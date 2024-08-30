Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

Expleo Solutions Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Unaudited (Standalone And Consolidated) Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter Ended September 30 2024. The Company has informed about the appointment of Manjunathan Chinnaanagounder, Director - HR as KMP (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)

Expleo Solutions Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Unaudited (Standalone And Consolidated) Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter Ended June 30 2024. Expleo Solutions Limited has informed about Unaudited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 pursuant to Regulations 30 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (as amended) Expleo Solutions Limited informed Exchanges about the resignation of statutory auditor. Appointment of Deloitte as Statutory Auditor (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/08/2024)

Expleo Solutions Limited has informed about Outcome of the meeting of Board of Directors held on June 14, 2024 Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Para A of Part A of Schedule III of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform that the Board at its meeting held today approved the appointment of Ms. Shalini Kalsi Kamath (DIN: 06993314) as Additional Director (Non- executive, Independent) based on the recommendation made by the members of NRC with effect from June 14, 2024 and shall hold office up to the date of ensuing AGM. Further she will be appointed as Independent Director, subject to shareholder approval

Expleo Solutions Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Expleo Solutions Limited informed Sock Exchanges that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Financial Year March 31 2024. Expleo Solutions Limited has informed the Stock Exchanges about re-appointment of Mr. Balaji Viswanathan as Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer (Key Managerial Personnel) of the Company for a period of 5(five ) years, with effect from September 01, 2024 to August 31, 2029, subject to the approval of the Shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company. Expleo Solutions Limited inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 23, 2024 approved the appointment of M/s M. Alagar & Associates, Company Secretaries in Practice, PCS membership No. FCS 7488 as Secretarial Auditor of the Company, for a period of 1 (one) year with effect from April 1, 2024 till March 31, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/05/2024) We refer to our letter ref no. SEC/SE/012/24-25 dated May 23, 2024 uploading the outcome of the Meeting of Board of Directors held on May 23, 2024 along with signed Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024, Auditors Report and Unmodified Opinion. Post submission certain typographical errors were noticed and rectified in the notes to the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results submitted with the Stock Exchanges and enclosed. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/05/2024)

Expleo Solutions Limited has informed about Outcome of Board Meeting held on March 30, 2024, pursuant to Regulations 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (as amended) This is to inform the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held on March 30, 2024 approved the appointment of M/s. Sundaram & Srinivasan, Chartered Accountants (Firm Reg No. 004207S) as Internal Auditor of the Company, based on the recommendations of the Audit Committee for a period of 2(two) years with effect from April 1, 2024 till March 31, 2026

Board approved: - 1. Considered and took note of the Special Resolutions passed by the Shareholders of the Company by way of Postal Ballot: a) Appointment of Mr. Narayanan Subramaniam - (DIN - 00166621) as an Independent Director (Non-Executive) of the Company, for a period of 5 years, with effect from April 1, 2024. b) Appointment of Dr. Srivardhini Keshavamurthy Jha - (DIN - 06373409) as an Independent Director (Non-Executive) of the Company, for a period of 5 years, with effect from April 1, 2024. c) Appointment of Dr. Varadharajan Sridhar - (DIN - 00082156) as Independent Director (Non-Executive) of the Company, for a period of 5 years, with effect from April 1, 2024. d) Payment of remuneration to Directors other than Managing Director or Whole-time Director. 2. Considered and took note of the voting results of Postal Ballot which was intimated to National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE) and BSE Limited (BSE) via letter no. SEC/SE/122/23-24 dated March 21, 2024. 3. Considered and approved the reconstitution of following Board Committees with effect from April 01, 2024 pursuant to the above appointments: a) Audit Committee b) Stakeholders Relationship Committee c) Nomination and Remuneration Committee d) Corporate Social Responsibility Committee e) Risk Management Committee Expleo Solutions Limited has informed about Outcome of Board Meeting held on March 22, 2024, pursuant to Regulations 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (as amended).

