Varanium Cloud Ltd Summary

Varanium Cloud Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company on December 21, 2017 with the name Streamcast Cloud Private Limited. Subsequently, Company converted into a Public Limited Company and name of the Company was changed to Varanium Cloud Limited on September 17, 2021. The Company is a fast-growing Indian technology company focused on providing services surrounding digital audio, video and financial blockchain (for PayFac) based streaming services. It operates in key verticals such as, provision of digital audio and video content streaming services to various content owners and telecom operators in India and internationally on a SaaS (Software As A Service) model such as Voice & Video over Internet Protocol solutions (VoIP) in B2B and B2C segments; online payment facilitation services (PayFac); and provision of low bandwidth digital education content platforms (EdTech) with complete Learning Management Systems (LMS) focused on Tier 2 & rural areas under Edmission brand; and provision of information technology related services to startups and SMEs to help them transition their business to digital platforms and manage relevant infrastructure on a IaaS (Infrastructure As A Service) model; Varaniums unique network transportation technology allows content to be delivered to end devices faster and cheaper. Their technology is completely device agnostic and can be delivered to any mobile device or screen, wired or wireless, agnostic of operating system or type of screen. It reduce transmission needs by giving people what they need, rather than transmitting the entirety of the file which necessitates the need for multiple copies to be made and proximity to end user. Algorithm first profiles the end user for device and IP characteristics. Once the profiles are created, server works to determine fastest possible delivery route to the end user. Depending on the user profile created, the server computes the maximum potential file size that can be supported by end user and commences real time transcode. The transcoded data file is then split into smaller fragments or encrypted slivers of the size that can be transmitted through the lowest available network speed to the end user.In January 2018, Mr. Harshawardhan Hanmant Sabale was inducted as part of Promoter Group and in March 2018, he took 100% control of the Company by subscribing to further equity shares and buying out original subscribers stake in Company. In October 2018, the Company launched BSNL x Edmission Partnership inaugurated by Hon. Chief Minister of Maharashtra State, Shri Uddhav Thackeray.In February 2019, it inaugurated the Edmission Centre and launched JUMP Set-top boxes in Sawantwadi by Hon. Min. Deepak Kesarkar.In August 2019, 1st Batch of Scholarship Exams were held in the Edmission centre, where more than 500 students participated.In October 2019, it launched JumpTalk, mainly for VOIP Audio and Video conferencing solution.In January 2020, since the Public WiFi got launched, the Company offered Free WiFi mesh facility to students and residents of Sawantwadi City. It also started classes for MPSC, UPSC, Banking and Civil Services exams in the Edmission Campus.In July 2020, it officially launched the Edmission Digital Platform on occasion of Guru Purnima.In August 2020, Online MPSC UPSC classes started in association with Siddharth Academy.In October 2020, it launched Payment Gateway Services.