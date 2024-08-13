|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Aug 2024
|15 Jul 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended Jun 30, 2024 and other business matters Varanium Cloud Limited has informed the Exchange about reasons for Delayed/Non-submission of Financial Results (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 13.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|19 Jan 2024
|3 Jan 2024
|To consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Un-Audited Financial Results of theCompany for the quarter December 31, 2023 and other business matters Varanium Cloud Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on January 19, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 19/01/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.