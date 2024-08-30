iifl-logo-icon 1
Expleo Solutions Ltd AGM

1,299.7
(0.00%)
Jan 15, 2025|10:44:27 AM

Expleo Solutions CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM29 Aug 20241 Aug 2024
The 26th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company is proposed to be held on Thursday, August 29, 2024 through Video Conference or Other Audio-Visual Means. Notice of 26th Annual General Meeting of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06.08.2024) The Company informs the Stock Exchanges that the Shareholders of the Company at 26th Annual General Meeting held today i.e. August 29, 2024 has approved the appointment of M/s Deloitte Haskins & Sells, Chartered Accountants, Mumbai, as Statutory Auditor of the Company for a period of five years from conclusion of 26th AGM until conclusion of 31st AGM of the Company Proceeding of 26th Annual General Meeting of the Company The Company informs the Stock Exchanges that the Shareholders of the Company at the 26th Annual General Meeting held on August 29, 2024 has approved the appointment of Mr. Phani Tangirala (DIN: 01871595) as Director of the Company for a period of three years with effect from August 01, 2024 to July 31, 2027 with requisite majority The Company has informed that the Shareholders of the Company at the 26h Annual General Meeting held on August 29, 2024, has approved the appointment of Ms. Shalini Kalsi Kamath (DIN: 06993314) as an Independent Director of the Company for a period of 5 years, with effect from June 14, 2024 till June 13, 2029 The Company has informed the Exchanges about Scrutinizer Report and Combined voting Results of 26th Annual General Meeting held on August 29, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/08/2024)

