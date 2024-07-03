Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorIT - Software
Open₹1,410
Prev. Close₹1,405.05
Turnover(Lac.)₹197.45
Day's High₹1,418.4
Day's Low₹1,338.05
52 Week's High₹1,567.45
52 Week's Low₹1,145.9
Book Value₹383.2
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2,099.9
P/E23.39
EPS60.27
Divi. Yield0
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: SpiceJet, LIC, Infosys, NLC India, Jai Corp, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
15.52
15.52
15.52
10.25
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
529.47
457.66
332.83
149.71
Net Worth
544.99
473.18
348.35
159.96
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
404.51
300.89
269.4
276.43
yoy growth (%)
34.43
11.68
-2.54
6.34
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-172.5
-126.53
-134.71
-115.35
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
67.26
62.5
48.73
42.28
Depreciation
-7.92
-5.78
-5.8
-5.53
Tax paid
-17.43
-17.24
-13.78
-14.96
Working capital
103.3
43.65
12.91
2.5
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
34.43
11.68
-2.54
6.34
Op profit growth
14.2
31.77
19.96
4.62
EBIT growth
7.02
27.52
17.07
22.52
Net profit growth
10.11
29.48
24.78
25.1
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
964.87
903.3
903.3
300.89
270.22
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
964.87
903.3
903.3
300.89
270.22
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
7.51
16.11
16.11
5.42
7.77
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.9
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.75
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,946.65
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,733.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Deputy Chairman
K Kumar
Independent Director
S Rajagopalan
Independent Director
Rajiv Kuchhal
Independent Director
Ullrich Baumer
Independent Director
Lilian Jessie Paul
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
S Sampath Kumar
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Ralph Franz Gillessen
Managing Director & CEO
Balaji Viswanathan
Director
Rajesh Krishnamurthy
Whole Time Director & COO
Prashant Eknath Bramhankar
Independent Director
N Subramaniam
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Expleo Solutions Ltd
Summary
Expleo Solutions Limited was incorporated as Relliant Global Services (India) Private Limited on June 8, 1998 at Bangalore, Karnataka. On December 17, 1999, the Companys name was changed to Thinksoft Global Services Private Limited. It became a Public Company pursuant to a special resolution of the shareholders of the Company at an Extra-Ordinary General Meeting held on July 22, 2008. The Certificate of Incorporation reflecting the new name was issued on August 19, 2008 by the Registrar of Companies, Tamil Nadu, Chennai, Andaman & Nicobar Islands. The name of Company got changed from Thinksoft Global Services Limited to SQS India BFSI Limited in 2015 and later on, the Company name further changed from SQS India BFSI Limited to Expleo Solutions Limited effective from April 10, 2019.The Company is a subsidiary of Expleo Technology Germany GmbH. The Company is an India based software service provider primarily delivering software validation and verification services to the banking, financial services and insurance industry worldwide. The Company has invested in five wholly owned subsidiaries in Singapore, USA, UK and UAE for market development and service delivery in the respective regions.In 1998, Citigroup engaged the company for independent software testing and business requirements assurance services for a global project. In the year 2000, more number of banks selected the company as their testing partner. In addition, Euro Indo Investments became an investor in the company.
Read More
The Expleo Solutions Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1353.05 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Expleo Solutions Ltd is ₹2099.90 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Expleo Solutions Ltd is 23.39 and 3.68 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Expleo Solutions Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Expleo Solutions Ltd is ₹1145.9 and ₹1567.45 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Expleo Solutions Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 37.16%, 3 Years at -6.53%, 1 Year at 7.17%, 6 Month at 9.06%, 3 Month at 8.66% and 1 Month at -1.60%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.