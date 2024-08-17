IGate Computer Systems Ltd Merged Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2011
|Dec-2010
|Dec-2009
|Dec-2008
|Dec-2007
Gross Sales
3,567.93
3,188.08
3,146.14
3,117.27
2,688.55
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
3,567.93
3,188.08
3,146.14
3,117.27
2,688.55
Other Operating Income
59.95
140.55
-27.2
10.27
0
Other Income
100.05
78.87
110.8
118.55
86.48
Total Income
3,727.93
3,407.51
3,229.76
3,246.11
2,775.03
Total Expenditure
3,115.46
2,577.38
2,481.22
2,645.62
2,077.37
PBIDT
612.46
830.11
748.53
600.48
697.65
Interest
2.68
4.78
7.71
7.9
14.72
PBDT
609.78
825.34
740.8
592.59
682.94
Depreciation
136.77
118.45
142.08
114.13
98.47
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
71.55
78.76
15.51
35.5
96.41
Deferred Tax
0
4.94
-4.96
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
401.45
623.16
586.6
438.01
483.63
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
401.45
623.16
586.6
438.01
483.63
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
401.45
623.16
586.6
438.01
483.63
EPS (Unit Curr.)
30.06
47.9
45.74
32.29
34.88
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
3,150
150
150
150
Equity
26.89
26.28
25.82
25.62
27.79
Public Shareholding (Number)
2,44,03,418
7,13,27,880
6,90,34,832
3,10,86,628
4,47,97,264
Public Shareholding (%)
18.13
54.27
53.45
24.27
32.22
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
11,00,90,712
6,00,91,200
6,00,91,200
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
100
100
100
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
81.86
45.72
46.54
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
17.16
26.03
23.79
19.26
25.94
PBDTM(%)
17.09
25.88
23.54
19
25.4
PATM(%)
11.25
19.54
18.64
14.05
17.98
