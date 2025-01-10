iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Varanium Cloud Ltd Balance Sheet

14.1
(1.81%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:40:18 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Varanium Cloud Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

10.05

6.35

2.9

2.9

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

131.05

8.77

0.37

-1.04

Net Worth

141.1

15.12

3.27

1.86

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0.26

2.26

3.94

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.05

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

141.15

15.38

5.53

5.8

Fixed Assets

46.17

31.29

0.12

0.18

Intangible Assets

Investments

5.79

3.71

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0.02

0.01

0

Networking Capital

63.36

-19.68

5.4

5.62

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

102.91

3.87

3.79

0

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

3.29

1.74

4.42

7.48

Sundry Creditors

-0.94

-16.23

0

0

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-41.9

-9.06

-2.81

-1.86

Cash

25.82

0.02

0

0

Total Assets

141.14

15.36

5.53

5.8

Varanium Cloud : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Varanium Cloud Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.