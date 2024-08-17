IGate Computer Systems Ltd Merged Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2011
|Sept-2011
|Jun-2011
|Mar-2011
|Dec-2010
Gross Sales
997.3
889.34
821.91
859.38
820.87
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
997.3
889.34
821.91
859.38
820.87
Other Operating Income
11.89
-18.42
35.61
32.31
46.95
Other Income
39.47
22.61
17.05
20.91
19.22
Total Income
1,048.66
893.53
874.57
912.6
887.04
Total Expenditure
789.63
731.4
888.93
706.94
679
PBIDT
259.03
162.13
-14.36
205.66
208.04
Interest
-0.65
1.58
1.26
0.49
1.02
PBDT
259.68
160.55
-15.62
205.17
207.02
Depreciation
34.19
34.21
38.41
29.97
29.33
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
25.07
36.07
-2.51
12.92
-2.19
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
4.94
Reported Profit After Tax
200.42
90.27
-51.52
162.28
174.94
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
200.42
90.27
-51.52
162.28
174.94
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
200.42
90.27
-51.52
162.28
174.94
EPS (Unit Curr.)
14.94
6.74
0
12.3
13.35
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
26.9
26.81
26.8
26.68
26.28
Public Shareholding (Number)
2,44,03,418
2,39,72,256
2,39,24,312
7,33,16,544
7,13,27,880
Public Shareholding (%)
18.14
17.88
17.85
54.96
54.28
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
11,00,90,712
11,00,90,712
11,00,90,712
6,00,91,200
6,00,91,200
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
100
100
100
100
100
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
81.86
82.12
82.15
45.04
45.72
PBIDTM(%)
25.97
18.23
-1.74
23.93
25.34
PBDTM(%)
26.03
18.05
-1.9
23.87
25.21
PATM(%)
20.09
10.15
-6.26
18.88
21.31
