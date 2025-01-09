Dynacons Systems & Solutions Ltd Management Discussions

Company performance:

During the year, your Company earned total revenues of 10535.31 lacs compared with 7764.54 lacs during the previous year, reflecting a growth of 35% over the previous year. The profit before tax stood at 103.17 lacs as compared to 83.87 lacs in the previous year reflecting a growth of 24%. The Company has made a provision of tax totaling to 34.40 lacs and the profit after tax stood at 68.76 lacs for the current year. The Operating Profit (earnings before depreciation and interest and tax) grew from 358.77 lacs to 418.24 lacs.

Your Company has continued to delivery strong performance and further strengthened its position in the market. The performance was achieved in the background of a fast changing industry landscape and a challenging economic scenario. Your Companys growth has been a result of its customer centric approach and a balanced portfolio of integrated solutions and services. Core focus areas during the year have been customer acquisition and engagement of strategic customers to ensure products aligned with customer expectation and market requirements for sustained growth.

Industry structure and developments:

The year under review was one of the most challenging ones in recent years. The year saw continued volatility even in the midst of positive factors like declining oil prices and US economy showing signs of revival. The market for IT services is growing in the midst of continued volatility in large global economies in spite of oil prices showing a declining trend. In India although the sentiment continues to be positive, demand on the ground has not picked across product categories.

There is an increasing trend seen in customers both in India and in the Global context, embracing Social media, Mobility, Analytics and Cloud (SMAC) to drive growth and derive competitive advantage especially with analytics and mobility becoming integral to IT strategy. This has led to a dynamic value ecosystem digitally connecting products and services that combine to meet customer needs and deliver more business value.

Review of operations:

Dynacons Enterprise Services offerings include a wide spectrum of Enterprise IT and Office Automation Services including Infrastructure Managed Services, Breakfix Services, Managed Print Services, Cloud Computing, Systems Integration Services, and Applications Development and Maintenance. The Company provides end-to-end technology and technology related services to corporations across industry verticals. The Company has deep domain knowledge across industry sectors and technology expertise across traditional and new age technologies.

Dynacons undertakes all activities related to IT infrastructure including infrastructure design and consulting services, turnkey systems integration of large network and data centre infrastructures including supply of associated equipment and software; on-site and remote facilities management of multi- location infrastructure of domestic clients. The Companys domain knowledge and technology expertise combined with its delivery capability offers unique advantage to its customers. The Company has built a strong customer base, variety of talent and a competent service delivery infrastructure.

The systems integration business focuses on creating solutions and providing services for the IT infrastructure requirements covering infrastructure architecture, design and consulting services; turnkey system integration of large network and data centre infrastructures. The scope of services includes supply of associated equipment and software; On-Site and Remote Support Services for multi-locations for the IT infrastructures. The Company has undertaken several solution deployments such as National Payments Corporation of India, IDBI Bank, Reserve Bank of India, State Bank of India, Central Bank, Bank of India, etc. Your Company undertakes large scale network setups and rollouts. We have successfully completed the networking setup of the 2 new lounges at the new Terminal 2, International Airport at Mumbai. This included setup of a wired and Wi-Fi infrastructure alongwith deployment of the server infrastructure.

Your Company made several wins in the state of Madhya Pradesh. Notable wins are the MP Advocate General Case Management System, Public Examination Board, IGRS and Water Resource Department. Services offered include Application Development, Data Centre build, System Integration, Digitization, Project Management, Networking and support over multiple years. Your Company continues to develop deeper, more strategic relationships with global customers like H & M, British Airways, Sita, Zoetis, Levis, Schindler etc. Your Company is also working on several projects with the Tier I System Integrators like TCS, Tech Mahindra, Atos, UST Global, L&T Infotech etc.

Infrastructure Management Services: This is a key growth engine of our Enterprise Services business. The business significantly increased its annuity contract bank backed by multiple deals in BFSI, Manufacturing, Hospitality, & Government verticals in India. In FY14, we launched many productivity and customer service improvement initiatives including field force automation, spares cycle time reduction, traveltime reduction through optimalroute planning, remote resolution improvement, etc.

We recognise that for most organisations the management of their ICT infrastructure must balance the need for availability, flexibility and security against the need for keeping the cost of ownership as effective as possible. All of our services and operations are fully aligned with the worlds most respected standards and frameworks. Our processes are based on the IT Infrastructure Library (ITILR) service management framework with a focus on continuous service improvement and customer satisfaction. Your Company has developed and refined its Service Delivery Model to ensure a consistent and controlled service process.

Your Companys Service Delivery Model is an integrated Service Management process delivery model, with the objective of enabling delivery of high quality, standardised, repeatable and consistent services for our customers. Our teams provide first class onsite and remote support services including logistics management and full equipment lifecycle management. Fully integrated into our service management solutions, our engineering capability enhances workspace delivery across the nation.

The Companys relentless focus on delivery excellence and customer satisfaction has won the Company multiple awards and recognitions in the marketplace. Your Company has won awards for work undertaken in the Managed Services, Data Centre, Storage and Security domain. These awards are testimony to the commitment of our team for the hard work and dedication which ensures that we deliver an extraordinary experience to our customer.

Our key differentiators include an end-to-end services and solutions driven model with a strong focus on quality in every aspect of service and product delivery. Dynacons has an established nationwide support network to provide multi location multi platform support for organisations. Our ability to align our teams to the customers business goals, together with our extensive domain and technology expertise, has helped us to remain relevant to our customers.

Strengths

The Companys market strategy is to offer the full range of IT services, have presence in all industry segments through a diverse range of products and service offerings, and continue expanding geography presence. The product and service portfolio is based on providing end-to-end solutions in the Systems Integration and Managed Services space. The Company maintains a competitive edge through a wide spectrum of technology skills, including niche areas.

Your company has unique end to end servicing and solution capabilities that differentiate it from the traditional vendors in the market place. Dynacons has a team of specialists with experience in leveraging technology to help improve efficiency. The Company provides dynamic technology solutions and has the capability to address the increased complexity, cost and risk associated with these technology platforms. Your Companys offerings span across areas relevant to each organization.

Quality

Sustained commitment to highest levels of quality, best-in-class service management, robust information security practices and mature business continuity processes helped the Company attain significant milestones during the year. Your Company continues to strive towards maintaining sustainable growth through the philosophy of business excellence Recognizing that workforce competency is a powerful growth engine, competency mapping and development was completed for the workforce with appropriate interventions through a learning and development plan.

Your Company continues to strive towards process improvement for ensuring high quality delivery and high levels of customer satisfaction. A strong emphasis is based on quality in every aspect of the companys activities. In line with this philosophy we have designed our quality management program and have defined several key parameters for measurement of quality levels to ensure improvement in the quality of the deliverables.

Customer satisfaction and excellence in quality are key elements for succeeding in the competitive global market. Review of key business processes like business planning, reporting and communication has been done to make them more effective in meeting business objectives. The Companys ERP system enables the business to yield higher employee productivity, save time and our employees can focus their energy and time in providing enhanced services and capturing new clients. Moving forward your company shall continue to further strengthen its processes by adopting best in class standards.

Outlook

We are at the beginning of a new era - the Digital Revolution - which is resulting in the Consumerisation of IT fuelled by a set of technologies referred to as Social, Mobile, big Data and Cloud. This began as a technological change but is rapidlity transforming and impacting every facet of our lives and work. Such transformations are drivings businesses to change and adapt. Going forward, new concepts like service as a software, agile platforms and artificial intelligence will play a bigger role in enterprise IT and your Company is well positioned to play a significant role in this journey.

There is a rising intensity of technology adoption across industry verticals which are fuelling adoption of newer platforms. The technologies themselves have a shorter shelf life now than ever before. This leads businesses to move from committing and investing on a technology platform to making use of technology on an Opex model. Therefore, there is a greater propensity to outsource which is showing no sign of tapering off. Overall the objective is to minimise the overall transaction costs by appropriate and customised use of Technology. IT companies like ours are already well positioned and ahead of the curve intaking advantage of the emerging opportunities.

Indian IT industry would continue its growth path and will weather any volatility in the global economy on the back of strong domestic market which is still largely unserved and has unmet needs. The IT skills supply is marked by some very high levels of skills and cutting edge web technologies. In addition there is a strong trend towards digital and e commerce based start-ups indicating a healthy innovative culture building up which would foster IP led as an add-on to services led growth so far witnessed.

The Companys strategy for long term growth continues to be to (a) expand its addressable market by investing in newer geographies and newer businesses and (b) strengthen and deepen existing client relationships through a customer-centric approach, superior execution that gives clients an experience of certainty, a full services capability and a scalable global network delivery model. Your Company will continue to invest in the three horizon portfolio of derivative innovation (improvements on current offerings), platform innovations (near term advancements) and disruptive innovations (long term or new market focused investments). With the maturity of technologies around the Internet of Things, your Company has scaled up its efforts to build competencies in that area.

As an organization, your Company continues to be driven by a strong performance ethich and a strong set of values and behaviours and is committed to delivering excellence. Our investments in our people, capabilities, technology and infrastructure continue to ensure that your Company remains the partner of choice for customers.

Opportunities and threats

Opportunities

(1) Domestic market to get boosted due to Government focus on "Digital India" and "Make in India" and "Smart Cities".

(2) Increasing penetration of Internet in India with the rapid expansion of broadband spectrum availability is enabling businesses to look at Tier II/Tier III cities not only for addressing newer markets but also for IT companies to look for delivery centres in these places. As a result, IT and network Infrastructures services and associated value added services would therefore be a growth area.

(3) The adoption of SMAC technologies is expected to drive growth in all the segments. Cloud and client maturity are the major drivers for across the industry verticals.

(4) E Commerce is driving rapid growth with unprecedented levels of funding. This will bring in opportunities for IT services and associated opportunities for provision of skilling services.

Threats

Competition is the main threat to most tech outfits, considering the relentless product cycles, the typically rapid move towards commoditization in the sector and also changes in technology and markets, changes in government policy or regulations / legislation etc. also brings challenges and treats to the smooth functioning of the Company. Since the IT sector is exposed to high attrition rate due to more opportunities available in market for the employee, retaining existing talent pool and attracting new talented manpower is a major risk to the Company. The Company has initiated various measures to enhance the retention of employees during the year.

Risks and Concerns

The Companys objectives and expectations may be forward looking within the meaning of applicable laws and regulations. The competition from large international and Indian IT companies is increasing in the domestic market space. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed. Important factors that could influence the Companys operations include change in government regulations, tax laws, increased competition, economic and political developments.

The growth in the economy and IT industry is expected to lead to higher job opportunities and increased demand. This is leading to higher attrition across the IT industry. The speed of technology obsolescence has increased as a natural reaction to fast changing technologies. The productive life of IT resources and competencies is shrinking, thereby increasing the level of investment needed to meet the market requirements.

Internal control systems and their adequacy

Your Company has an effective internal control and risk mitigation system, which are constantly assessed and strengthened with new/revised standards operating procedures. The Companys internal control system is commensurate with its size, scale and complexities of its operations. Dynacons Systems & Solutions Limited have a well-defined delegation of power with authority limits for approving revenue as well as expenditure and processing payments.

Dynacons Systems & Solutions Limited has an audit committee, the details of which have been provided in the corporate governance report.The Audit Committee of the Board of Directors actively reviews the adequacy and effectiveness of the internal control systems and suggest improvements to strengthen the same. The Company has the robust Management Information System, which is an integral part of the control mechanism.