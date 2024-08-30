Expleo Solutions Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
15.52
15.52
15.52
10.25
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
529.47
457.66
332.83
149.71
Net Worth
544.99
473.18
348.35
159.96
Minority Interest
Debt
26.06
26.26
14.71
6.54
Deferred Tax Liability Net
4
5.98
3.49
0
Total Liabilities
575.05
505.42
366.55
166.5
Fixed Assets
134.82
146.2
114.37
24.68
Intangible Assets
Investments
19.38
4.02
4.02
4.02
Deferred Tax Asset Net
7.53
5.15
7.3
1.65
Networking Capital
280.78
217.26
97.41
35.01
Inventories
0
0
2.27
0
Inventory Days
2.04
0
Sundry Debtors
290.5
220.75
177.02
72.23
Debtor Days
159.72
87.61
Other Current Assets
115.2
131.05
96.07
24.48
Sundry Creditors
-33.64
-43.02
-74.16
-22.66
Creditor Days
66.91
27.48
Other Current Liabilities
-91.28
-91.52
-103.79
-39.04
Cash
132.53
132.79
143.46
101.15
Total Assets
575.04
505.42
366.56
166.51
