Varanium Cloud Ltd Share Price

14.9
(-1.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:02:56 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open15
  • Day's High15
  • 52 Wk High147
  • Prev. Close15.05
  • Day's Low14.7
  • 52 Wk Low 13.8
  • Turnover (lac)3.42
  • P/E0.56
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value54.26
  • EPS26.68
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)60.38
  • Div. Yield33.22
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Varanium Cloud Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

15

Prev. Close

15.05

Turnover(Lac.)

3.42

Day's High

15

Day's Low

14.7

52 Week's High

147

52 Week's Low

13.8

Book Value

54.26

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

60.38

P/E

0.56

EPS

26.68

Divi. Yield

33.22

Varanium Cloud Ltd Corporate Action

18 Oct 2023

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

21 Jul 2023

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 21 Jul, 2023

arrow

14 Sep 2023

12:00 AM

Rights

arrow

21 Jul 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

28 Apr 2023

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 3.5

Record Date: 15 Sep, 2023

arrow

15 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Varanium Cloud Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Varanium Cloud Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:25 AM
Dec-2023Sep-2023Jun-2023May-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 36.38%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 36.38%

Non-Promoter- 0.11%

Institutions: 0.10%

Non-Institutions: 63.51%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Varanium Cloud Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

10.05

6.35

2.9

2.9

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

131.05

8.77

0.37

-1.04

Net Worth

141.1

15.12

3.27

1.86

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2023

Gross Sales

383.36

Excise Duty

0

Net Sales

383.36

Other Operating Income

0

Other Income

0.01

View Annually Results

Varanium Cloud Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.9

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.75

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,946.65

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,733.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Varanium Cloud Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

HARSHAWARDHAN SABALE

Executive Director

Fahim Iunus Shaikh

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Kalpesh Anil Acharekar

Executive Director

Vinayak Vasant Jadhav

Independent Director

PRATIK SURENDRAKUMAR SHAH

Independent Director

Nidhi Jain

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Varanium Cloud Ltd

Summary

Varanium Cloud Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company on December 21, 2017 with the name Streamcast Cloud Private Limited. Subsequently, Company converted into a Public Limited Company and name of the Company was changed to Varanium Cloud Limited on September 17, 2021. The Company is a fast-growing Indian technology company focused on providing services surrounding digital audio, video and financial blockchain (for PayFac) based streaming services. It operates in key verticals such as, provision of digital audio and video content streaming services to various content owners and telecom operators in India and internationally on a SaaS (Software As A Service) model such as Voice & Video over Internet Protocol solutions (VoIP) in B2B and B2C segments; online payment facilitation services (PayFac); and provision of low bandwidth digital education content platforms (EdTech) with complete Learning Management Systems (LMS) focused on Tier 2 & rural areas under Edmission brand; and provision of information technology related services to startups and SMEs to help them transition their business to digital platforms and manage relevant infrastructure on a IaaS (Infrastructure As A Service) model; Varaniums unique network transportation technology allows content to be delivered to end devices faster and cheaper. Their technology is completely device agnostic and can be delivered to any mobile device or screen, wired or wireless, agnostic of operating system or t
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Varanium Cloud Ltd share price today?

The Varanium Cloud Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹14.9 today.

What is the Market Cap of Varanium Cloud Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Varanium Cloud Ltd is ₹60.38 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Varanium Cloud Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Varanium Cloud Ltd is 0.56 and 0.26 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Varanium Cloud Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Varanium Cloud Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Varanium Cloud Ltd is ₹13.8 and ₹147 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Varanium Cloud Ltd?

Varanium Cloud Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at -21.80%, 1 Year at -85.97%, 6 Month at -56.06%, 3 Month at -31.75% and 1 Month at -7.10%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Varanium Cloud Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Varanium Cloud Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 36.38 %
Institutions - 0.11 %
Public - 63.51 %

