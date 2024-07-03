iifl-logo-icon 1
Varanium Cloud Ltd Quarterly Results

13.95
(-2.45%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:37 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Sept-2023Jun-2023Mar-2023Dec-2022

Gross Sales

395.15

206.72

170.61

150.33

109.49

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

395.15

206.72

170.61

150.33

109.49

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

6.71

0

0

0

0

Total Income

401.86

206.72

170.61

150.33

109.49

Total Expenditure

280.91

150.18

127.98

109.02

69.88

PBIDT

120.95

56.54

42.64

41.31

39.61

Interest

2.19

0

0

0

0

PBDT

118.76

56.54

42.64

41.31

39.61

Depreciation

10.68

1.58

1.58

1.95

0.06

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

20.4

14.29

10.78

12.81

9.95

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0.08

0

Reported Profit After Tax

87.68

40.67

30.28

26.47

29.6

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

87.68

40.67

30.28

26.47

29.6

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

87.68

40.67

30.28

26.47

29.6

EPS (Unit Curr.)

21.81

10.12

7.53

26.34

29.44

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

20.1

20.1

20.1

10.05

10.05

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

30.6

27.35

24.99

27.47

36.17

PBDTM(%)

30.05

27.35

24.99

27.47

36.17

PATM(%)

22.18

19.67

17.74

17.6

27.03

