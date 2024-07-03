Summary

Expleo Solutions Limited was incorporated as Relliant Global Services (India) Private Limited on June 8, 1998 at Bangalore, Karnataka. On December 17, 1999, the Companys name was changed to Thinksoft Global Services Private Limited. It became a Public Company pursuant to a special resolution of the shareholders of the Company at an Extra-Ordinary General Meeting held on July 22, 2008. The Certificate of Incorporation reflecting the new name was issued on August 19, 2008 by the Registrar of Companies, Tamil Nadu, Chennai, Andaman & Nicobar Islands. The name of Company got changed from Thinksoft Global Services Limited to SQS India BFSI Limited in 2015 and later on, the Company name further changed from SQS India BFSI Limited to Expleo Solutions Limited effective from April 10, 2019.The Company is a subsidiary of Expleo Technology Germany GmbH. The Company is an India based software service provider primarily delivering software validation and verification services to the banking, financial services and insurance industry worldwide. The Company has invested in five wholly owned subsidiaries in Singapore, USA, UK and UAE for market development and service delivery in the respective regions.In 1998, Citigroup engaged the company for independent software testing and business requirements assurance services for a global project. In the year 2000, more number of banks selected the company as their testing partner. In addition, Euro Indo Investments became an investor in the company.

