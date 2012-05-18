iifl-logo-icon 1
IGate Computer Systems Ltd Merged Shareholding Pattern

515.8
(-0.14%)
May 18, 2012|12:00:00 AM

IGate Computer Systems Ltd Merged SHAREHOLDING

Mar-2012Dec-2011Sep-2011Jun-2011Mar-2011

Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Foreign

55.39%

55.89%

56.07%

56.09%

15.51%

Indian

10.86%

10.96%

11%

11%

29.52%

Total Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Institutions

2.14%

12.29%

9.29%

8.6%

20.6%

Non-Institutions

14.42%

2.43%

3.29%

3.83%

9.33%

Total Non-Promoter

16.57%

14.72%

12.59%

12.43%

29.93%

Custodian

17.16%

18.4%

20.32%

20.46%

25.01%

Total

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

Mar-2012Dec-2011Sep-2011Jun-2011
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 55.39%

Foreign: 55.39%

Indian: 10.86%

Non-Promoter- 2.14%

Institutions: 2.14%

Non-Institutions: 14.42%

Custodian: 17.16%

