors Report for the FY 2023-2024 . 3.To approve the dates of Closure of Register of Members & Share Transfer Books. 4.To fix the Cut-off date to determine the entitlement of voting rights of members. 5.To consider re-appointment of Mr. Shirish Anjaria (Din:00444104) as Chairman cum Managing Director. 6.To consider re-appointment of Mr. Parag Dalal (Din: 00409894) as Whole-Time Director. 7.To consider re-appointment of Mr. Dharmesh Anjaria (Din:00445009) as Whole-Time Director. 8.To consider re-appointment of M/s. Sarvottam Rege & Associates (Firm Registration no. 104190) as Cost Auditors of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-2025. 9.Any other business with the permission of the chair. Please find enclosed Outcome of Board Meeting Dated September 02, 2024 Please find enclosed Intimation under Regulation 30A of SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/09/2024)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 2 Aug 2024

DYNACONS SYSTEMS & SOLUTIONS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Adoption of Un-Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on June 302024. 2. To consider declaration of Interim dividend if any for the Financial Year 2024-25. 3. Any other matter with the permission of the Chairman. The Interim Dividend if declared shall be paid to the equity shareholders of the Company whose names appear on the Register of Members of the Company or in the records of the Depositories as beneficial owners of the shares as on Friday August 23 2024 which is the Record Date fixed for the purpose. We would like to inform you that, the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held today, i.e., August 12, 2024, at the corporate office of the Company, have inter alia, approved:- 1. IND-AS compliant Standalone and Consolidated Un-Audited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report for the quarter ended on June 30, 2024, 2. Interim Dividend of Rs. 0.50 per Equity Share of Rs.10 each of the Company. (5% of the face value) The Interim Dividend shall be paid on and from, Friday, August 30, 2024 to the equity shareholders of the Company, whose names appear on the Register of Members of the Company or in the records of the Depositories as beneficial owners of the shares as on Friday, August 23, 2024 which is the Record Date fixed for the purpose. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.08.2024) .

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 21 May 2024

DYNACONS SYSTEMS & SOLUTIONS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter/year ended on March 312024. 2. Any other matter with the permission of the Chairman. Further in continuation of our letter dated March 27 2024 and in terms of the Dynacons Systems & Solutions Limited Code of Business Conduct and Code to Regulate Monitor and Report Trading by Designated Person the trading window for insiders which is already closed with effect from April 01 2024 shall continue to remain closed till 48 (Forty Eight) hours after the dissemination of the Audited Financial Results of the Company (both days inclusive) for the quarter/year ended on March 31 2024. Results - Audited Financial Results for March 31, 2024 Please find enclosed outcome of Board Meeting Intimation of Appointment of Secretarial Auditor- Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015 Intimation of Appointment of Internal Auditor -Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31.05.2024)

Board Meeting 29 Mar 2024 21 Mar 2024

DYNACONS SYSTEMS & SOLUTIONS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Allotment of equity shares to the eligible employees who have chosen to exercise their options granted to the employees under Dynacons-Employees Stock Option Plan 2020 (ESOP-2020) based on the recommendation and approval of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee Allotment of 20,050 equity shares pursuant to Dynacons-Employees Stock Option Plan 2020 (ESOP-2020). (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.03.2024)

Board Meeting 8 Feb 2024 29 Jan 2024