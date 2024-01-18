iifl-logo-icon 1
1,320.95
(-1.08%)
Jan 17, 2025|01:29:56 PM

PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend12 Aug 202423 Aug 202423 Aug 20240.55Interim
We would like to inform you that, the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held today, i.e., August 12, 2024, at the corporate office of the Company, have inter alia, approved:- Interim Dividend of Rs. 0.50 per Equity Share of Rs.10 each of the Company. (5% of the face value) The Interim Dividend shall be paid on and from, Friday, August 30, 2024 to the equity shareholders of the Company, whose names appear on the Register of Members of the Company or in the records of the Depositories as beneficial owners of the shares as on Friday, August 23, 2024 which is the Record Date fixed for the purpose.

