|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
34.43
11.68
-2.54
6.34
Op profit growth
10.63
33.28
14.68
10.47
EBIT growth
4.95
25.91
14.44
29.49
Net profit growth
6.86
26.41
24.79
34.27
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
19.1
23.21
19.45
16.52
EBIT margin
18.02
23.08
20.47
17.43
Net profit margin
13.32
16.76
14.81
11.56
RoCE
23.47
38.52
39.29
37.69
RoNW
4.51
7.12
7.1
6.25
RoA
4.33
6.99
7.1
6.25
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
43.61
49.2
38.92
29.86
Dividend per share
0
0
0
24
Cash EPS
29.62
43.53
33.24
24.67
Book value per share
254.24
196.88
148.45
120.07
Valuation ratios
P/E
38.63
10.5
3.74
16.28
P/CEPS
56.87
11.86
4.38
19.7
P/B
6.62
2.62
0.98
4.04
EV/EBIDTA
19.32
5.38
1.02
8.1
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
80.22
Tax payout
-25.28
-26.26
-26.18
-33.26
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
105.78
82.89
97.57
72.96
Inventory days
1.02
0
0
0
Creditor days
-43.66
-13.64
-16.48
-8.78
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-96.05
-65.77
-49.78
-167.94
Net debt / equity
-0.41
-0.61
-0.57
-0.66
Net debt / op. profit
-2.13
-1.78
-1.66
-1.86
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-48.17
-52.2
-66.55
-66.6
Other costs
-32.72
-24.57
-13.99
-16.86
