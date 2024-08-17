iifl-logo-icon 1
IGate Computer Systems Ltd Merged Quarterly Results

515.8
(-0.14%)
May 18, 2012|12:00:00 AM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2011Sept-2011Jun-2011Mar-2011Dec-2010

Gross Sales

997.3

889.34

821.91

859.38

820.87

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

997.3

889.34

821.91

859.38

820.87

Other Operating Income

11.89

-18.42

35.61

32.31

46.95

Other Income

39.47

22.61

17.05

20.91

19.22

Total Income

1,048.66

893.53

874.57

912.6

887.04

Total Expenditure

789.63

731.4

888.93

706.94

679

PBIDT

259.03

162.13

-14.36

205.66

208.04

Interest

-0.65

1.58

1.26

0.49

1.02

PBDT

259.68

160.55

-15.62

205.17

207.02

Depreciation

34.19

34.21

38.41

29.97

29.33

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

25.07

36.07

-2.51

12.92

-2.19

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

4.94

Reported Profit After Tax

200.42

90.27

-51.52

162.28

174.94

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

200.42

90.27

-51.52

162.28

174.94

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

200.42

90.27

-51.52

162.28

174.94

EPS (Unit Curr.)

14.94

6.74

0

12.3

13.35

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

26.9

26.81

26.8

26.68

26.28

Public Shareholding (Number)

2,44,03,418

2,39,72,256

2,39,24,312

7,33,16,544

7,13,27,880

Public Shareholding (%)

18.14

17.88

17.85

54.96

54.28

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

11,00,90,712

11,00,90,712

11,00,90,712

6,00,91,200

6,00,91,200

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

100

100

100

100

100

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

81.86

82.12

82.15

45.04

45.72

PBIDTM(%)

25.97

18.23

-1.74

23.93

25.34

PBDTM(%)

26.03

18.05

-1.9

23.87

25.21

PATM(%)

20.09

10.15

-6.26

18.88

21.31

IGate Computer Systems Ltd Merged: Related NEWS

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR IGate Computer Systems Ltd Merged

