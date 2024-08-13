iifl-logo-icon 1
Varanium Cloud Ltd Board Meeting

13.55
(0.74%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:06 PM

Varanium Cloud CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Aug 202415 Jul 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended Jun 30, 2024 and other business matters Varanium Cloud Limited has informed the Exchange about reasons for Delayed/Non-submission of Financial Results (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 13.08.2024)
Board Meeting19 Jan 20243 Jan 2024
To consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Un-Audited Financial Results of theCompany for the quarter December 31, 2023 and other business matters Varanium Cloud Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on January 19, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 19/01/2024)

