Your Directors hereby have tremendous pleasure in presenting 06th Annual Report on the business and operations of the Company together with the Audited Financial Statements for the year ended 31st March, 2023.

1. FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (C in Lakhs)

Sl. No Particulars Current year ended 31st March, 2023 Previous year ended 31st March, 2022 1. Total Revenue (Net) 38,336.34 3,535.21 2. Other Income 1.02 - 3. Total Income 38,337.36 3,535.21 4. Profit before Depreciation & Amortization 11,928.08 1,204.16 5. Less : Depreciation and Amortizationv Expenses 210.03 9.66 6. Finance Cost - - 7. Profit before Tax 11,718.05 1,194.50 8. Less: Provision for Tax 3,171.61 354.31 9. MAT Credit Entitlement - - 10. Profit after Tax 8,546.44 840.19 11. Interim Dividend 301.54 - 12. Profit for the year 8,244.89 840.19 13. Earnings per share (EPS) Basic 82.03 15.90 Diluted 82.03 15.90

2. REVIEW OF OPERATIONS

During the year under review, the Companys Revenue from Operations stood at C 38,336.00 Lakhs compared to C 3,535.21 Lakhs in the previous year. The Net Profit for the year stood at C 8,546.44 Lakhs as against C 840.19 Lakhs reported in the Previous Year.

3. CHANGE IN MANAGEMENT AND CONTROL

In view of the appointments and resignation of Directors in the Board of the Company, following is the revised Composition of the Board;

Sr No. Name of the Directors Designation DIN/PAN Status 1. Harshawardhan Hanmant Sabale Managing Director 00168418 Promoter/ Chairman 2. Pratik Surendrakumar Shah Non-Executive 08233777 Independent Director 3. Nidhi Jain Non-Executive 09184058 Independent Director 4. Harshita Singhal Non-Executive 09592544 Independent Director 5. Fahim Iunus Shaikh Executive 09588116 Non Promoter 6. Kalpesh Anil Acharekar Non Executive Non-Independent 09588277 Non Promoter 7. Vinayak Vasant Jadhav Executive 09588333 Non Promoter

4. DIVIDEND AND RESERVES

The Company recommended / declared dividend as under:

FY 2022-23

Dividend Per Share Dividend Payout Particulars (in Lakh ) ( In Lakhs) Interim Dividend 3.00 301.54 Final Dividend* 3.50 703.60 Payout ratio (interim dividend+ Final dividend) 11.76% -

Note: The Company declares and pays dividend in Indian rupees. Companies are required to pay / distribute dividends after deducting applicable withholding income taxes. The remittance of dividends outside India is governed by Indian law on foreign exchange and is also subject to withholding tax at applicable rates.

*Recommended by the Board of Directors, at its meeting held on April 28, 2023. The payment is subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing AGM of the Company. The payment is subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing AGM of the Company. After that Company has announced Stock Split from C10/- to C 5/- per share, therefore the rate of divided per share is adjusted accordingly while keeping the overall amount of dividend payment same.

5. SHARE CAPITAL OF THE COMPANY

During the year Company has increased its Authorized Share Capital in the manner set forth below:

Particulars of Change Date of Shareholders Meeting AGM / EGM From To C11,00,00,000 consisting of 1,10,00,000 equity shares of C 10.00 each C 11,50,00,000 consisting of 1,15,00,000 equity shares of C 10.00 each 04/06/2022 EGM C11,50,00,000 consisting of 1,15,00,000 equity shares of C 10.00 each C 21,50,00,000 consisting of 2,15,00,000 equity shares of C 10.00 each 11/02/2023 EGM

During the year Company has increased its Paid Up Capital in the manner set forth below: PRE-IPO PLACEMENT

Date of Allotment No of Equity Shares Issue Price Cumulative number of Equity Shares Cumulative paid-up Equity Share capital (_) 26/07/2022 3,00,000 99/- 66,51,434 6,65,14,340.00 13/08/2022 55,550 99/- 67,06,984 6,70,69,840.00 01/09/2022 2,17,000 99/- 69,23,984 6,92,39,840.00 06/09/2022 1,27,450 99/- 70,51,434 7,05,14,340.00

IPO

Date of Allotment No of Equity Shares Issue Price Cumulative number of Equity Shares Cumulative paid-up Equity Share capital (_) 22/09/2022 3,000,000 122/- 100,51,434 10,05,14,340.00

Listing of Shares on SME exchange of NSE

Your directors are pleased to inform you that the Companys securities have been listed on SME Exchange of NSE Limited from 27th September, 2022.

6. MANAGEMENT DISCUSSIONS AND ANALYSIS

The Management Discussion and Analysis Report on the operations of the Company, as required under Regulation 34 read with Schedule V of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (hereinafter referred to as Listing Regulations) and as approved by the Board of Directors, is provided in a separate section and forms an integral part of this Report.

7. ANNUAL RETURN

The Annual Return of the Company will be placed on the website of the company pursuant to the provisions of Section 92 read with Rule 12 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules 2014, the web link of the same is at https://varanium.cloud/

8. PUBLIC DEPOSITS

During the year under review, the Company has not accepted any deposits within the meaning of Section 73 and 76 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014.

9. DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT:

To the best of knowledge and belief and according to the information and explanations obtained by them, your Directors make the following statement in terms of Section 134(3) (c) of the Companies Act, 2013:

a. That in the preparation of the Annual Accounts for the year ended 31st March, 2023, the applicable accounting standards have been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures, if any; b. That the directors had selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the company at the end of the financial year and of the profit of the company for that period; c. That the directors have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 for safeguarding the assets of the company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities; d. The Annual Accounts have been prepared on a going concern basis; e. That the directors had laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively; and f. That the directors have devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

10. CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT

As per the provisions of Regulation 15(2) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the provisions related to Corporate Governance as specified in Regulations 17, 18, 19, 20, 21,22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27 and clauses (b) to (i) of sub-regulation (2) of regulation 46 and Para C, D and E of Schedule V shall not apply to a listed entity being listed on SME Exchange of NSE.

Thereby presently the Company is not required to comply with the above provisions of Corporate Governance.

Accordingly, the Report on Corporate Governance and Certificate regarding compliance of conditions of Corporate Governance are not made a part of the Annual Report.

11. ENERGY CONSERVATION, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNING / OUTGO

Details regarding Conservation of Energy, Technology Absorption, Foreign Exchange Earnings and Outgo are stated below:

Pursuant to Section 134(3)(m) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 8 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, details regarding Conservation of Energy, Technology Absorption, Foreign Exchange Earnings and Outgo for the year under review are as follows:

A. Conservation of Energy a. Steps taken or impact on conservation of energy – The Operations of the Company do not consume energy intensively. However, the Company continues to implement prudent practices for saving electricity and other energy resources in day-to-day activities. b. Steps taken by the Company for utilizing alternate sources of energy – Though the activities undertaken by the Company are not energy intensive, the Company shall explore alternative sources of energy, as and when the necessity arises.

B. Technology Absorption a. The efforts made towards technology absorption

– The Company continues to take prudential measures in respect of technology absorption, adaptation and take innovative steps to use the scarce resources effectively. b. In case of imported technology (imported during the last three years reckoned from the beginning of the financial year) – Not Applicable C. The Particulars of Foreign Exchange and Outgo for the year under review are: (C . in Lakhs)

Particulars Year Ended 31st March, 2023 Year Ended 31st March, 2022 Foreign Exchange Earning 32,622.37/- 3,077.43/- Foreign Exchange Outgo Nil Nil

12. PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES AND RELATED DISCLOSURES

During the year under review, no employee was in receipt of remuneration exceeding the limits as prescribed under provisions of Section 197 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rule 5(2) of Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014.

The necessary disclosure with respect to the remuneration of Directors and employees as required under Section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rule 5 of Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 has been appended as Annexure –I to this Report.

13. CASH FLOW AND CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS:

As required by Regulation 34(2) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, Cash Flow Statement is appended. As the Company does not have any Subsidiary Company or Associate Company or Joint Venture Company, it is not required to publish Consolidated Financial Statement.

14. DECLARATION BY INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

The Company has received declarations from all the Independent Directors of the Company confirming that they meet with the criteria of independence as prescribed under section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 16 (1)(b) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

15. DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL

The Board received a declaration from all the directors under Section 164 and other applicable provisions, if any, of the Companies Act, 2013 that none of the directors of the company is disqualified under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 ("Act") or under the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015.

(I) Appointment & Resignation of Directors

During the financial year 2022-23, there was a change in the board of directors of the company. Accordingly, at present, the structure of Board of Directors is as follows:

Sr. No. Designation Name of Directors 1. Non - Executive Director Mr. Kalpesh Anil Acharekar (w.e.f 27/04/2022) 2. Executive Director Mr. Fahim Iunus Shaikh (w.e.f. 27/04/2022) 3. Executive Director Mr. Vinayak Vasant Jadhav (w.e.f 27/04/2022) 4. Independent Director (Non-Executive) Ms. Harshita Singhal (W.e.f. 20/05/2022) 5. Independent Director (Non-Executive) Mr. Pratik Surendrakumar Shah (w.e.f. 20/05/2022) 6. Independent Director (Non-Executive) Ms. Nidhi Jain (w.e.f. 20/05/2022) 7 Managing Director Mr. Harshawardhan Hanmant Sabale (As an MD w.e.f. 01/05/2022)

(II) Retirement by Rotation

In accordance with the provisions of Section 152 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Companies (Management & Administration) Rules, 2014 and Articles of Association of the Company, FAHIM IUNUS SHAIKH (DIN: 09588116), Director of the Company, retires by roWtation at the ensuing Annual General Meeting and being eligible, has offered himself for reappointment and your Board recommends his re- appointment.

(III) Key Managerial Personnel

During the year under review, there was change in Key Managerial Personnel of the company and accordingly, at present, the following are the Key Managerial Personnel of the company:

Sr. No. Designation Name of Directors 1. Managing Director Mr. Harshawardhan Hanmant Sabale (as an MD w.e.f. 01/05/2022) 2. Company Secretary & Compliance Officer (CS) Ms. Hetal Harshal Somani (w.e.f 02/08/2021) 3. Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Mr. Mukundan Raghavan (w.e.f 13/05/2022)

17. MEETINGS OF THE BOARD

The Board meets at regular intervals to discuss and decide on Company / business policy and strategy apart from other Board business. A tentative annual calendar of the Board and Committee Meetings is informed to the Directors in advance to facilitate them to plan their schedule and to ensure meaningful participation in the meetings.

The notice of meeting of Directors and Committees is given well in advance to all the Directors of the Company. The agenda of the Board / Committee meetings is circulated not less than 7 days prior to the date of the meeting. The agenda for the Board and Committee meetings includes detailed notes on the items to be discussed at the meeting to enable the Directors to take an informed decision.

During the year under review, 30 (Thirty) Board Meetings were convened and the intervening gap between the Meetings was within the period prescribed under the Companies Act, 2013.

Name of Director Category Number of meetings which Director was entitled to attend Meetings attended Mr. Harshawardhan Hanmant Sabale Managing Director 30 30 Mr. Kalpesh Anil Acharekar Non-Executive Director 28 28 Mr. Vinayak Vasant Jadhav Executive Director 28 28 Mr. Fahim Iunus Shaikh Executive Director 28 28 Ms. Harshita Singhal Independent Director 22 10 Mr. Pratik Surendrakumar Shah Independent Director 22 5 Ms. Nidhi Jain Independent Director 22 5

18. SEPARATE MEETING OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

As stipulated by the Code of Independent Directors under Schedule IV of the Companies Act, 2013, a separate meeting of the Independent Directors of the Company was held on 21st October, 2022 to review, among other things, the performance of non-independent directors and the Board as whole, evaluation of the performance of the Chairman and the flow of communication between the Board and the management of the Company.

19. COMMITTEES OF THE BOARD

The Companys Board has the following Committees:

• Audit Committee

• Nomination and Remuneration Committee

• Stakeholders Relationship Committee

i) AUDIT COMMITTEE:

The Board at its Meeting held on 23rd May, 2022 constituted the Audit Committee.

During the financial year 2022 -2023, (4) meetings of the Audit Committee were held on 21st June, 2022; 06th September,2022; 21st October, 2022; and 21st January, 2023.

The table below highlights the composition and attendance of the Members of the Committee. The requisite quorum was present at all the Meetings.

Name of members Designation Meetings attended Mr. Pratik Surendrakumar Shah Chairman 4 Ms. Nidhi Jain Member 4 Mr. Harshawardhan Hanmant Sabale Member 4

The Company Secretary has acted as the Secretary to the Committee.

All the recommendations made by the Audit Committee were accepted by the Board of Directors.

The terms of reference of the Audit Committee shall include but not limited to the following: a) To recommend the appointment/re-appointment/ re-placement and terms of appointment of the Auditors of the Company. b) To review and monitor the Auditors independence and performance and effectiveness of the audit process. c) To review with the Management the Quarterly Financial Results before submission to the Board for approval. d) Review the adequacy of the internal control system. Finding of any internal investigations by the internal auditors into matters where there is suspected fraud or irregularity or a failure of internal control systems of a material nature and reporting the matter to the Board. e) Approval or any subsequent modification of transactions of the Company with related parties. f ) Reviewing the Companys risk management policy. g) To scrutinize inter-corporate loans and investments made by the Company. h) To evaluate the Internal Financial Controls and Risk Management Systems. i) To carry out valuation of undertakings and the assets of the Company, wherever it is necessary. j) To review, with the management, performance of Statutory and Internal Auditors, adequacy of the Internal Control System. k) To review the functioning of the Whistle Blower Mechanism. l) To approve appointment of Chief Financial Officer after assessing the qualifications, experience and background etc. of the candidate. m) To carry out any other function, as may be assigned to the Audit Committee pursuant to any amendments to the Listing Regulations and the applicable provisions of the Act. n) To oversee the Companys financial reporting process and disclosure of the financial information to ensure that the financial statements are correct, sufficient and creditable. o) To review the following information/document:

• Management Discussion and Analysis of financial condition and results of operation;

• Statement of significant related party transactions (as defined by the Audit Committee), submitted by management;

• Management letter/letters of internal control weakness issued by the Statutory Auditors;

• Internal audit reports relating to internal control weakness;

• Quarterly statement of deviation(s) including report of monitoring agency, if applicable, submitted to stock exchange(s) in terms of Regulation 32(1) of the Listing Regulations.

ii) NOMINATION AND REMUNERATION COMMITTEE

The Board at its Meeting held on 23rd May, 2022 constituted the Nomination and remuneration Committee (hereinafter referred as "NRC").

During the financial year 2022-23, 2(Two) meetings of NRC were held on 21st June, 2022, and 21st January, 2023.

The table below highlights the composition and attendance of the Members of the Committee. The requisite quorum was present at the Meeting.

Name of members Designation Meetings Attended Ms. Nidhi Jain Chairperson 2 Mr. Pratik Surendrakumar Shah Member 2 Ms. Harshita Singhal Member 2

The Company Secretary has acted as the Secretary to the Committee.

The broad terms of reference of the NRC, as approved by the Board, are in compliance with Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013 which are as follows:

a) To lay down criteria for determining qualifications, positive attributes and independence of a Director and recommend to the Board of Directors a policy relating to the remuneration of the Directors, Key Managerial Personnel and other employees. b) To formulate a criteria for evaluation of performance of Independent Directors and the Board of Directors.

c) To recommend remuneration to be paid to a Director for any service rendered by him to the Company which are of a professional nature and provide an opinion, whether such Director possesses the requisite qualification for the practice of such profession. d) To identify persons who are qualified to become Directors and who may be appointed in Senior Management in accordance with the criteria laid down, and recommend to the Board of Directors their appointment and removal. e) To decide whether to extend or continue the term of appointment of the Independent Director, on the basis of the report of performance evaluation of Independent Directors. f ) To recommend to the Board the appointment and removal of the Directors, including Independent Directors. g) Carrying out functions as delegated by the Board of Directors from time to time.

The Board of Directors has framed "Remuneration and Nomination Policy" which lays down a framework in relation to remuneration of Directors, Key Managerial Personnel and Senior Management of the Company. This policy also lays down criteria for selection and appointment of Board Members. The said Policy is annexed herewith as Annexure - II to this report.

iii) STAKEHOLDERS RELATIONSHIP COMMITTEE

The Board at its Meeting held on 23rd May, 2022 constituted the Stakeholder Relationship Committee. (hereinafter referred as "SRC")

During the financial year 2022-23, 03 (Three) meetings of SRC were held on 21st June, 2022, 21st October, 2022, 21st January, 2023.

The table below highlights the composition and attendance of the Members of the Committee. The requisite quorum was present at the Meeting.

Name of members Designation Meetings attended Ms. Nidhi Jain Chairperson 3 Mr. Fahim Iunus Shaikh Member 3 Mr. Kalpesh Anil Acharekar Member 3

The Company Secretary has acted as the Secretary to the Committee.

Stakeholders Relationship Committee is empowered to oversee the Redressal of Stakeholders complaints pertaining to transfer of shares, non-receipt of annual reports, non-receipt of declared dividends, issue of duplicate certificates, transmission /demat / remat of shares and other miscellaneous grievances.

The detailed particulars of Stakeholders complaints handled by the Company and its Registrar & Share Transfer Agent during the year 2022-23 are as under:

Nature of complaints Opening at the beginning of year Received during the year Redressed Pending at the end of year Non-receipt of Share Certificate Nil Nil -- Nil Non-receipt of Dividend/Interest/ Redemption Warrant Nil Nil -- Nil Non-receipt of Annual Report Nil Nil -- Nil Others Nil 3 3 Nil Total Nil Nil -- Nil

20. ANNUAL PERFORMANCE EVALUATION BY THE BOARD

Pursuant to the provisions of the Act and the Listing Regulations, a structured questionnaire was prepared after taking into consideration the various aspects of the Boards functioning, composition of the Board and its Committees, culture, execution and performance of specific duties, obligations and governance. The performance evaluation of the Directors was completed during the year under review.

The performance evaluation of the Chairman and the Non-Independent Directors was carried out by the Independent Directors and Non-Executive Director. The Board of Directors expressed their satisfaction with the evaluation process.

21. DIRECTORS TRAINING AND FAMILIARIZATION

The Company undertakes and makes necessary provision of an appropriate induction programme for new Director(s) and ongoing training for existing Directors. The new Director(s) are introduced to the Company culture, through appropriate training programmes. Such training programmes help develop the relationship of the directors with the Company and familiarize them with Company processes. The management provides such information and training either at the meeting of the Board of Directors or at other places.

The induction process is designed to:

• buildanunderstandingoftheCompanysprocessesand

• fully equip Directors to perform their role on the Board effectively

Upon appointment, Directors receive a Letter of Appointment setting out in detail the terms of appointment, duties, responsibilities and expectations from them.

22. DETAILS OF FRAUD REPORT BY AUDITOR

As per auditors report, no fraud u/s 143 (12) reported by the auditor.

23. AUDITORS

(I) STATUTORY AUDITORS:

M/S A K Kocchar & Associates, Chartered Accountants, Mumbai having Firm Registration No. 0120410W, were appointed as Statutory Auditors of the Company for a term of 05 (Five) years for the financial year 2021-2022 to 2025-2026, on such remuneration as may be fixed by the Board of Directors of the Company

Notes on financial statement referred to in the Auditors Report are self-explanatory and do not call for any further comments. The Auditors Report does not contain any qualification, reservation or adverse remark.

(II) INTERNAL AUDITORS:

Pursuant to Provision of Section 138 of Companies Act, 2013, read with Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, the Board of Directors on recommendation of Audit Committee has appointed M/s. Jogish Mehta

& Co, Chartered Accountant, Mumbai having FRN: 104326W, as an Internal Auditor of Company. Internal Auditors submits their reports on quarterly basis to the Audit Committee.

Based on the report of internal audit functions undertake corrective action in their respective areas and thereby strengthen the controls. Significant audit observations and corrective actions thereon are presented to the Audit Committee of the Board.

(III) SECRETARIAL AUDITORS:

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 204 of the CompaniesAct,2013andtheCompanies(Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, the Board has appointed M/s. Mukesh J. & Associates, Company Secretaries, Ahmedabad, Gujarat to conduct Secretarial Audit for the year ended on 31st March, 2023.

Secretarial Audit Report issued by M/s. Mukesh J. & Associates, Company Secretaries in Form MR- 3 is annexed herewith as Annexure III and forms an integral part of this Report.

The Secretarial Auditors have notified certain comments for non-complying in timely manner on certain SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015 and Companies Act, 2013 compliances as mentioned below:

a) The Company has not fulfilled the requirement of minimum directors of the Company from 14th April, 2022 to 27th April, 2022. The management herewith clarifies that the non appointment of Director was due to delay in selection of suitable candidate. However, the company has now duly complied and appointed the Director as required under the Regulations.

b) Form ADT-1 for appointment of New Auditor has been filed before filing of Form ADT-3 for Resignation of Auditor. The Management herewith clarifies that resigning auditor has filed his resignation on delayed basis.

c) However, as technical glitch in MCA Website, the Company was not able to file Form SH-7 within 30 days from the date of Shareholders meeting but the Company has filed such form with additional fees, the board has taken action for effective and timely compliance for the same.

d) The Company has not intimated to the Stock exchange atleast 2 days prior to the Board meeting in which proposal of declaration of dividend is to be considered- The Company has already paid the Fine for the same with Exchange.

24. INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND THEIR ADEQUACY

The company has in place Internal Financial Control system, commensurate with size & complexity of its operations to ensure proper recording of financial and operational information & compliance of various internal controls & other regulatory & statutory compliances. During the year under review, no material or serious observation has been received from the Internal Auditors of the Company for inefficiency or inadequacy of such controls.

Internal Auditors comprising professional Chartered Accountants monitor & evaluate the efficacy of Internal Financial Control system in the company, its compliance with operating system, accounting procedures & policies at all the locations of the company. The Audit Committee of the Board of Directors and Statutory Auditors are periodically apprised of the internal audit findings and corrective actions taken. Audit plays a key role in providing assurance to the Board of Directors. Significant audit observations and corrective actions taken by the management are presented to the Audit Committee of the Board.

25. DETAILS OF POLICY DEVELOPED AND IMPLEMENTED BY THE COMPANY ON ITS CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY INITIATIVES

Cloud has committed itself towards reaching out and giving back to its communities. Clouds Mission identifies existing limitations in small communities and finds digital solutions to solve them. Cloud is ensuring that its vision for the development of the nation reaches the non-urban cities.

An overview of CSR initiatives is provided in earlier section of this Annual Report and report on CSR activities for FY 2023 as per Section 135 of the Act and rules made thereunder forms part of this Directors Report and is annexed hereto as

‘Annexure V.

Further, the Company has in place a CSR Policy approved by the Board of Directors and the same can be accessed at https://varanium.cloud/.

26. SUBSIDIARIES, ASSOCIATE COMPANIES AND JOINT VENTURES

As Company does not have any Subsidiaries or Associates Companies or Joint ventures, it is not required to give disclosure in Form AOC-1 Pursuant to first proviso to subsection (3) of Section 129 read with Rule 5 of Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

27. RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS

All Related Party Transactions that were entered into during the financial year were on an arms length basis, in the ordinary course of business and were in compliance with the applicable provisions of the Act and the Listing Regulations.

There were no materially significant Related Party Transactions made by the Company with Promoters, Directors, Key Managerial Personnel which may have a potential conflict with the interest of the Company at large. All Related Party Transactions are placed before the Audit Committee for approval. Prior omnibus approval of the Audit Committee is obtained for the transactions which are repetitive in nature.

A statement of all Related Party Transactions is placed before the Audit Committee for its review on a quarterly basis, specifying the nature, value and terms and conditions of the transactions, if any. The Company has adopted a Related Party Transactions Policy.

The details have been enclosed pursuant to clause (h) of subsection (3) of Section 134 of Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 8(2) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules 2014 – ‘AOC-2- Annexure IV

28. PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS BY THE COMPANY

The particulars of loans, guarantees and investments, if any taken or given, have been disclosed in the financial Statement.

29. MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS AFFECTING THE FINANCIAL POSITION OF THE COMPANY

The material changes and commitments affecting the financial position of the Company between the end of the financial year of the Company to which the financial statements relate and the date of the report are mentioned as below: (I) Alteration in Capital of the Company by Split/Subdivision of 1 (One) Equity Share of the Company having face value of C 10/- each into 2 (Two) Equity Shares of the Company having face value of C 5/- each.

(II) Approved the Issue of 1 (One) Bonus Shares for every 1 (One) Equity Shares held by the Equity Shareholders of the Company.

30. VIGIL MECHANISM / WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY

In pursuance to Section 177 of the Companies Act, 2013, the Company has adopted a Vigil Mechanism / Whistle Blower Policy to deal with instances of fraud and mismanagement, if any.

The Company promotes ethical behavior in all its business activities and has adopted a mechanism of reporting illegal or unethical behavior. The Company has a whistle blower policy wherein the employees are free to report violations of laws, rules, regulations or unethical conduct to their immediate supervisor or such other person as may be notified by the management to the employees / workers. The mechanism also provides for adequate safeguards against victimization of directors and employees who avail of the mechanism and also provide for direct access to the Chairperson of the Audit Committee in the exceptional cases. The confidentiality of those reporting violations is maintained and they are not subjected to any discriminatory practice. However, no violation of laws or unethical conduct etc. was brought to the notice of the Management or Audit Committee during the year ended 31st March, 2023. We affirm that during the financial year 2022-23, no employee or director was denied access to the Audit Committee.

31. RISK MANAGEMENT POLICY

Your Company has an elaborated risk Management procedure and adopted a systematic approach to mitigate risk associated with accomplishment of objectives, operations, revenues and regulations. Your Company believes that this would ensure mitigating steps proactively and help to achieve stated objectives. The entitys objectives can be viewed in the context of four categories Strategic, Operations, Reporting and Compliance. The Risk Management process of the Company focuses on three elements, viz. (1) Risk Assessment; (2) Risk Management; (3) Risk Monitoring.

The Audit Committee has been entrusted with the responsibility to assist the Board in (a) Overseeing and approving the Companys enterprise wide risk management framework; and (b) Overseeing all the risk that the organization faces. The key risks and mitigating actions are also placed before the Audit Committee of the Company. Significant audit observations and follow up actions thereon are reported to the Audit Committee. The Committee reviews adequacy and effectiveness of the Companys internal control environment and monitors the implementation of audit recommendations, including those relating to strengthening of the Companys risk management policies and systems.

32. POLICY ON PREVENTION OF SEXUAL HARASSMENT AT WORKPLACE

Your company believes in providing a healthy, safe and harassment-free workplace for all its employees. Further the company ensures that every woman employee is treated with dignity and respect.

The Company has in place an Anti-Sexual Harassment Policy as per the requirements of The Sexual Harassment of Women at the Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition & Redressal) Act, 2013.

Your Directors further states that during the year under review, there were no cases filed pursuant to the Sexual Harassment of Woman at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013.

33. Details of Application made or proceeding pending under Insolvency And Bankruptcy Code 2016

During the year under the review, there were no applications made or proceedings pending in the name of the company under the insolvency and bankruptcy code, 2016.

34. Details of Di_erence between valuation amount on one time settlement and valuation while availing loan from banks and financial institutions.

During the year under the review, there has been no one time settlement of loans taken from banks and financial institutions.

35. GENERAL DISCLOSURE

Your Directors state that no disclosure or reporting is required in respect of the following items as there were no transactions on these items during the year under review:

1. Issue of equity shares with differential rights as to dividend, voting or otherwise.

2. Issue of shares (sweat equity shares) to employees of the Company under ESOS.

3. No significant or material orders were passed by the Regulators or Courts or Tribunals which impact the goingconcernstatusandCompanyoperationsinfuture.

36. ACKNOWLEDGEMENT

The Board of Directors wishes to express its gratitude and record its sincere appreciation for the commitment and dedicated efforts put in by all the employees. Your Directors take this opportunity to express their grateful appreciation for the encouragement, cooperation and support received by the Company from the local authorities, bankers, clients, suppliers and business associates. The directors are thankful to the esteemed shareholders for their continued support and the confidence reposed in the Company and its management.