|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
404.51
300.89
269.4
276.43
yoy growth (%)
34.43
11.68
-2.54
6.34
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-172.5
-126.53
-134.71
-115.35
As % of sales
42.64
42.05
50
41.72
Other costs
-158.44
-109.95
-85.81
-120.33
As % of sales (Other Cost)
39.17
36.54
31.85
43.53
Operating profit
73.55
64.4
48.87
40.74
OPM
18.18
21.4
18.14
14.73
Depreciation
-7.92
-5.78
-5.8
-5.53
Interest expense
-0.75
-1.05
-1.1
-0.28
Other income
2.38
4.93
6.76
7.36
Profit before tax
67.26
62.5
48.73
42.28
Taxes
-17.43
-17.24
-13.78
-14.96
Tax rate
-25.91
-27.59
-28.28
-35.39
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
49.83
45.25
34.94
27.31
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0.68
Net profit
49.83
45.25
34.94
28
yoy growth (%)
10.11
29.48
24.78
25.1
NPM
12.31
15.04
12.97
10.13
