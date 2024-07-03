SectorIT - Software
Open₹37
Prev. Close₹37.1
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.11
Day's High₹37
Day's Low₹37
52 Week's High₹44.4
52 Week's Low₹25.55
Book Value₹19.68
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)86.17
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
23.29
17
1.46
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
22.55
2.79
12.97
1
Net Worth
45.84
19.79
14.43
1.01
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Gross Sales
35.28
13.72
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
35.28
13.72
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
3.69
1.45
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.9
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.75
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,946.65
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,733.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Ramesh Arjanbhai Marand
Independent Director
Hetal Harshal Somani
Executive Director & CEO
Gauravkumar Barot
Executive Director
Vinay Shivji Dangar
Non Executive Director
Raj Arjanbhai Ahir
Independent Director
Simran Kaur
Independent Director
Ashutosh Chhawchharia
Reports by Tridhya Tech Ltd
Summary
Tridhya Tech Limited was originally incorporated as Tridhya Tech Private Limited as Private Limited Company dated February 02, 2018 at Gujarat. The Company converted from Private Company to Public Company and consequently the name of Company was changed to Tridhya Tech Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad on October 25, 2022.The Company provide customised software products, which starts from the initial concept of the product requirement, designing the architecture, coding and testing, deploying to the final deployment of the product. It provide post deployment support on time to time basis to clients, project management, consultation services, maintenance and support services to complete project and longevity of thesoftware. This helps to ensure that the software is properly developed and deployed, meeting the expectations of the client. Presently, the Company is engaged in full-service Software Development which includes all IT services and resources. It provide turnkey consultancy services to various industries like e-commerce, Real estate, transport and Logistics, Insurance and other sectors. It provide services related to e-commerce development, Enterprise content Management, Bespoke Web Management, Mobile App, Development, API Development, Product Support & Maintenance, Front End Development and Graphic design. It provide software development solutions which involves a high degree of technological complexity and
Read More
The Tridhya Tech Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹37 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Tridhya Tech Ltd is ₹86.17 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Tridhya Tech Ltd is 0 and 1.88 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Tridhya Tech Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Tridhya Tech Ltd is ₹25.55 and ₹44.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Tridhya Tech Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 8.96%, 6 Month at 22.04%, 3 Month at 7.54% and 1 Month at -11.67%.
