Dynacons Bags ₹138 Crore Digital Workplace Deal from LIC

Dynacons Systems and Solutions Ltd has won a large order from Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) worth ₹138.44 crore. The contract to be undertaken is for the provision of digital workplace solutions, covering supply, installation, and maintenance of desktop computers as well as all-in-one desktop systems to LIC offices.

This huge project will be carried out over a span of three years to provide continuous performance and system reliability. Dynacons will deliver end-to-end support services such as installation and long-term maintenance to keep the hardware running optimally and cater to LIC’s operational requirements.

The company stressed that the project supports eco-friendly practices with an objective towards long-term efficiency and minimal carbon footprint. As a gesture of environmental commitment, Dynacons also revealed a buyback programme for obsolete systems, solidifying its commitment to a circular economy.

This strategic victory further consolidates Dynacons’ leadership as a principal IT infrastructure vendor in India, especially in the government and enterprise spaces. The project will significantly enhance Dynacons’ revenue over the next three years and improve its profile in the digital transformation arena within the BFSI space.