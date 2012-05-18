IGate Computer Systems Ltd Merged Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Dec-2011
|Dec-2010
|Dec-2009
Equity Capital
41.89
50.51
37.7
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
3,338.95
2,916.79
3,166.04
Net Worth
3,380.84
2,967.3
3,203.74
Minority Interest
Debt
1.2
0.98
0.94
Deferred Tax Liability Net
12.19
6.18
5.14
Total Liabilities
3,394.23
2,974.46
3,209.82
Fixed Assets
635
687.21
740.85
Intangible Assets
Investments
2,256.43
1,835.03
2,267.39
Deferred Tax Asset Net
29.6
0
11.84
Networking Capital
379.74
285.24
85.68
Inventories
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
464.15
372.78
339.58
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
407.26
383.12
227.22
Sundry Creditors
-18.89
-16.27
-15.5
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-472.78
-454.39
-465.61
Cash
93.46
166.98
104.05
Total Assets
3,394.23
2,974.46
3,209.82
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.