|Sep-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sep-2023
Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Indian
45.24%
59.26%
59.27%
58.98%
58.98%
Total Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Institutions
2.52%
3.67%
5.43%
6.24%
6.24%
Non-Institutions
52.22%
37.06%
35.28%
34.76%
34.76%
Total Non-Promoter
54.75%
40.73%
40.72%
41.01%
41.01%
Custodian
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Total
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
