SectorIT - Software
Open₹15
Prev. Close₹15.05
Turnover(Lac.)₹3.42
Day's High₹15
Day's Low₹14.7
52 Week's High₹147
52 Week's Low₹13.8
Book Value₹54.26
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)60.38
P/E0.56
EPS26.68
Divi. Yield33.22
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
10.05
6.35
2.9
2.9
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
131.05
8.77
0.37
-1.04
Net Worth
141.1
15.12
3.27
1.86
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2023
Gross Sales
383.36
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
383.36
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
0.01
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.9
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.75
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,946.65
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,733.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
HARSHAWARDHAN SABALE
Executive Director
Fahim Iunus Shaikh
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Kalpesh Anil Acharekar
Executive Director
Vinayak Vasant Jadhav
Independent Director
PRATIK SURENDRAKUMAR SHAH
Independent Director
Nidhi Jain
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Varanium Cloud Ltd
Summary
Varanium Cloud Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company on December 21, 2017 with the name Streamcast Cloud Private Limited. Subsequently, Company converted into a Public Limited Company and name of the Company was changed to Varanium Cloud Limited on September 17, 2021. The Company is a fast-growing Indian technology company focused on providing services surrounding digital audio, video and financial blockchain (for PayFac) based streaming services. It operates in key verticals such as, provision of digital audio and video content streaming services to various content owners and telecom operators in India and internationally on a SaaS (Software As A Service) model such as Voice & Video over Internet Protocol solutions (VoIP) in B2B and B2C segments; online payment facilitation services (PayFac); and provision of low bandwidth digital education content platforms (EdTech) with complete Learning Management Systems (LMS) focused on Tier 2 & rural areas under Edmission brand; and provision of information technology related services to startups and SMEs to help them transition their business to digital platforms and manage relevant infrastructure on a IaaS (Infrastructure As A Service) model; Varaniums unique network transportation technology allows content to be delivered to end devices faster and cheaper. Their technology is completely device agnostic and can be delivered to any mobile device or screen, wired or wireless, agnostic of operating system or t
Read More
The Varanium Cloud Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹14.9 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Varanium Cloud Ltd is ₹60.38 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Varanium Cloud Ltd is 0.56 and 0.26 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Varanium Cloud Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Varanium Cloud Ltd is ₹13.8 and ₹147 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Varanium Cloud Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at -21.80%, 1 Year at -85.97%, 6 Month at -56.06%, 3 Month at -31.75% and 1 Month at -7.10%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.