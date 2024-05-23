TO THE MEMBERS OF

EXPLEO SOLUTIONS LIMITED

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone Ind AS financial statements of Expleo Solutions Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity, the Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended and the Notes to the standalone Ind AS financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "standalone Ind AS financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone Ind AS financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013, ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standard) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and with accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, the profit, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial Statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial Statements under the provisions of the Act, and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

We have determined the matter described below to be the key audit matter to be communicated in our report.

Key Audit Matter Description Our Response Revenue Recognition - Accuracy of recognition of revenue for fixed-price contracts on percentage of completion method involving critical estimates. The Company derives revenue from software services which involve primarily delivering software validation and verification services to the banking, financial services and insurance industry and software development and engineering services worldwide. Arrangements with customers include fixed-price contracts, revenue whereof is recognised on proportionate completion method on the basis of the work completed. Our principal procedures included: Assessment of the appropriateness of the Companys revenue recognition policy for fixed-price contracts to ensure that it meets the recognition and measurement principles enumerated in Ind AS 115 including disclosures in the financial statements. The use of proportionate completion method requires the Company to estimate the efforts or costs expended to date as a proportion to total efforts or costs to be expended. Obtained an understanding of the process and related controls for appropriate recognition of revenue. Evaluating the design and implementation and testing the operating effectiveness of such controls over the revenue recognition and measurement criteria. Tested fixed price contracts to assess whether the revenues recognised to date were appropriate; this work included reviewing stage of completion by reference to post year end data and understanding budget versus actual variances where applicable and the impact on revenue to be recognised by reference to the stage of completion. These estimates of efforts or costs to be expended has a high inherent uncertainty which is based on the judgements made by the Management in ascertaining the costs and the efforts required to complete the remaining contractual performance obligations. In view of the same, there is a risk of revenue for the year being misstated due to incorrect recognition of accrued or deferred revenue as a result of using overstated / understated estimates of the costs and efforts to complete the remaining contractual performance obligations. We performed cut-off testing for a sample of revenue transactions around the period end date, to check that they were recognised in the appropriate period. Assessing the adequacy of the Companys disclosures about the degree of estimation involved in revenue recognition. (Refer Note 2 (b)(i) and Note 2.2 (a) to the standalone Ind-AS financial Statements)

Information Other than the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the Directors Report including annexures to the Directors Report, the Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report, the Management Discussion and Analysis and the Report on Corporate Governance but does not include the standalone Ind AS financial statements and our auditors reports thereon. The Directors Report including annexures to the Directors Report, the Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report, the Management Discussion and Analysis and the Report on Corporate Governance is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion of the standalone Ind AS financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above, and in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone Ind AS financial Statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read the Directors Report including annexures to the Directors Report, the Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report, the Management Discussion and Analysis and the Report on Corporate Governance forming part of the other information, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance.

Responsibilities of the Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone Ind AS financial statements, the Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone Ind AS financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone Ind AS financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

(a) Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

(b) Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

(c) Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by Management.

(d) Conclude on the appropriateness of Managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

(e) Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone Ind AS financial Statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A", a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except for the matter stated in the paragraph 2(h)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014.

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone Ind-AS financial Statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act, read with relevant rules issued thereunder.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the Directors of the Company as on March 31, 2024, taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors of the Company are disqualified as on March 31, 2024, from being appointed as a Director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

(f) The observation relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in the paragraph 2(h)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014.

(g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure B".

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, ("the Rules"), in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone Ind AS financial Statements – Refer Note 39 to the standalone Ind AS financial Statements.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts, including derivative contracts, for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) The Management has represented to us that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the Note 49 to the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entity(ies) ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The Management has represented to us that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the Note 49 to the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entity(ies) ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and Based on the audit procedures performed by us that we have considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clauses (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e) of the Rules as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. As per information and explanation represented by Management and based on the records of the Company, the dividend proposed in the previous year, declared and paid by the Company during the year is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act, as applicable, to the extent it applies to payment of dividend. vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, except for the instances mentioned below, the Company has used accounting softwares for maintaining its books of account, which have a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the respective software. Further, during the course of our audit, we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with, other than the consequential impact of the exceptions given below: Nature of exceptions noted: Instances of accounting software maintained by a third party where we are unable to comment on the audit trail feature.

Details of the exceptions:

(a) The accounting software (Oracle Netsuite) used for maintenance of books of account of the Company is operated by a third-party software service provider. In the absence of any information on existence of audit trail (edit logs) for any direct changes made at the database level in the Independent Service Auditors Assurance Report on the Description of Controls, their Design and Operating Effectiveness (Type 2 report issued in accordance with SAE 3402, Assurance Reports on Controls at a Service Organisation), we are unable to comment on whether audit trail feature with respect to the database of the said software was enabled and operated throughout the year or whether there were any instances of the audit trail feature been tampered with.

(b) The Company has outsourced the processing of its payroll to a service organisation, being a third-party vendor, who use its own software to process the payroll. In the absence of any information on existence of audit trail (edit logs) in the Independent Service Auditors Assurance Report on the Description of Controls, their Design and Operating Effectiveness (Type 2 report issued in accordance with SAE 3402, Assurance Reports on Controls at a Service Organisation) in relation to the software used for processing payroll, we are unable to comment whether audit trail feature of the said software was enabled to log any direct data changes and operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software or whether there were any instances of the audit trail feature been tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Rules on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

3. In our opinion and according to information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has paid / provided managerial remuneration in accordance with the requisite approvals mandated by the provisions of Section 197 of the Act.

ANNEXURE A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

The Annexure referred to in Para 1 ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements in our Independent Auditors Report to the members of the Company on the Standalone Ind-AS Financial Statements for the year ended March 31, 2024.

Statement on Matters specified in paragraphs 3 & 4 of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020:

i. (a) (A) TheCompanyhasmaintainedproperrecordsshowingfullparticulars,includingquantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipment and relevant details of right of use assets.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets. (b) As explained to us, the Company conducts physical verification of property, plant and equipment and right of use assets annually, except for laptops used by its employees which are verified by Management in a phased manner, designed to cover all the laptops over a period of three years. In our opinion, the period of verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on the verification of assets covered.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company being the registered sale deed and property tax receipts, we report that the title deeds of immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in the standalone Ind AS financial statements are held in the name of the Company.

(d) The Company has not revalued any of its property, plant and equipment (including right of use assets) or intangible assets during the year.

(e) No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2024, for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

ii. (a) The Company is in the business of rendering software testing service and does not have any inventory other than work in progress relating to and hence the provisions of sub-clause (ii) (a) of Paragraph 3 of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, at any point of time during the year, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. Hence, the provisions of sub-clause (ii) (b) of Paragraph 3 of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

iii. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures conducted by us, in our opinion the investment made during the year are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the interest of the Company.

(b) The Company has not provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties during the year.

iv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, provisions of Section 186 of the Act in respect of investments made have been complied with by the Company. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not advanced any loans to the persons covered under Section 185 and Section 186 of the Act or given guarantees or granted securities under Section 186 of the Act.

v. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits and hence the provisions of Paragraph 3(v) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

vi. According to the information and explanations given to us, the maintenance of cost records under sub section (1) of Section 148 of the Act is not applicable to the Company under the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014.

vii. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records examined by us, the Company is regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Service Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, Duty of Customs, Duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess, and any other statutory dues with the appropriate authorities, wherever applicable and there are no undisputed dues which have remained outstanding as at March 31, 2024, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us there are no dues outstanding of Goods and Service Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, Duty of Customs, Duty of Excise, Value Added Tax and Cess on account of any dispute other than the following:

Sr. No. Name of the statute Amount (Rs. in million) Financial Year (F.Y.) to which the amount relates Forum where Dispute is Pending 1. Income Tax Act, 1961 47.04 2009-10 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) 2. Income Tax Act, 1961 5.04 2011-12 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) 3. Income Tax Act, 1961 1.57 2012-13 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) 4. Income Tax Act, 1961 4.04 2013-14 Deputy Commissioner Income Tax 5. Income Tax Act, 1961 9.67 2014-15 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) 6. Income Tax Act, 1961 1.70 2015-16 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) 7. Income Tax Act, 1961 2.95 2016-17 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) 8. Income Tax Act, 1961 1.35 2017-18 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) 9. Finance Act, 1994 633.58 2011-12 to 2015-16 The Customs Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal (CESTAT) 10. Finance Act, 1994 118.50 April 2016 to June 2017 The Customs Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal (CESTAT) 11. Finance Act, 1994 31.59 2014-15 to 2017-18 Additional Commissionerate 12. Finance Act, 1994 7.26 2015-16 Principal Commissioner of Pune, CGST II 13. Maharashtra Value Added Tax Act, 2002 0.25 2015-16 Deputy Commissioner 14. Maharashtra Value Added Tax Act, 2002 0.02 2016-17 Deputy Commissioner 15. Maharashtra Value Added Tax Act, 2002 0.01 2017-18 Deputy Commissioner 16. Income Tax Act, 1961 19.10 2009-10 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) 17. Income Tax Act, 1961 0.26 2016-17 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) 18. Income Tax Act, 1961 8.52 2016-17 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) 19. Income Tax Act, 1961 52.15 2020-21 Deputy Commissioner

viii. According to the information and explanations given to us and the records examined by us and based on the documents and records produced to us, we have not come across any transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that were surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

ix. The Company has not taken any loans or other borrowings from any lender during the year. Hence, the provisions of Paragraph 3(ix) (a) to (f) of the Order are not applicable to the Company. x. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has neither raised money through initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments). Hence, the provisions of Paragraph 3(x)(a) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally) during the year. Hence, the provisions of Paragraph 3(x)(b) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xi. (a) To the best of our knowledge, no fraud by the Company and no fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and up to the date of this report.

(c) As represented to us by the Management, there were no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year and up to the date of this report.

xii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Hence, the provisions of Paragraph 3(xii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xiii. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with related parties are in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable, and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the standalone Ind AS financial statements as required by the applicable Indian Accounting Standards.

xiv. (a) In our opinion and based on our examination, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company issued till date for the period under audit. xv. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with the Directors or persons connected with him and hence the question of commenting on compliance with provisions of Section 192 does not arise. xvi. (a) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, the provisions of Paragraph 3(xvi)(a) and (b) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by Reserve Bank of India. Hence, the provisions of Paragraph 3(xvi)(c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(c) The Group does not have any CIC. Hence, the provisions of Paragraph 3(xvi)(d) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xvii. The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditor during the year. Hence, reporting under Paragraph 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

xix. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the standalone Ind AS financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company.

We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due. xx. According to the information and explanation provided to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has fully spent the required amount toward Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and there is no unspent CSR amount for the year requiring a transfer to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Act or special account in compliance with the provisions of subsection (6) of Section 135 of the Act. Hence, the provisions of Paragraph 3(xx)(a) and (b) of the Order are not applicable.

ANNEXURE B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

Referred to in paragraph 2(g) ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements in our Independent Auditors Report to the members of the Company on the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements for the year ended March 31, 2024.

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Act

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to standalone Ind AS financial statements of Expleo Solutions Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024, in conjunction with our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing issued by the ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial Statements

A Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control with reference to financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial Statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note issued by the ICAI.