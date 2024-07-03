Varanium Cloud Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
|Jun-2023
|Mar-2023
|Dec-2022
Gross Sales
395.15
206.72
170.61
150.33
109.49
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
395.15
206.72
170.61
150.33
109.49
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
6.71
0
0
0
0
Total Income
401.86
206.72
170.61
150.33
109.49
Total Expenditure
280.91
150.18
127.98
109.02
69.88
PBIDT
120.95
56.54
42.64
41.31
39.61
Interest
2.19
0
0
0
0
PBDT
118.76
56.54
42.64
41.31
39.61
Depreciation
10.68
1.58
1.58
1.95
0.06
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
20.4
14.29
10.78
12.81
9.95
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0.08
0
Reported Profit After Tax
87.68
40.67
30.28
26.47
29.6
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
87.68
40.67
30.28
26.47
29.6
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
87.68
40.67
30.28
26.47
29.6
EPS (Unit Curr.)
21.81
10.12
7.53
26.34
29.44
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
20.1
20.1
20.1
10.05
10.05
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
30.6
27.35
24.99
27.47
36.17
PBDTM(%)
30.05
27.35
24.99
27.47
36.17
PATM(%)
22.18
19.67
17.74
17.6
27.03
