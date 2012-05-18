IGate Computer Systems Ltd Merged Share Price Auditors Report
PATNI COMPUTER SYSTEMS LIMITED
ANNUAL REPORT 2011
AUDITORS REPORT
To
The Members of
Patni Computer Systems Limited
1. We have audited the attached balance sheet of Patni Computer Systems
Limited (the Company) as at 31 December 2011 and also the Profit and Loss
account and the cash flow statement for the year ended on that date annexed
thereto. These financial statements are the responsibility of the Companys
management. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these financial
statements based on our audit.
2. We conducted our audit in accordance with auditing standards generally
accepted in India. Those Standards require that we plan and perform the
audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements
are free of material misstatement. An audit includes examining, on a test
basis, evidence supporting the amounts and disclosures in the financial
statements. An audit also includes assessing the accounting principles used
and significant estimates made by management, as well as evaluating the
overall financial statement presentation. We believe that our audit
provides a reasonable basis for our opinion.
3. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2003 (as amended)
(the Order) issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-
section (4A) of Section 227 of the Companies Act, 1956 (the Act), we
enclose in the Annexure a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs
4 and 5 of the Order.
4. Further to our comments in the Annexure referred to above, we report
that:
i. We have obtained all the information and explanations, which to the best
of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;
ii. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been
kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of those books;
iii. The balance sheet, profit and loss account and cash flow statement
dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account;
iv. In our opinion, the balance sheet, profit and loss account and cash
flow statement dealt with by this report comply with the accounting
standards referred to in sub-section (3C) of section 211 of the Act;
v. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors,
as on 31 December 2011, and taken on record by the Board of Directors, we
report that none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 December 2011
from being appointed as a director in terms of clause (g) of sub-section
(1) of section 274 of the Act; and
vi. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the
explanations given to us, the said accounts give the information required
by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in
conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India:
a) in the case of the balance sheet, of the state of affairs of the Company
as at 31 December 2011;
b) in the case of the profit and loss account, of the profit for the year
ended on that date; and
c) in the case of cash flow statement, of the cash flows for the year ended
on that date.
For S.R. Batliboi & Associates
Firm registration number: 101049W
Chartered Accountants
per Kalpesh Jain
Mumbai, India Partner
25 January 2012 Membership No.: 106406
ANNEXURE REFERRED TO IN PARAGRAPH 3 OF OUR REPORT OF EVEN DATE
Re: Patni Computer Systems Limited (the Company)
(i) (a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars,
including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets.
(b) All fixed assets have not been physically verified by the management
during the year but there is a regular programme of verification which, in
our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the
nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such
verification.
(c) There was no disposal of a substantial part of fixed assets during the
year.
(ii) Due to the nature of its business, clause 4 (ii) (a) to (c) of the
Order, relating to physical verification of inventory are not applicable to
the Company and hence not commented upon.
(iii) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the
Company has not granted any loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms
or other parties covered in the register maintained under section 301 of
the Act. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 4(iii)(b) to (d) of the
Order are not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.
(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company
has not taken any loans, secured or unsecured from companies, firms or
other parties covered in the register maintained under section 301 of the
Act. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 4 (iii) (f) to (g) of the Order
are not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.
(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given
to us, there is an adequate internal control system commensurate with the
size of the Company and the nature of its business, for the purchase of
fixed assets and sale of services. During the course of our audit, we have
not observed any major weakness or continuing failure to correct any major
weakness in the internal control system of the Company in respect of these
areas. The activities of the Company do not involve purchase of inventory
and sale of goods.
(v) (a) According to the information and explanations provided by the
management, we are of the opinion that the particulars of contracts or
arrangements referred to in section 301 of the Companies Act, 1956 that
need to be entered into the register maintained under section 301 have been
so entered.
(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given
to us, the transactions made in pursuance of such contracts or arrangements
and exceeding the value of Rupees five lakhs have been entered into during
the financial year at prices which are reasonable having regard to the
prevailing market prices at the relevant time.
(vi) The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public.
(vii) In our opinion, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate
with the size and nature of its business.
(viii) To the best of our knowledge and as explained, the Central
Government has not prescribed maintenance of cost records under clause (d)
of sub-section (1) of section 209 of the Act for the services of the
Company.
(ix) (a) Undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, investor
education and protection fund, employees state insurance, income-tax,
sales-tax, wealth-tax, service tax, customs duty, excise duty, cess and
other material statutory dues have generally been regularly deposited with
the appropriate authorities though there has been a slight delay in a few
cases.
(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no
undisputed amounts payable in respect of provident fund, investor education
and protection fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, wealth-tax,
service tax, sales-tax, customs duty, excise duty cess and other material
statutory dues were outstanding, at the year end, for a period of more than
six months from the date they became payable.
(c) According to the records of the Company, the dues outstanding of
income-tax, sales-tax, wealth-tax, service tax, customs duty, excise duty
and cess on account of any dispute, are as follows:
Name of the Amount Period to Forum where dispute Amount
statute & (Rs. in which the is pending Paid
Nature of thousands) amount (Rs. in
the dues relates thousands)
Income Tax
Act, 1961:
Income tax 261,703 Assessment Income Tax Appellate Tribunal -
Year 2002-03
Income Tax
Act, 1961:
Income tax 458,664 Assessment Commissioner of Income tax 66,000
Year 2003-04 Appeals (Demand Stayed)
Income Tax
Act, 1961:
Income tax 630,166 Assessment Income Tax Appellate Tribunal -
Year 2004-05
Income Tax
Act, 1961:
Income tax 1132,950 Assessment Commissioner of Income tax
Year 2005-06 Appeals 239,072
Income Tax
Act, 1961:
Income tax 1261,827 Assessment Income Tax Appellate Tribunal -
Year 2006-07
Income Tax
Act, 1961:
Income tax 1650,196 Assessment Income Tax Appellate Tribunal -
Year 2007-08
(x) The Company has no accumulated losses at the end of the financial year
and it has not incurred cash losses in the current and immediately
preceding financial year.
(xi) The Company did not have any dues to any financial institution, bank
or debenture holder during the year.
(xii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based
on the documents and records produced to us, the Company has not granted
loans and advances on the basis of security by way of pledge of shares,
debentures and other securities.
(xiii) In our opinion, the Company is not a chit fund or a nidhi / mutual
benefit fund / society. Therefore, the provisions of clause 4(xiii) of the
Order are not applicable to the Company.
(xiv) In our opinion, the Company is not dealing in or trading in shares,
securities, debentures and other investments. Accordingly, the provisions
of clause 4(xiv) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.
(xv) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company
has not given any guarantee for loans taken by others from bank or
financial institutions.
(xvi) The Company did not have any term loans outstanding during the year.
(xvii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an
overall examination of the balance sheet of the Company, we report that no
funds raised on shortterm basis have been used for long-term investment.
(xviii)The Company has not made any preferential allotment of shares to
parties or companies covered in the register maintained under section 301
of the Act.
(xix) The Company did not have any outstanding debentures during the year.
(xx) We have verified the end use of money raised by public issues is as
disclosed in the Note 13 of Schedule 18 to the financial statements. The
Company has not raised any money by public issue during the year.
(xxi) We have been informed that the employee of the Company has
misappropriated funds amounting to Rs. 1.22 lakh during the year under
audit. Investigations are concluded and employee was dismissed and now the
Company is in process of recovering this amount from the employee.
