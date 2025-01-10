Varanium Cloud Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
10.05
6.35
2.9
2.9
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
131.05
8.77
0.37
-1.04
Net Worth
141.1
15.12
3.27
1.86
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0.26
2.26
3.94
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.05
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
141.15
15.38
5.53
5.8
Fixed Assets
46.17
31.29
0.12
0.18
Intangible Assets
Investments
5.79
3.71
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0.02
0.01
0
Networking Capital
63.36
-19.68
5.4
5.62
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
102.91
3.87
3.79
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
3.29
1.74
4.42
7.48
Sundry Creditors
-0.94
-16.23
0
0
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-41.9
-9.06
-2.81
-1.86
Cash
25.82
0.02
0
0
Total Assets
141.14
15.36
5.53
5.8
