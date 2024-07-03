Summary

Varanium Cloud Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company on December 21, 2017 with the name Streamcast Cloud Private Limited. Subsequently, Company converted into a Public Limited Company and name of the Company was changed to Varanium Cloud Limited on September 17, 2021. The Company is a fast-growing Indian technology company focused on providing services surrounding digital audio, video and financial blockchain (for PayFac) based streaming services. It operates in key verticals such as, provision of digital audio and video content streaming services to various content owners and telecom operators in India and internationally on a SaaS (Software As A Service) model such as Voice & Video over Internet Protocol solutions (VoIP) in B2B and B2C segments; online payment facilitation services (PayFac); and provision of low bandwidth digital education content platforms (EdTech) with complete Learning Management Systems (LMS) focused on Tier 2 & rural areas under Edmission brand; and provision of information technology related services to startups and SMEs to help them transition their business to digital platforms and manage relevant infrastructure on a IaaS (Infrastructure As A Service) model; Varaniums unique network transportation technology allows content to be delivered to end devices faster and cheaper. Their technology is completely device agnostic and can be delivered to any mobile device or screen, wired or wireless, agnostic of operating system or t

