SectorIT - Software
Open₹514.05
Prev. Close₹516.5
Turnover(Lac.)₹6,946.2
Day's High₹519.4
Day's Low₹514.05
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)7,007.06
P/E14.72
EPS35.03
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Dec-2011
|Dec-2010
|Dec-2009
Equity Capital
41.89
50.51
37.7
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
3,338.95
2,916.79
3,166.04
Net Worth
3,380.84
2,967.3
3,203.74
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2011
|Dec-2010
|Dec-2009
|Dec-2008
|Dec-2007
Gross Sales
3,567.93
3,188.08
3,146.14
3,117.27
2,688.55
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
3,567.93
3,188.08
3,146.14
3,117.27
2,688.55
Other Operating Income
59.95
140.55
-27.2
10.27
0
Other Income
100.05
78.87
110.8
118.55
86.48
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.9
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.75
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,946.65
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,733.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman
Jai S Pathak
Company Secretary
Arun Kanakal
Director
Vimal Bhandari
Managing Director & CEO
Phaneesh Murthy
Director
Shashank Singh
Director
Arun Duggal
Director
Goran Lindahl
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by IGate Computer Systems Ltd Merged
Summary
Patni Computer Systems Ltd is a provider of integrated offshore centric information technology (IT) and IT-enabled operations solutions and services. The company delivers a range of IT services through globally integrated onsite and offshore delivery locations primarily in India. They offer their services through industry focused practices, including insurance and healthcare (IHC), manufacturing, retail and logistics (MRDL), banking and financial services (BFS), communications and utilities (CEU), and media and entertainment (MELT) and through technology focused practices. IT services include application development, application maintenance and support, verification and validation, enterprise application solutions, business intelligence and data warehousing, packaged software implementation, infrastructure management services, quality assurance services and product engineering services. Patni Computer Systems Ltd was incorporated in the year 1978. In the year 1981, the company promoted PCS Data Products (Pvt) Ltd (PCSDP), for the sale and marketing of computer equipment and hardware maintenance. In the year 1987, they promoted PCS Data General India (PCSDG), a joint venture with The Data General Corporation, USA, for the manufacture and maintenance of computer hardware. In the year 1988, the company became a deemed public company and subsequently in April 15, 1991, the company was converted into a private limited company. In the year 1994, the name of PCSDP was changed to PCS
Read More
