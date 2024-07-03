iifl-logo-icon 1
Expleo Solutions Ltd Share Price

1,353.05
(-3.70%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:04 PM

  • Open1,410
  • Day's High1,418.4
  • 52 Wk High1,567.45
  • Prev. Close1,405.05
  • Day's Low1,338.05
  • 52 Wk Low 1,145.9
  • Turnover (lac)197.45
  • P/E23.39
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value383.2
  • EPS60.27
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2,099.9
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Expleo Solutions Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

1,410

Prev. Close

1,405.05

Turnover(Lac.)

197.45

Day's High

1,418.4

Day's Low

1,338.05

52 Week's High

1,567.45

52 Week's Low

1,145.9

Book Value

383.2

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2,099.9

P/E

23.39

EPS

60.27

Divi. Yield

0

Expleo Solutions Ltd Corporate Action

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

25 May 2023

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 5

Record Date: 14 Jul, 2023

arrow

1 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 01 Aug, 2024

arrow

2 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Expleo Solutions Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Top 10 stocks for today – 30th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 30th August 2024

30 Aug 2024|08:26 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: SpiceJet, LIC, Infosys, NLC India, Jai Corp, etc.

Expleo Solutions Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:52 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 71.04%

Foreign: 71.04%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 1.99%

Institutions: 1.99%

Non-Institutions: 26.96%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Expleo Solutions Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

15.52

15.52

15.52

10.25

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

529.47

457.66

332.83

149.71

Net Worth

544.99

473.18

348.35

159.96

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

404.51

300.89

269.4

276.43

yoy growth (%)

34.43

11.68

-2.54

6.34

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-172.5

-126.53

-134.71

-115.35

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

67.26

62.5

48.73

42.28

Depreciation

-7.92

-5.78

-5.8

-5.53

Tax paid

-17.43

-17.24

-13.78

-14.96

Working capital

103.3

43.65

12.91

2.5

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

34.43

11.68

-2.54

6.34

Op profit growth

14.2

31.77

19.96

4.62

EBIT growth

7.02

27.52

17.07

22.52

Net profit growth

10.11

29.48

24.78

25.1

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

964.87

903.3

903.3

300.89

270.22

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

964.87

903.3

903.3

300.89

270.22

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

7.51

16.11

16.11

5.42

7.77

Expleo Solutions Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.9

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.75

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,946.65

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,733.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Expleo Solutions Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Deputy Chairman

K Kumar

Independent Director

S Rajagopalan

Independent Director

Rajiv Kuchhal

Independent Director

Ullrich Baumer

Independent Director

Lilian Jessie Paul

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

S Sampath Kumar

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Ralph Franz Gillessen

Managing Director & CEO

Balaji Viswanathan

Director

Rajesh Krishnamurthy

Whole Time Director & COO

Prashant Eknath Bramhankar

Independent Director

N Subramaniam

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Expleo Solutions Ltd

Summary

Expleo Solutions Limited was incorporated as Relliant Global Services (India) Private Limited on June 8, 1998 at Bangalore, Karnataka. On December 17, 1999, the Companys name was changed to Thinksoft Global Services Private Limited. It became a Public Company pursuant to a special resolution of the shareholders of the Company at an Extra-Ordinary General Meeting held on July 22, 2008. The Certificate of Incorporation reflecting the new name was issued on August 19, 2008 by the Registrar of Companies, Tamil Nadu, Chennai, Andaman & Nicobar Islands. The name of Company got changed from Thinksoft Global Services Limited to SQS India BFSI Limited in 2015 and later on, the Company name further changed from SQS India BFSI Limited to Expleo Solutions Limited effective from April 10, 2019.The Company is a subsidiary of Expleo Technology Germany GmbH. The Company is an India based software service provider primarily delivering software validation and verification services to the banking, financial services and insurance industry worldwide. The Company has invested in five wholly owned subsidiaries in Singapore, USA, UK and UAE for market development and service delivery in the respective regions.In 1998, Citigroup engaged the company for independent software testing and business requirements assurance services for a global project. In the year 2000, more number of banks selected the company as their testing partner. In addition, Euro Indo Investments became an investor in the company.
Company FAQs

What is the Expleo Solutions Ltd share price today?

The Expleo Solutions Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1353.05 today.

What is the Market Cap of Expleo Solutions Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Expleo Solutions Ltd is ₹2099.90 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Expleo Solutions Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Expleo Solutions Ltd is 23.39 and 3.68 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Expleo Solutions Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Expleo Solutions Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Expleo Solutions Ltd is ₹1145.9 and ₹1567.45 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Expleo Solutions Ltd?

Expleo Solutions Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 37.16%, 3 Years at -6.53%, 1 Year at 7.17%, 6 Month at 9.06%, 3 Month at 8.66% and 1 Month at -1.60%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Expleo Solutions Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Expleo Solutions Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 71.05 %
Institutions - 1.99 %
Public - 26.96 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Expleo Solutions Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

