IGate Computer Systems Ltd Merged Share Price

515.8
(-0.14%)
May 18, 2012|12:00:00 AM

IGate Computer Systems Ltd Merged KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

514.05

Prev. Close

516.5

Turnover(Lac.)

6,946.2

Day's High

519.4

Day's Low

514.05

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

7,007.06

P/E

14.72

EPS

35.03

Divi. Yield

0

IGate Computer Systems Ltd Merged Corporate Action

No Record Found

IGate Computer Systems Ltd(Merged) NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

IGate Computer Systems Ltd(Merged) SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:20 AM
Mar-2012Dec-2011Sep-2011Jun-2011
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 55.39%

Foreign: 55.39%

Indian: 10.86%

Non-Promoter- 2.14%

Institutions: 2.14%

Non-Institutions: 14.42%

Custodian: 17.16%

Share Price

IGate Computer Systems Ltd Merged FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Dec-2011Dec-2010Dec-2009

Equity Capital

41.89

50.51

37.7

Preference Capital

0

0

0

Reserves

3,338.95

2,916.79

3,166.04

Net Worth

3,380.84

2,967.3

3,203.74

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2011Dec-2010Dec-2009Dec-2008Dec-2007

Gross Sales

3,567.93

3,188.08

3,146.14

3,117.27

2,688.55

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

3,567.93

3,188.08

3,146.14

3,117.27

2,688.55

Other Operating Income

59.95

140.55

-27.2

10.27

0

Other Income

100.05

78.87

110.8

118.55

86.48

View Annually Results

IGate Computer Systems Ltd Merged Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.9

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.75

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,946.65

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,733.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT IGate Computer Systems Ltd Merged

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman

Jai S Pathak

Company Secretary

Arun Kanakal

Director

Vimal Bhandari

Managing Director & CEO

Phaneesh Murthy

Director

Shashank Singh

Director

Arun Duggal

Director

Goran Lindahl

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by IGate Computer Systems Ltd Merged

Summary

Patni Computer Systems Ltd is a provider of integrated offshore centric information technology (IT) and IT-enabled operations solutions and services. The company delivers a range of IT services through globally integrated onsite and offshore delivery locations primarily in India. They offer their services through industry focused practices, including insurance and healthcare (IHC), manufacturing, retail and logistics (MRDL), banking and financial services (BFS), communications and utilities (CEU), and media and entertainment (MELT) and through technology focused practices. IT services include application development, application maintenance and support, verification and validation, enterprise application solutions, business intelligence and data warehousing, packaged software implementation, infrastructure management services, quality assurance services and product engineering services. Patni Computer Systems Ltd was incorporated in the year 1978. In the year 1981, the company promoted PCS Data Products (Pvt) Ltd (PCSDP), for the sale and marketing of computer equipment and hardware maintenance. In the year 1987, they promoted PCS Data General India (PCSDG), a joint venture with The Data General Corporation, USA, for the manufacture and maintenance of computer hardware. In the year 1988, the company became a deemed public company and subsequently in April 15, 1991, the company was converted into a private limited company. In the year 1994, the name of PCSDP was changed to PCS
