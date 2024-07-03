Expleo Solutions Ltd Summary

Expleo Solutions Limited was incorporated as Relliant Global Services (India) Private Limited on June 8, 1998 at Bangalore, Karnataka. On December 17, 1999, the Companys name was changed to Thinksoft Global Services Private Limited. It became a Public Company pursuant to a special resolution of the shareholders of the Company at an Extra-Ordinary General Meeting held on July 22, 2008. The Certificate of Incorporation reflecting the new name was issued on August 19, 2008 by the Registrar of Companies, Tamil Nadu, Chennai, Andaman & Nicobar Islands. The name of Company got changed from Thinksoft Global Services Limited to SQS India BFSI Limited in 2015 and later on, the Company name further changed from SQS India BFSI Limited to Expleo Solutions Limited effective from April 10, 2019.The Company is a subsidiary of Expleo Technology Germany GmbH. The Company is an India based software service provider primarily delivering software validation and verification services to the banking, financial services and insurance industry worldwide. The Company has invested in five wholly owned subsidiaries in Singapore, USA, UK and UAE for market development and service delivery in the respective regions.In 1998, Citigroup engaged the company for independent software testing and business requirements assurance services for a global project. In the year 2000, more number of banks selected the company as their testing partner. In addition, Euro Indo Investments became an investor in the company. In the year 2001, the company opened a branch in UK. In April 2001, the company incorporated Thinksoft (India) Services Pvt Ltd as a subsidiary company and in November 2001, they incorporated a subsidiary company, namely Thinksoft Global Services Pte Ltd in Singapore.In the year 2002, the company received ISO 9001:2000 certification from KPMG Quality Registrar specifically for Offshore software testing for Banking, Financial services and Insurance organisations. In April 2002, the company incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary company namely, Thinksoft Global Services Inc in USA for providing software validation and verification services to the banking and financial institutions located in the America.In the year 2003, the company expanded their office network in London, Chennai and Mumbai. The company was selected as Global testing partner for one of the worlds largest financial services organizations. They received order for testing one of the largest core banking implementations in the world. In the year 2004, National Stock Exchange IT made a strategic partnership with the company. In November 2005, the company incorporated a subsidiary company namely, Thinksoft Global Services (Europe) GmbH in Germany for providing Computer, hardware and software. In the year 2006, the company won signature clients in new geographies In the year 2007, the company received ISO 27001:2000 Certification from Underwriter Labs, USA. They opened an office in Hong Kong. In the year 2008, the company opened a branch office in Belgium.The company was rated among Deloitte Tech Fast 50 India and Deloitte Tech Fast 500 Asia Pacific in the years 2006 and 2007 and Deloitte Tech Fast 500 Asia Pacific in the year 2008.The Company made its Initial Public Offering (IPO) of its Equity Shares on September 24, 2009 and shares under IPO were allotted on October 14, 2009. The Companys shares were listed on the National Stock Exchange of India Limited and BSE Limited with effect from October 26, 2009.The Company opened a Wholly Owned Subsidiary at UK with effect from 01st April 2010; commenced the operation in The MEPZ centre through a small way with the existing infrastructure.The Company added a new 250-seater facility during FY 2016-17; a branch office was opened at Philippines in year 2020. On March 25, 2022 the Company signed an agreement with Lucid Technologies and Solutions Private Limited and its subsidiary Lucid Technologies and Solutions LLC towards the purchase of their specific assets, i.e. Intellectual Property and Technical Know-how in India and Customer Contracts in US, which were resultantly executed effective on April 1, 2022.In 2022-23, a Composite Scheme of Arrangement on July 09, 2021 was approved by the Board of Directors of the Company for merger of Expleo India Infosystems Private Limited, Expleo Technologies India Private Limited, Expleo Engineering India Private Limited and Silver Software Development Centre Private Limited with the Company effective from April 1, 2023. In terms of the merger process, the Company allotted 5,267,254 number of equity shares to Expleo Technology Germany GmbH, Germany, the Promoter of the Company in 2024. The Company has incorporated a new Company in the name of Expleo Solutions LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary, in Dubai, UAE to provide Information Technology Enabled Services with the objective to address the requirements of clients in 2023-24.