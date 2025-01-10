Dynacons Systems & Solutions Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
12.71
12.69
12.27
10.13
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
144.85
91.87
55.59
39.31
Net Worth
157.56
104.56
67.86
49.44
Minority Interest
Debt
35.77
68.63
64.14
43.51
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.75
0.62
0.39
0.19
Total Liabilities
194.08
173.81
132.39
93.14
Fixed Assets
5.5
6.73
6.09
6.39
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.81
0.55
0.56
0.44
Deferred Tax Asset Net
1.36
1.06
0.78
0.44
Networking Capital
98.53
119.68
89.65
63.18
Inventories
73.39
36.63
70.91
42.47
Inventory Days
35.55
Sundry Debtors
401.52
300.61
175.68
101.9
Debtor Days
85.31
Other Current Assets
17.31
11.46
9.98
6.41
Sundry Creditors
-381.92
-218.94
-160.51
-79.76
Creditor Days
66.78
Other Current Liabilities
-11.77
-10.08
-6.41
-7.84
Cash
87.89
45.79
35.32
22.71
Total Assets
194.09
173.81
132.4
93.16
