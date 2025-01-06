Dynacons Systems & Solutions Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
12.09
8.05
2.83
1.64
Depreciation
-1.25
-1.02
-0.76
-0.6
Tax paid
-2.87
-1.94
-0.94
-0.4
Working capital
16.37
13.94
18.44
6.09
Other operating items
Operating
24.33
19.03
19.56
6.72
Capital expenditure
2.72
2.51
0.58
-2.16
Free cash flow
27.05
21.54
20.14
4.56
Equity raised
58.06
39.39
28.91
24.22
Investing
0.38
0
0
0.05
Financing
10.72
2.08
15.77
39.71
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
96.22
63.01
64.83
68.54
