Finbud Financial Services Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
0.02
0.02
0.02
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
11.75
5.83
4.02
Net Worth
11.77
5.85
4.04
Minority Interest
Debt
12.43
7.4
5.59
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
24.2
13.25
9.63
Fixed Assets
2.81
2.18
1.54
Intangible Assets
Investments
2.05
2.05
2.05
Deferred Tax Asset Net
1.03
0.96
1.14
Networking Capital
16.66
6.78
4.81
Inventories
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
27.15
14.98
12.02
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
9.57
4.93
7.06
Sundry Creditors
-12.41
-8.24
-7.27
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-7.65
-4.89
-7
Cash
1.63
1.28
0.09
Total Assets
24.18
13.25
9.63
