Expleo Solutions Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
67.26
62.5
48.73
42.28
Depreciation
-7.92
-5.78
-5.8
-5.53
Tax paid
-17.43
-17.24
-13.78
-14.96
Working capital
103.3
43.65
12.91
2.5
Other operating items
Operating
145.2
83.12
42.05
24.28
Capital expenditure
96.66
3.97
12.49
0.82
Free cash flow
241.86
87.09
54.54
25.1
Equity raised
437.97
209.45
160.28
181.57
Investing
0
0
0
-0.27
Financing
21.25
6.54
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
25.65
Net in cash
701.09
303.08
214.83
232.05
