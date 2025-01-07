iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Dynacons Systems & Solutions Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1,506.4
(2.10%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:54 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Dynacons Systems & Solutions Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

435.93

327.94

210.69

158.29

yoy growth (%)

32.93

55.64

33.1

27.46

Raw materials

-388.1

-283.65

-178.21

-138.89

As % of sales

89.02

86.49

84.58

87.74

Employee costs

-23.93

-22.37

-20.46

-11.04

As % of sales

5.49

6.82

9.71

6.98

Other costs

-5.35

-7.48

-5.7

-4.01

As % of sales (Other Cost)

1.22

2.28

2.7

2.53

Operating profit

18.54

14.42

6.3

4.32

OPM

4.25

4.39

2.99

2.73

Depreciation

-1.25

-1.02

-0.76

-0.6

Interest expense

-7.05

-7.58

-3.54

-2.61

Other income

1.86

2.23

0.83

0.53

Profit before tax

12.09

8.05

2.83

1.64

Taxes

-2.87

-1.94

-0.94

-0.4

Tax rate

-23.74

-24.08

-33.37

-24.64

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

9.22

6.11

1.89

1.23

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

9.22

6.11

1.89

1.23

yoy growth (%)

50.75

223.55

52.64

35.82

NPM

2.11

1.86

0.89

0.78

Dynacons Sys. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Dynacons Systems & Solutions Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.