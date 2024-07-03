Dynacons Systems & Solutions Ltd Summary

Dynacons Systems & Solutions Limited was incorporated on September 26, 1995 as a Private Limited Company with the name Dynacons Systems & Solutions Pvt Ltd. In January 2000, the Company was converted into Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Dynacons Systems & Solutions Limited. The Company is an IT System Integrator and Managed services organization offering IT Infrastructure solutions as well as outsourcing services to enterprises Dynacons undertakes all activities related to IT infrastructure including Infrastructure Design and Consulting Services, Turnkey Systems Integration and set up of large Network and Data Centre Infrastructures including supply of Associated Equipment and Software; HyperConverged Infrastructure (HCI) solutions, Setup of Private and Public Cloud, Software Defined Network (SD WAN) and Software Defined Storage (SDS) Solutions, Network Infrastructure Design and setup for ISPs, VDI Solutions, Onsite and Remote Facilities Management of Multi- Location Infrastructure of Domestic Clients. The Company has a large pool of technical resources who are present at more than 250 locations across India. The Company has built a strong customer base, variety of talent and a competent service delivery infrastructure. It provides all service models such as IaaS (Infrastructure as a Service), PaaS (Platform as a Service) and Saas (Software as a Service). Dynacons Enterprise Services offerings include a wide spectrum of Enterprise IT Services including Infrastructure Managed Services, Breakfix Services, Managed Print Services, Cloud Computing, Systems Integration Services, and Applications Development and Maintenance. The Company provides end-to-end technology and technology related services to corporations across industry verticals.The Company has deep domain knowledge across industry sectors and technology expertise across traditional and new age technologies. It leverages all these and its deep contextual knowledge of its customers businesses to craft unique, high quality, high impact solutions designed to deliver differentiated business outcomes.The company undertakes all activities related to IT infrastructure including infrastructure architecture, design and consulting services, turnkey systems integration of large network and data centre infrastructures including supply of associated equipment and software; on-site and remote facilities management of multi- location infrastructure of domestic clients. Their key differentiators include an end-to-end services and solutions driven model with a strong focus on quality in every aspect of service and product delivery.The company provides the entire spectrum of Information Technology services including Business Planning, Business Availability and Business Continuity Services. They provide high quality, 24 hour, seven days a week support services by leveraging their expertise in managing IT Infrastructures for their customers. During the year 2000-01, the company completed their maiden public issue and the equity shares of the company were listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange, National Stock Exchange Ahmedabad Stock Exchange and Hyderabad Stock Exchange. The company entered into a strategic tie-up with Shecom to fulfill their manpower requirements for various key positions and also assist them in their various IT-related activities in India.During the year 2002-03, the company obtained the order for computerization of the Revenue Department of Goa Government, involving supply of High End Servers, Desktops, Software, Networking and Systems Integration. They received the Best VFB Partner, Best Competitive Account Breakthrough and Best IBM Sales Person, awards from IBM. During the year 2003-04, the company completed systems integration for the e-governance project of Goa Government, Revenue Department. Their shares were de-listed from Ahmedabad Stock Exchange and Hyderabad Stock Exchange during the year.During the year 2008-09, several initiatives of restructuring have been taken to create multiple avenues of growth. The company decided to become selective in their business operations in order to improve profitability and productivity. The Company invested in 15,000,000 Equity shares of Rs.1 each of DYNACONS TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED (DTL) and as a result, DTL became wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company in 2009-10. A Scheme of Arrangement was entered into by the Company (DSSL) with Dynacons Technologies Limited (DTL), for the transfer and vesting of the Marketing & Distribution Business and Manufacturing business of the Company into Dynacons Technologies Limited which became effective on December 20, 2010.The Company formed a wholly-owned foreign subsidiary named Dynacons Systems & Solutions Pte Ltd. at Singapore, which started business operations on 20th March, 2017. In FY 2017, the Company was the technology partner of choice for many leading corporations in their business transformational and journeys. It helped standardize the IT operations of a National Telecom operator by providing Managed IT services for their IT Infrastructure. It helped leading Banks like Reserve Bank of India, Central Bank, UCO Bank etc in their IT Infrastructure augmentation at their various offices and branches across the country.The key engagement themes Company saw during the year 2024 were around cost optimization and cloud transformation. Demand was led by vendor consolidation, cloud migration and transformation, customer and employee experience enhancement, operating model transformation, business process optimization, supply chain initiatives, sustainability, AI enablement i.e. creating a cloud and data foundation for AI, and early-stage AI-infused transformational engagements. In the ever-evolving landscape of enterprise digital transformation, theres a relentless focus on cloud integration, network modernization, enhanced customer experiences, and the re -imagining of business models. These initiatives underscore clients commitment to staying ahead of technological advancements, transforming into intelligent enterprises, launching cutting-edge products and services, orchestrating interconnected ecosystems, and delivering immersive, hyper-personalized experiences. Despite ongoing challenges, IT services spending has demonstrated remarkable resilience. Cloud technologies have become central to enterprise strategies and crucial for achieving sustainable growth. As cloud transformation became a top priority, enterprises have increasingly focused on executing complex and large-scale migrations. Competitive advantage in this cloud adoption phase is supported through extensive cloud expertise, scalability, profound domain knowledge, and strong partnerships with major cloud providers. Company in 2024, has proactively broadened the cloud solutions portfolio and formed strategic alliances with leading cloud providers to address the evolving needs of businesses. Software-Defined Wide Area Networking (SD-WAN) has emerged as a game-changing technology in Indias IT landscape, offering a revolutionary approach to managing and controlling network infrastructure. By creating a virtual WAN architecture that securely connects users to their applications, SD-WAN streamlines branch office connectivity, enhances network reliability, and optimizes application performance. This innovative technology also significantly boosts network agility, allowing organizations to swiftly adapt to changing business needs. Additionally, SD-WANs ability to reduce overall expenses through efficient resource utilization and automated architecture makes the Company an attractive solution for enterprises seeking to meet contemporary IT objectives with cost-effective and scalable networks.