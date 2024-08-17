Summary

Patni Computer Systems Ltd is a provider of integrated offshore centric information technology (IT) and IT-enabled operations solutions and services. The company delivers a range of IT services through globally integrated onsite and offshore delivery locations primarily in India. They offer their services through industry focused practices, including insurance and healthcare (IHC), manufacturing, retail and logistics (MRDL), banking and financial services (BFS), communications and utilities (CEU), and media and entertainment (MELT) and through technology focused practices. IT services include application development, application maintenance and support, verification and validation, enterprise application solutions, business intelligence and data warehousing, packaged software implementation, infrastructure management services, quality assurance services and product engineering services. Patni Computer Systems Ltd was incorporated in the year 1978. In the year 1981, the company promoted PCS Data Products (Pvt) Ltd (PCSDP), for the sale and marketing of computer equipment and hardware maintenance. In the year 1987, they promoted PCS Data General India (PCSDG), a joint venture with The Data General Corporation, USA, for the manufacture and maintenance of computer hardware. In the year 1988, the company became a deemed public company and subsequently in April 15, 1991, the company was converted into a private limited company. In the year 1994, the name of PCSDP was changed to PCS

