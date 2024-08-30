iifl-logo-icon 1
Expleo Solutions Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1,389.55
(2.70%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:06 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

404.51

300.89

269.4

276.43

yoy growth (%)

34.43

11.68

-2.54

6.34

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-172.5

-126.53

-134.71

-115.35

As % of sales

42.64

42.05

50

41.72

Other costs

-158.44

-109.95

-85.81

-120.33

As % of sales (Other Cost)

39.17

36.54

31.85

43.53

Operating profit

73.55

64.4

48.87

40.74

OPM

18.18

21.4

18.14

14.73

Depreciation

-7.92

-5.78

-5.8

-5.53

Interest expense

-0.75

-1.05

-1.1

-0.28

Other income

2.38

4.93

6.76

7.36

Profit before tax

67.26

62.5

48.73

42.28

Taxes

-17.43

-17.24

-13.78

-14.96

Tax rate

-25.91

-27.59

-28.28

-35.39

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

49.83

45.25

34.94

27.31

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0.68

Net profit

49.83

45.25

34.94

28

yoy growth (%)

10.11

29.48

24.78

25.1

NPM

12.31

15.04

12.97

10.13

