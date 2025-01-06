iifl-logo-icon 1
Dynacons Systems & Solutions Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1,475.45
(-4.97%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:21 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Dynacons Systems & Solutions Ltd

Dynacons Sys. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

12.09

8.05

2.83

1.64

Depreciation

-1.25

-1.02

-0.76

-0.6

Tax paid

-2.87

-1.94

-0.94

-0.4

Working capital

16.37

13.94

18.44

6.09

Other operating items

Operating

24.33

19.03

19.56

6.72

Capital expenditure

2.72

2.51

0.58

-2.16

Free cash flow

27.05

21.54

20.14

4.56

Equity raised

58.06

39.39

28.91

24.22

Investing

0.38

0

0

0.05

Financing

10.72

2.08

15.77

39.71

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

96.22

63.01

64.83

68.54

