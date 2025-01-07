Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
435.93
327.94
210.69
158.29
yoy growth (%)
32.93
55.64
33.1
27.46
Raw materials
-388.1
-283.65
-178.21
-138.89
As % of sales
89.02
86.49
84.58
87.74
Employee costs
-23.93
-22.37
-20.46
-11.04
As % of sales
5.49
6.82
9.71
6.98
Other costs
-5.35
-7.48
-5.7
-4.01
As % of sales (Other Cost)
1.22
2.28
2.7
2.53
Operating profit
18.54
14.42
6.3
4.32
OPM
4.25
4.39
2.99
2.73
Depreciation
-1.25
-1.02
-0.76
-0.6
Interest expense
-7.05
-7.58
-3.54
-2.61
Other income
1.86
2.23
0.83
0.53
Profit before tax
12.09
8.05
2.83
1.64
Taxes
-2.87
-1.94
-0.94
-0.4
Tax rate
-23.74
-24.08
-33.37
-24.64
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
9.22
6.11
1.89
1.23
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
9.22
6.11
1.89
1.23
yoy growth (%)
50.75
223.55
52.64
35.82
NPM
2.11
1.86
0.89
0.78
