PATNI COMPUTER SYSTEMS LIMITED ANNUAL REPORT 2011 AUDITORS REPORT To The Members of Patni Computer Systems Limited 1. We have audited the attached balance sheet of Patni Computer Systems Limited (the Company) as at 31 December 2011 and also the Profit and Loss account and the cash flow statement for the year ended on that date annexed thereto. These financial statements are the responsibility of the Companys management. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these financial statements based on our audit. 2. We conducted our audit in accordance with auditing standards generally accepted in India. Those Standards require that we plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free of material misstatement. An audit includes examining, on a test basis, evidence supporting the amounts and disclosures in the financial statements. An audit also includes assessing the accounting principles used and significant estimates made by management, as well as evaluating the overall financial statement presentation. We believe that our audit provides a reasonable basis for our opinion. 3. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2003 (as amended) (the Order) issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub- section (4A) of Section 227 of the Companies Act, 1956 (the Act), we enclose in the Annexure a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 4 and 5 of the Order. 4. Further to our comments in the Annexure referred to above, we report that: i. We have obtained all the information and explanations, which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit; ii. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of those books; iii. The balance sheet, profit and loss account and cash flow statement dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account; iv. In our opinion, the balance sheet, profit and loss account and cash flow statement dealt with by this report comply with the accounting standards referred to in sub-section (3C) of section 211 of the Act; v. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors, as on 31 December 2011, and taken on record by the Board of Directors, we report that none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 December 2011 from being appointed as a director in terms of clause (g) of sub-section (1) of section 274 of the Act; and vi. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the said accounts give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India: a) in the case of the balance sheet, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 December 2011; b) in the case of the profit and loss account, of the profit for the year ended on that date; and c) in the case of cash flow statement, of the cash flows for the year ended on that date. For S.R. Batliboi & Associates Firm registration number: 101049W Chartered Accountants per Kalpesh Jain Mumbai, India Partner 25 January 2012 Membership No.: 106406 ANNEXURE REFERRED TO IN PARAGRAPH 3 OF OUR REPORT OF EVEN DATE Re: Patni Computer Systems Limited (the Company) (i) (a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets. (b) All fixed assets have not been physically verified by the management during the year but there is a regular programme of verification which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification. (c) There was no disposal of a substantial part of fixed assets during the year. (ii) Due to the nature of its business, clause 4 (ii) (a) to (c) of the Order, relating to physical verification of inventory are not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon. (iii) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not granted any loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms or other parties covered in the register maintained under section 301 of the Act. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 4(iii)(b) to (d) of the Order are not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon. (b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not taken any loans, secured or unsecured from companies, firms or other parties covered in the register maintained under section 301 of the Act. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 4 (iii) (f) to (g) of the Order are not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon. (iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there is an adequate internal control system commensurate with the size of the Company and the nature of its business, for the purchase of fixed assets and sale of services. During the course of our audit, we have not observed any major weakness or continuing failure to correct any major weakness in the internal control system of the Company in respect of these areas. The activities of the Company do not involve purchase of inventory and sale of goods. (v) (a) According to the information and explanations provided by the management, we are of the opinion that the particulars of contracts or arrangements referred to in section 301 of the Companies Act, 1956 that need to be entered into the register maintained under section 301 have been so entered. (b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the transactions made in pursuance of such contracts or arrangements and exceeding the value of Rupees five lakhs have been entered into during the financial year at prices which are reasonable having regard to the prevailing market prices at the relevant time. (vi) The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public. (vii) In our opinion, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business. (viii) To the best of our knowledge and as explained, the Central Government has not prescribed maintenance of cost records under clause (d) of sub-section (1) of section 209 of the Act for the services of the Company. (ix) (a) Undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, investor education and protection fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, wealth-tax, service tax, customs duty, excise duty, cess and other material statutory dues have generally been regularly deposited with the appropriate authorities though there has been a slight delay in a few cases. (b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of provident fund, investor education and protection fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, wealth-tax, service tax, sales-tax, customs duty, excise duty cess and other material statutory dues were outstanding, at the year end, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable. (c) According to the records of the Company, the dues outstanding of income-tax, sales-tax, wealth-tax, service tax, customs duty, excise duty and cess on account of any dispute, are as follows: Name of the Amount Period to Forum where dispute Amount statute & (Rs. in which the is pending Paid Nature of thousands) amount (Rs. in the dues relates thousands) Income Tax Act, 1961: Income tax 261,703 Assessment Income Tax Appellate Tribunal - Year 2002-03 Income Tax Act, 1961: Income tax 458,664 Assessment Commissioner of Income tax 66,000 Year 2003-04 Appeals (Demand Stayed) Income Tax Act, 1961: Income tax 630,166 Assessment Income Tax Appellate Tribunal - Year 2004-05 Income Tax Act, 1961: Income tax 1132,950 Assessment Commissioner of Income tax Year 2005-06 Appeals 239,072 Income Tax Act, 1961: Income tax 1261,827 Assessment Income Tax Appellate Tribunal - Year 2006-07 Income Tax Act, 1961: Income tax 1650,196 Assessment Income Tax Appellate Tribunal - Year 2007-08 (x) The Company has no accumulated losses at the end of the financial year and it has not incurred cash losses in the current and immediately preceding financial year. (xi) The Company did not have any dues to any financial institution, bank or debenture holder during the year. (xii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the documents and records produced to us, the Company has not granted loans and advances on the basis of security by way of pledge of shares, debentures and other securities. (xiii) In our opinion, the Company is not a chit fund or a nidhi / mutual benefit fund / society. Therefore, the provisions of clause 4(xiii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company. (xiv) In our opinion, the Company is not dealing in or trading in shares, securities, debentures and other investments. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 4(xiv) of the Order are not applicable to the Company. (xv) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not given any guarantee for loans taken by others from bank or financial institutions. (xvi) The Company did not have any term loans outstanding during the year. (xvii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the balance sheet of the Company, we report that no funds raised on shortterm basis have been used for long-term investment. (xviii)The Company has not made any preferential allotment of shares to parties or companies covered in the register maintained under section 301 of the Act. (xix) The Company did not have any outstanding debentures during the year. (xx) We have verified the end use of money raised by public issues is as disclosed in the Note 13 of Schedule 18 to the financial statements. The Company has not raised any money by public issue during the year. (xxi) We have been informed that the employee of the Company has misappropriated funds amounting to Rs. 1.22 lakh during the year under audit. Investigations are concluded and employee was dismissed and now the Company is in process of recovering this amount from the employee. For S.R. Batliboi & Associates Firm registration number: 101049W Chartered Accountants per Kalpesh Jain Mumbai, India Partner 25 January 2012 Membership No.: 106406