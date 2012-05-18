Invest wise with Expert advice
|Mar-2012
|Dec-2011
|Sep-2011
|Jun-2011
|Mar-2011
Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign
55.39%
55.89%
56.07%
56.09%
15.51%
Indian
10.86%
10.96%
11%
11%
29.52%
Total Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Institutions
2.14%
12.29%
9.29%
8.6%
20.6%
Non-Institutions
14.42%
2.43%
3.29%
3.83%
9.33%
Total Non-Promoter
16.57%
14.72%
12.59%
12.43%
29.93%
Custodian
17.16%
18.4%
20.32%
20.46%
25.01%
Total
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
