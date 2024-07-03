iifl-logo-icon 1
Tridhya Tech Ltd Share Price

37
(-0.27%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:02:17 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open37
  • Day's High37
  • 52 Wk High44.4
  • Prev. Close37.1
  • Day's Low37
  • 52 Wk Low 25.55
  • Turnover (lac)1.11
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value19.68
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)86.17
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Tridhya Tech Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

37

Prev. Close

37.1

Turnover(Lac.)

1.11

Day's High

37

Day's Low

37

52 Week's High

44.4

52 Week's Low

25.55

Book Value

19.68

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

86.17

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Tridhya Tech Ltd Corporate Action

6 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 06 Sep, 2024

arrow

6 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

18 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Tridhya Tech Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Tridhya Tech Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:51 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 45.24%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 45.24%

Non-Promoter- 2.53%

Institutions: 2.52%

Non-Institutions: 52.22%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Tridhya Tech Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

23.29

17

1.46

0.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

22.55

2.79

12.97

1

Net Worth

45.84

19.79

14.43

1.01

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023

Gross Sales

35.28

13.72

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

35.28

13.72

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

3.69

1.45

Tridhya Tech Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.9

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.75

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,946.65

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,733.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Tridhya Tech Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Ramesh Arjanbhai Marand

Independent Director

Hetal Harshal Somani

Executive Director & CEO

Gauravkumar Barot

Executive Director

Vinay Shivji Dangar

Non Executive Director

Raj Arjanbhai Ahir

Independent Director

Simran Kaur

Independent Director

Ashutosh Chhawchharia

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Tridhya Tech Ltd

Summary

Tridhya Tech Limited was originally incorporated as Tridhya Tech Private Limited as Private Limited Company dated February 02, 2018 at Gujarat. The Company converted from Private Company to Public Company and consequently the name of Company was changed to Tridhya Tech Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad on October 25, 2022.The Company provide customised software products, which starts from the initial concept of the product requirement, designing the architecture, coding and testing, deploying to the final deployment of the product. It provide post deployment support on time to time basis to clients, project management, consultation services, maintenance and support services to complete project and longevity of thesoftware. This helps to ensure that the software is properly developed and deployed, meeting the expectations of the client. Presently, the Company is engaged in full-service Software Development which includes all IT services and resources. It provide turnkey consultancy services to various industries like e-commerce, Real estate, transport and Logistics, Insurance and other sectors. It provide services related to e-commerce development, Enterprise content Management, Bespoke Web Management, Mobile App, Development, API Development, Product Support & Maintenance, Front End Development and Graphic design. It provide software development solutions which involves a high degree of technological complexity and
Company FAQs

What is the Tridhya Tech Ltd share price today?

The Tridhya Tech Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹37 today.

What is the Market Cap of Tridhya Tech Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Tridhya Tech Ltd is ₹86.17 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Tridhya Tech Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Tridhya Tech Ltd is 0 and 1.88 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Tridhya Tech Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Tridhya Tech Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Tridhya Tech Ltd is ₹25.55 and ₹44.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Tridhya Tech Ltd?

Tridhya Tech Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 8.96%, 6 Month at 22.04%, 3 Month at 7.54% and 1 Month at -11.67%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Tridhya Tech Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Tridhya Tech Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 45.25 %
Institutions - 2.52 %
Public - 52.23 %

