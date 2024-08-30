iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Expleo Solutions Ltd Board Meeting

1,315.05
(2.66%)
Jan 16, 2025|10:39:54 AM

Expleo Solutions CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20247 Nov 2024
Expleo Solutions Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Unaudited (Standalone And Consolidated) Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter Ended September 30 2024. The Company has informed about the appointment of Manjunathan Chinnaanagounder, Director - HR as KMP (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)
Board Meeting1 Aug 202424 Jul 2024
Expleo Solutions Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Unaudited (Standalone And Consolidated) Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter Ended June 30 2024. Expleo Solutions Limited has informed about Unaudited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 pursuant to Regulations 30 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (as amended) Expleo Solutions Limited informed Exchanges about the resignation of statutory auditor. Appointment of Deloitte as Statutory Auditor (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/08/2024)
Board Meeting14 Jun 202414 Jun 2024
Expleo Solutions Limited has informed about Outcome of the meeting of Board of Directors held on June 14, 2024 Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Para A of Part A of Schedule III of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform that the Board at its meeting held today approved the appointment of Ms. Shalini Kalsi Kamath (DIN: 06993314) as Additional Director (Non- executive, Independent) based on the recommendation made by the members of NRC with effect from June 14, 2024 and shall hold office up to the date of ensuing AGM. Further she will be appointed as Independent Director, subject to shareholder approval
Board Meeting23 May 202416 May 2024
Expleo Solutions Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Expleo Solutions Limited informed Sock Exchanges that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Financial Year March 31 2024. Expleo Solutions Limited has informed the Stock Exchanges about re-appointment of Mr. Balaji Viswanathan as Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer (Key Managerial Personnel) of the Company for a period of 5(five ) years, with effect from September 01, 2024 to August 31, 2029, subject to the approval of the Shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company. Expleo Solutions Limited inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 23, 2024 approved the appointment of M/s M. Alagar & Associates, Company Secretaries in Practice, PCS membership No. FCS 7488 as Secretarial Auditor of the Company, for a period of 1 (one) year with effect from April 1, 2024 till March 31, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/05/2024) We refer to our letter ref no. SEC/SE/012/24-25 dated May 23, 2024 uploading the outcome of the Meeting of Board of Directors held on May 23, 2024 along with signed Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024, Auditors Report and Unmodified Opinion. Post submission certain typographical errors were noticed and rectified in the notes to the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results submitted with the Stock Exchanges and enclosed. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/05/2024)
Board Meeting30 Mar 202430 Mar 2024
Expleo Solutions Limited has informed about Outcome of Board Meeting held on March 30, 2024, pursuant to Regulations 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (as amended) This is to inform the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held on March 30, 2024 approved the appointment of M/s. Sundaram & Srinivasan, Chartered Accountants (Firm Reg No. 004207S) as Internal Auditor of the Company, based on the recommendations of the Audit Committee for a period of 2(two) years with effect from April 1, 2024 till March 31, 2026
Board Meeting22 Mar 202422 Mar 2024
Board approved: - 1. Considered and took note of the Special Resolutions passed by the Shareholders of the Company by way of Postal Ballot: a) Appointment of Mr. Narayanan Subramaniam - (DIN - 00166621) as an Independent Director (Non-Executive) of the Company, for a period of 5 years, with effect from April 1, 2024. b) Appointment of Dr. Srivardhini Keshavamurthy Jha - (DIN - 06373409) as an Independent Director (Non-Executive) of the Company, for a period of 5 years, with effect from April 1, 2024. c) Appointment of Dr. Varadharajan Sridhar - (DIN - 00082156) as Independent Director (Non-Executive) of the Company, for a period of 5 years, with effect from April 1, 2024. d) Payment of remuneration to Directors other than Managing Director or Whole-time Director. 2. Considered and took note of the voting results of Postal Ballot which was intimated to National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE) and BSE Limited (BSE) via letter no. SEC/SE/122/23-24 dated March 21, 2024. 3. Considered and approved the reconstitution of following Board Committees with effect from April 01, 2024 pursuant to the above appointments: a) Audit Committee b) Stakeholders Relationship Committee c) Nomination and Remuneration Committee d) Corporate Social Responsibility Committee e) Risk Management Committee Expleo Solutions Limited has informed about Outcome of Board Meeting held on March 22, 2024, pursuant to Regulations 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (as amended).
Board Meeting7 Feb 202429 Jan 2024
Expleo Solutions Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023. Expleo Solutions Limited has informed about the Unaudited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023, pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulation, 2015 (as amended) Expleo Solutions Limited has informed about Unaudited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023 pursuant to Regulations 30 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (as amended (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/02/2024)

Expleo Solutions: Related News

Top 10 stocks for today – 30th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 30th August 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
30 Aug 2024|08:26 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: SpiceJet, LIC, Infosys, NLC India, Jai Corp, etc.

Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Expleo Solutions Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.