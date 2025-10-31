No Record Found
Sector
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0
Day's Low₹0
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹0
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
0.02
0.02
0.02
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
11.75
5.83
4.02
Net Worth
11.77
5.85
4.04
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
190.27
135.48
88.12
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
190.27
135.48
88.12
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
0.04
0.09
0.02
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
3,035.55
|22.89
|10,98,288.56
|11,828
|4.15
|54,531
|232.84
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,493.6
|23.14
|6,20,501.39
|7,759
|2.88
|36,907
|222.79
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,549.8
|34.71
|4,20,563.82
|2,657
|3.87
|13,829
|114.88
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
241.85
|21.05
|2,53,552.53
|2,614.2
|2.48
|17,770
|61.51
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,698.7
|35.17
|1,68,960.32
|1,386
|1.14
|9,966.6
|757.68
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole Time Director & Chief Financial Officer
Parag Agarwal
Whole Time Director
Parth Pande
Whole Time Director
Vivek Bhatia.
Independent Director
Ajay Vikram Singh
Independent Director
Payal Shah
Non Executive Director
Kavuri Praveen
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Vivekananda Udaya Bhandarkar
#.10 1st Flr 6th Main 9th Crs-,
Jeevan Bhima Nagar,
Karnataka - 560075
Tel: +91 98862 32323
Website: https://financebuddha.com/
Email: cs@financebuddha.com
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
No Record Found
Reports by Finbud Financial Services Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.